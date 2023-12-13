Then, last week, he revealed why he hated playing an Oompa Loompa in Wonka.
"It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable," he told Metro. "I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more."
The man is just kind of miserable, ok!
He's also British, which is another thing!
Now, Hugh is in the news for saying why he no longer makes romantic comedies.
He toldDrew Barrymore: "I got too old and fat and ugly to do romantic comedies obviously, so I got off with more interesting things."
“I love those films. I love the fact that people still like them, but I never felt comfortable really doing them,” he continued. "I don’t know about you, but I prefer more of a mask. I want to be someone else. Then it frees me up and then I quite like acting."
So, there you have it from the man himself! Now excuse me while I hate-read another thinkpiece about why Love Actually is the worst Christmas movie ever because, frankly, I disagree!!!