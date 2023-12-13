Skip To Content
    Hugh Grant Revealed Why He Doesn't Make Romantic Comedies Anymore In The Most Hugh Grant Way Possible

    This man needs his own talk show.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hugh Grant is a very dry, somewhat miserable man.

    Hugh Grant at a media event in a casual suit
    Unique Nicole / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Remember that Hugh Grant/Ashley Graham interview controversy from the Grammys earlier this year?

    the two during the interview
    ABC

    People claimed that Hugh was being rude to Ashley, and it was this whole annoying thing.

    Twitter: @LanceUlanoff

    Then, last week, he revealed why he hated playing an Oompa Loompa in Wonka.

    his character inside a glass dome
    Warner Bros.

    "It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable," he told Metro. "I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more."

    closeup of him smiling
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    The man is just kind of miserable, ok!

    Hugh with a bemused look on his face
    ABC

    He's also British, which is another thing!

    No Context Brits @NoContextBrits

    Washington Post / ABC

    Now, Hugh is in the news for saying why he no longer makes romantic comedies.

    ABC

    He told Drew Barrymore: "I got too old and fat and ugly to do romantic comedies obviously, so I got off with more interesting things."

    Christian Liewig - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    “I love those films. I love the fact that people still like them, but I never felt comfortable really doing them,” he continued. "I don’t know about you, but I prefer more of a mask. I want to be someone else. Then it frees me up and then I quite like acting."

    Hugh outside talking to someone
    Jeff Moore - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    So, there you have it from the man himself! Now excuse me while I hate-read another thinkpiece about why Love Actually is the worst Christmas movie ever because, frankly, I disagree!!!

    Hugh on the red carpet for the premiere of love actually
    Jun Sato / WireImage