17 Celebrities Who Clearly Couldn't Hide How Much They Didn't Like The Golden Globes Opening Monologue

Yeah, that wasn't it.

Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

Jo Koy was the last-minute host of the Golden Globes, and his opening monologue clearly showed how last-minute it all was.

Jo Koy speaking onstage
CBS

It did not go well.

CBS/ Twitter: @mattxiv

People really, really did not enjoy it.

CBS/ Twitter: @Variety

It even got so bad that Jo tried to rat out the writers of some of it: "I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue," he said. "Yo, shut up. You're kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they're the ones you're laughing at."

Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse

It was clear that the celebrities in the audience weren't feeling it either.

CBS/ Twitter: @sethsfilmreview

From Selena Gomez...

CBS/ Twitter: @Priyant1987

... to Harrison Ford:

CBS/ Twitter: @maddiecar_

Here's how other celebrities reacted to the opening monologue:

RDJ's reaction to an Oppenheimer joke:

CBS

Jason Sudeikis's reaction to another Oppenheimer joke:

CBS

Taylor Swift's reaction to an NFL joke:

CBS/ Twitter: @noradominick

Greta Gerwig's reaction to the "big plastic boobies" Barbie joke:

CBS

Ryan Gosling's reaction to a joke about being attracted to a doll:

CBS

Florence Pugh's reaction to a Barbie joke:

CBS

Helen Mirren's reaction to a Barbie joke:

CBS

Harrison Ford's reaction to a Barbie joke:

CBS

Emma Stone's reaction to a Barbie joke:

CBS

And lastly, Ayo Edebiri pretending to eat her food during that same Barbie joke section:

CBS

Danielle Brooks' reaction to the Robert De Niro's pregnant at 80 joke:

CBS

Martin Scorcese's reaction to the Killers of the Flower Moon joke:

CBS

Barry Keoghan's reaction to the Saltburn penis joke:

CBS

Meryl Streep's reaction to a Succession joke:

CBS

And lastly, Jon Hamm's general reaction to the whole thing:

CBS

Here's the full monologue if you want to see it for yourself:

View this video on YouTube
CBS/ youtube.com

