The Bizarre And Not-So-Bizarre Ways Celebrities Celebrated Christmas This Year

Now I want a chicken coop.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. For some reason, The Rock dressed as that picture of him in the '90s wearing a fannypack.

2. Victoria Beckham gifted David Beckham a chicken coop.

3. Kim Kardashian covered her southern California backyard in snow.

@kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian

4. Taylor Swift went to the Chiefs game.

NFL/ Twitter: @PopCrave

5. Mick Jagger read How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

6. Kate Middleton and Prince William went to church.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

7. Gwyneth Paltrow went for a walk on the beach.

8. Hugh Jackman went to see the tree at Rockefeller Center.

Twitter: @RealHughJackman

9. Reese Witherspoon had dinner at home.

10. Jennifer Aniston wished Reese Witherspoon a Merry Christmas on Instagram.

@reesewitherspoon/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/reesewitherspoon/p/C1SxzG-veD7/?img_index=1

11. Sydney Sweeney dressed as an elf.

@sydney_sweeney/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/sydney_sweeney/3266104190014328755/?hl=en

12. Shania Twain went to a Christmas market.

13. Cardi B showed off her extremely elaborate decorations.

14. Rosie O'Donnell busted out her custom Christmas hoodies.

15. Heidi Klum went to the beach.

16. Ariana Grande spent it with her brother and mother.

@frankiegrande/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/arianagrande/3265836238522367070/?hl=en

17. Timothée Chalamet went to the Lakers game.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

18. Flea was at the game, too.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

19. Chris Rock went to the Knicks game.

Rich Graessle / Getty Images

20. Vanessa Hudgens went golfing.

21. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick sang some songs with goats.

22. John Travolta went skiing.

23. Mariah Carey had a visit from her boss.

24. Kate Hudson gave a negroni to Santa.

25. And last but not least, Kylie Minogue sat on her chairs.

Twitter: @kylieminogue