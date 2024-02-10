A couple of weeks ago, Jason Priestley
exposed Brad Pitt for never, ever showering.
The two were roommates way back in the day, and they had no-showering contests that Brad would always win. "I don't think he does that anymore, but back then, he could go a long time without showering," he said.
So because this is what we do, let's look at other famous men with questionable hygiene habits...
He
told Vanity Fair in 2021, "More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary at times."
Someone on the set of
also Twilight told E! News, "He stinks. I mean, it's awful. He never showers, and it drives people on the set crazy."
Robert also
told GQ, via People magazine, in 2009, "I don't have much of a sense of personal hygiene or styling or anything."
He
said on an episode of The Late Late Show, per Page Six, that he only washed his hair once every two months.
4.
Matthew McConaughey hasn't worn deodorant in decades.
He
told People magazine in 2005, "I haven’t worn deodorant in 20 years."
Yvette Nicole Brown
said that he smells like "granola and good living."
5.
Bradley Cooper also doesn't wear deodorant or cologne because he believes the body "self-cleans."
According to an
Esquire profile in 2011, "He is a little lazy when he is allowed to be."
6.
Ashton Kutcher only washes his armpits and crotch.
He
told Dax Shepard, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever."
7.
Tom Ford doesn't wear deodorant.
He
told New York Magazine that his scent is "a little sweat [and] a little dog."
8.
Shia LaBeouf didn't shower while filming
Fury in 2014. He told Hot Ones it was to "rally the troops and get everyone psyched."
9.
And lastly, Post Malone doesn't wear any deodorant, but he has a musk. He
said, "It's just kind of naturally enticing to females."