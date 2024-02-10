Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    9 Celebrity Men Who Have Some Extremely Questionable Hygiene Habits

    Today I learned that Robert Pattinson smells like crayons.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A couple of weeks ago, Jason Priestley exposed Brad Pitt for never, ever showering.

    Close-up of Jason on a talk show
    ABC

    The two were roommates way back in the day, and they had no-showering contests that Brad would always win. "I don't think he does that anymore, but back then, he could go a long time without showering," he said.

    Close-up of Brad
    Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

    So because this is what we do, let's look at other famous men with questionable hygiene habits...

    1. Jake Gyllenhaal barely bathes.

    Close-up of Jake
    Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

    He told Vanity Fair in 2021, "More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary at times."

    Close-up of Jake in an audience
    Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    2. Robert Pattinson told Allure he smells like crayons.

    Close-up of Robert at a media event
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    Someone on the set of Twilight also told E! News, "He stinks. I mean, it's awful. He never showers, and it drives people on the set crazy."

    Close-up of Robert at a media event
    WWD / WWD via Getty Images

    Robert also told GQ, via People magazine, in 2009, "I don't have much of a sense of personal hygiene or styling or anything."

    Close-up of Robert at a media event
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    3. James Corden never washes his hair.

    Close-up of James in a casual jacket at a media event
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    He said on an episode of The Late Late Show, per Page Six, that he only washed his hair once every two months.

    Close-up of James in a casual jacket at a media event
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    4. Matthew McConaughey hasn't worn deodorant in decades.

    Close-up of Matthew on the street in a cap, denim jacket, and jeans
    Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

    He told People magazine in 2005, "I haven’t worn deodorant in 20 years."

    Close-up of Matthew on the street wearing a cap, shirt, and jeans
    305pics / GC Images / Getty Images

    Yvette Nicole Brown said that he smells like "granola and good living."

    Close-up of Matthew on the street in a cap, shirt, and jeans
    305pics / GC Images / Getty Images

    5. Bradley Cooper also doesn't wear deodorant or cologne because he believes the body "self-cleans."

    Close-up of Bradley in a trench coat at a media event
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    According to an Esquire profile in 2011, "He is a little lazy when he is allowed to be."

    Close-up of Bradley smiling in a suit and tie at a media event
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    6. Ashton Kutcher only washes his armpits and crotch.

    Close-up of Ashton sitting at a media event
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images

    He told Dax Shepard, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever."

    Close-up of Ashton sitting at a media event
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images

    7. Tom Ford doesn't wear deodorant.

    Close-up of Tom in a bow tie at a media event
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    He told New York Magazine that his scent is "a little sweat [and] a little dog."

    Close-up of Tom in a bow tie at a media event
    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

    8. Shia LaBeouf didn't shower while filming Fury in 2014. He told Hot Ones it was to "rally the troops and get everyone psyched."

    Close-up of Shia in shorts and a T-shirt on the street
    Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

    9. And lastly, Post Malone doesn't wear any deodorant, but he has a musk. He said, "It's just kind of naturally enticing to females."

    Close-up of Post smiling and sticking his tongue out
    Dave Simpson / WireImage / Getty Images