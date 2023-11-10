Skip To Content
    8 Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Have Lip Tattoos

    For what it's worth, the tats only last a couple of years.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to reveal she has an inner-lip tattoo!

    Close-up of Kim waving
    Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

    How exciting!

    A person wearing a skull mask
    Dbenitostock / Getty Images

    Because she isn't the first famous person to ink her inner lip, let's also look at other famous people who have:

    1. Kesha

    Close-up of Kesha showing her inner lip
    TeamCoCo / Via youtube.com

    At one time, Kesha had a "Suck It!" inner-lip tattoo:

    Close-up of the lip tattoo
    TeamCoCo / Via youtube.com

    2. Kendall Jenner

    Close-up of Kendall showing her lip tattoo
    TheEllenShow / Via youtube.com

    At one time, Kendall had a "Meow" inner-lip tattoo:

    Close-up of Kendall showing her lip tattoo
    TheEllenShow / Via youtube.com

    3. Kim Kardashian

    Close-up of Kim wearing a halter top
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Kim just revealed she got a inner-lip tattoo of the infinity symbol:

    Close-up of Kim showing the tattoo
    Hulu

    4. Paris Jackson

    Close-up of Paris in a coat
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    At one time, Paris had a "Motley" inner-lip tattoo:

    Close-up of Paris showing the tattoo
    Paris Jackson / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/parisjackson/?hl=en

    5. Ruby Rose

    Close-up of Ruby at a media event
    Sam Tabone / Getty Images for GWB Entertainment

    At one time, Ruby Rose had a "Meow" inner-lip tattoo:

    Close-up of Ruby&#x27;s tattoo
    Ruby Rose / Facebook / Via Facebook: RubyRose

    6. Madison Beer

    Close-up of Madison wearing a sweater
    Shane Anthony Sinclair / Getty Images for Bauer Media

    At one time, Madison had a "Honey" inner-lip tattoo:

    Twitter: @madisonbeer

    7. Miley Cyrus

    Close-up of Miley in a sleeveless dress
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    At one time, Miley had a cat emoji inner-lip tattoo:

    8. And last: James Charles

    Close-up of James at a media event
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    At one time, James had a "Sisters" inner-lip tattoo:

