8 Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Have Lip Tattoos

For what it's worth, the tats only last a couple of years.

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to reveal she has an inner-lip tattoo!

Because she isn't the first famous person to ink her inner lip, let's also look at other famous people who have:

1. Kesha

At one time, Kesha had a "Suck It!" inner-lip tattoo:

2. Kendall Jenner

At one time, Kendall had a "Meow" inner-lip tattoo:

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim just revealed she got a inner-lip tattoo of the infinity symbol:

4. Paris Jackson

At one time, Paris had a "Motley" inner-lip tattoo:

5. Ruby Rose

At one time, Ruby Rose had a "Meow" inner-lip tattoo:

6. Madison Beer

At one time, Madison had a "Honey" inner-lip tattoo:

yes haha https://t.co/JBafpy7vzG— madison beer (@madisonbeer) June 14, 2018

7. Miley Cyrus

At one time, Miley had a cat emoji inner-lip tattoo:

8. And last: James Charles

At one time, James had a "Sisters" inner-lip tattoo: