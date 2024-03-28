Skip To Content
I Can't Believe What Michael Jackson's Kids Look Like Now In This Rare Red Carpet Photo

They're all grown up now.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Michael Jackon's three children made a rare red carpet-appearance together, and they're definitely no longer kids.

Three people posing for a photo; two standing and one in front
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

I understand that's how time works, but when I saw the baby from Teletubbies, now a full-grown adult with a baby, I knew I wasn't ready for what's next.

It's been 15 years since one of the best-selling musical artists of all time died and left behind a legacy of music, pop culture, and family.

Michael Jackson performing on stage wearing his iconic red jacket with sequins
Kmazur / WireImage

The late King of Pop has three children who've been in the spotlight their entire lives due to their high-profile family.

Group of smiling children on stage with a man holding a microphone speaking to them
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

The oldest is Prince Michael Jackson.

Young person with headphones around neck wearing a graphic t-shirt and a necklace
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

He's Michael's first child with ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Prince graduated from Loyola Marymount with a degree in Business Administration with hopes to pursue a career in filmmaking, according to a source close to the family, per People. 

The middle child is Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson.

Person in a Mickey Mouse sweater smiling
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

She's Michael's second child with ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Paris has a growing career as an actor, musician, and model — appearing in shows like American Horror Story and Sex Appeal.

The youngest is Bigi Jackson, aka Prince Michael II (formerly known as Blanket).

Child with a serious expression wearing a white shirt with badges, at a red carpet event
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

Bigi has mostly remained out of the spotlight, except for a 2021 interview in which he said his siblings wanted to "make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives."

On March 27, the Jackson trio, now 27, 25, and 22 years old, posed in a series of rare photos together on the red carpet for the opening night of MJ: The Musical in London, England.

Three individuals at an event, the middle person in a rust-colored dress with shoulder cut-outs, flanked by two people in suits
Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images

The last time the Jackson Three posed together on a red carpet was with their aunt Latoya Jackson at the Mr. Piunk Ginseng Drink Launch Party, and Bigi was noticeably a lot smaller.

Four individuals posing with drinks in hand against a backdrop with logos. Two are in dark attire with sunglasses; two have shoulder-length hair
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

The siblings have been out together recently, but this is the first time they have been photographed on a major red carpet side-by-side in over a decade.

In 2022, Paris and Prince attended the opening night of MJ: The Musical on Broadway, but without Bigi.

Two individuals posing together at the &#x27;MJ The Musical&#x27; event, one in a beaded sleeveless dress and the other in a dark casual outfit with a necklace
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Also, in 2022, at the Annual Thriller Night Halloween Party hosted by Prince, he was pictured with his little brother and not Paris.

Person on left dressed as Mario, with overalls and cap, person on right in black hoodie and cap, both standing
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

We now have a rare red-carpet photo of the MJ's kids as full-grown adults.

Three people on red carpet, center person in draped brown dress with clasped hands, flanked by men in suits
Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images

Here's Prince then vs now:

Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images, Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

Here's Paris then vs now:

Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images, Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

And finally, here's Bigi then vs now:

Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images, Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

Not too long ago, Prince, Bigi, and Paris looked like this.

Lester Cohen / WireImage

Now, I will listen to Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" on repeat and be super sad that time is flying by.

Epic / Via media.giphy.com