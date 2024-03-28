Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 4 hours agoI Can't Believe What Michael Jackson's Kids Look Like Now In This Rare Red Carpet PhotoThey're all grown up now.by Mychal ThompsonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Michael Jackon's three children made a rare red carpet-appearance together, and they're definitely no longer kids. Jason Laveris / FilmMagic I understand that's how time works, but when I saw the baby from Teletubbies, now a full-grown adult with a baby, I knew I wasn't ready for what's next. View this photo on Instagram @instagram.com It's been 15 years since one of the best-selling musical artists of all time died and left behind a legacy of music, pop culture, and family. Kmazur / WireImage The late King of Pop has three children who've been in the spotlight their entire lives due to their high-profile family. Anthony Harvey / Getty Images The oldest is Prince Michael Jackson. Jason Laveris / FilmMagic He's Michael's first child with ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Prince graduated from Loyola Marymount with a degree in Business Administration with hopes to pursue a career in filmmaking, according to a source close to the family, per People. The middle child is Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson. Jason Laveris / FilmMagic She's Michael's second child with ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Paris has a growing career as an actor, musician, and model — appearing in shows like American Horror Story and Sex Appeal. The youngest is Bigi Jackson, aka Prince Michael II (formerly known as Blanket). Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic Bigi has mostly remained out of the spotlight, except for a 2021 interview in which he said his siblings wanted to "make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives." On March 27, the Jackson trio, now 27, 25, and 22 years old, posed in a series of rare photos together on the red carpet for the opening night of MJ: The Musical in London, England. Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images The last time the Jackson Three posed together on a red carpet was with their aunt Latoya Jackson at the Mr. Piunk Ginseng Drink Launch Party, and Bigi was noticeably a lot smaller. Jason Laveris / FilmMagic The siblings have been out together recently, but this is the first time they have been photographed on a major red carpet side-by-side in over a decade. In 2022, Paris and Prince attended the opening night of MJ: The Musical on Broadway, but without Bigi. Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images Also, in 2022, at the Annual Thriller Night Halloween Party hosted by Prince, he was pictured with his little brother and not Paris. Kevin Winter / Getty Images We now have a rare red-carpet photo of the MJ's kids as full-grown adults. Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images Here's Prince then vs now: Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images, Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic Here's Paris then vs now: Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images, Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic And finally, here's Bigi then vs now: Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images, Jason Laveris / FilmMagic Not too long ago, Prince, Bigi, and Paris looked like this. Lester Cohen / WireImage Now, I will listen to Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" on repeat and be super sad that time is flying by. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Epic / Via media.giphy.com