    17 Celebrities Who Legitimately Have No Idea How To Clap Their Hands

    Clapping isn't easy for everyone.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The older I get and the more I watch awards shows, the more I realize that some celebrities just don't know how to clap.

    ABC

    Carey Mulligan is the latest celebrity to be caught without the ability to clap at the BAFTA Awards.

    BBC / Via Twitter: @nicolajoakley

    She struggled with that one!

    BBC / Via Twitter: @RufusTSuperfly

    Fear not. She's not the only one. This is somewhat of a trend in Hollywood, and here are other celebs who struggle with putting their two hands together...

    1. Antonio Banderas

    NBC

    2. Natasha Lyonne

    Fox

    3. Joe Jonas

    CW

    4. Pippa Middleton

    ESPN

    5. Sting

    60

    6. Olivia Rodrigo

    CBS

    7. Steve McQueen

    ABC

    8. Britney Spears

    CBS

    9. Brendan Fraser

    NBC

    10. Lady Gaga

    Twitter: @chromaticgaga

    11. Nick Nolte

    ABC / Via roflrazzi.com

    12. Steve Harvey

    giphy.com

    13. Cardi B

    MTV
    MTV

    14. Wes Anderson

    ABC
    ABC

    15. George Santos

    CSPAN

    16. Lin-Manuel Miranda

    ABC

    And last but certainly not least, the legendary queen of being unable to clap:

    17. Nicole Kidman

    ABC
    ABC
    ABC
    ABC
    ABC