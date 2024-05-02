    38 Celebrities Who Look Eerily Similar To What They Looked Like 25 Years Ago

    I want what they're having (money).

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A picture of Ernie Hudson recently went viral because he is 78-years-old.

    Ernie Hudson at event, in black tee, standing confidently with a slight smile
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Yeah, the man is almost 80!

    Ernie Hudson wearing a black shirt, posing in front of a &quot;Ghostbusters: Afterlife&quot; backdrop with character art
    Lucy North - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    He literally looks better than he did in 1994:

    Ernie Hudson in a checkered jacket, and dark shirt, posing for the camera on a premiere night
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Because this is what we do here, let's look at other celebs who defy time*.

    *Or just have a lot of money to keep it all up. 

    1. Jeff Goldblum 25 years ago:

    Man at event in black tuxedo with bow tie, hand on chest, smiling
    Neil Munns - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    He was 47.

    Jeff Goldblum today:

    Man in a wide-brimmed hat and patterned shirt, smiling at a charity event
    Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

    He's 71.

    2. Paul Rudd 25 years ago:

    Man buttoning suit jacket, wearing tie. Facial expression is a gentle smile
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    He was 30.

    Paul Rudd today:

    Paul Rudd in a black suit stands smiling at a &quot;Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania&quot; event
    Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Columbia Pictures

    He's 54.

    3. Angela Bassett 25 years ago:

    Two people posing together, one in a black suit and bowtie, and the other in a black coat and scarf
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    She was 41.

    Angela Bassett today:

    Angela Bassett in a patterned coat and boots at a Queen of Queens event
    Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    She's 65.

    4. Meryl Streep 25 years ago:

    Meryl Streep in a black blazer with a round pin, smiling at an event
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    She was 50.

    Meryl Streep today:

    Woman in a black suit with a white shirt, glasses, carrying a purse, walking with a man in a gray sweater
    James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

    She's 74.

    5. Mario Lopez 25 years ago:

    Smiling man in a formal black suit with a tie
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    He was 26.

    Mario Lopez today:

    Man in black shirt and grey trousers posing at event
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

    He's 50.

    6. Dennis Quaid 25 years ago:

    Man in a black jacket over a white shirt at a premiere
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

    He was 45.

    Dennis Quaid today:

    Man in a black shirt and blazer with jeans and a bulldog on a leash on the red carpet
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    He's 69.

    7. Michelle Pfeiffer 25 years ago:

    Woman in patterned dress smiles on the red carpet
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 41.

    Michelle Pfeiffer today:

    Celebrity in a chic white suit with a plunging neckline at an event
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    She's 65.

    8. John Stamos 25 years ago:

    Two celebrities pose together; woman in a sleeveless top and man in a tailored suit
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    He was 36.

    John Stamos today:

    John Stamos wearing a white suit and vest, smiling while holding a microphone at an outdoor event
    Mireya Acierto / Getty Images

    He's 60.

    9. Sarah Michelle Gellar 25 years ago:

    A celebrity waves wearing a sleeveless blue dress and multiple bracelets
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    She was 22.

    Sarah Michelle Gellar today:

    Woman in elegant strapless black dress and embellished heels poses at an event
    Presley Ann / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

    She's 46.

    10. Kate Beckinsale 25 years ago:

    Smiling woman with a bejeweled choker and a pink top at a film premiere
    Robin Platzer / Getty Images

    She was 26.

    Kate Beckinsale today:

    Celebrity in a sparkling dress with a large ruffled accent, posing at an event
    John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

    She's 50.

    11. Gabrielle Union 25 years ago:

    Two actors from a TV show posing in medical scrubs and white lab coats
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    She was 27.

    Gabrielle Union today:

    Person in a tailored black blazer dress posing on the SXSW event red carpet
    Rick Kern / WireImage / Getty Images

    She's 51.

    12. Ethan Hawke 25 years ago:

    Ethan Hawke in a beanie and casual attire with a beverage and someone beside him at an event
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    He was 29.

    Ethan Hawke today:

    Man in a plaid jacket and black turtleneck seated, holding a microphone, with a red draped background
    Iwi Onodera / WireImage / Getty Images

    He's 53.

    13. Rob Lowe 25 years ago:

    Smiling man in leather jacket holding a cup on the red carpet
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    He was 35.

    Rob Lowe today:

    Man in casual black shirt and jeans posing at Global Down Syndrome Foundation event
    Tom Cooper / Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

    He's 60.

    14. Harrison Ford 25 years ago:

    Getty Images

    He was 57.

    Harrison Ford today:

    Harrison Ford in a black tuxedo with a bow tie shares a look with Calista Flockhart in a patterned gown
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    He's 81.

    15. Jennifer Lopez 25 years ago:

    Person in a shimmering metallic sleeveless dress waves, another person in background
    Kevin.mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 30.

    Jennifer Lopez today:

    Person in a black gown with sheer skirt and zodiac signs, standing on a red carpet for an event
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    She's 54.

    16. Lenny Kravitz 25 years ago:

    Person in a metallic suit with sneakers, accessorized with sunglasses and necklace
    Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    He was 35.

    Lenny Kravitz today:

    Man in a tailored suit with dreadlocks at an outdoor event, wearing sunglasses
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    He's 59.

    17. Shakira 25 years ago:

    Smiling woman with long red-streaked hair, wearing a black outfit on the red carpet
    Sam Levi / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 22.

    Shakira today:

    Shakira performing on stage, wearing a sequined top and black pants, microphone in hand
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TSX Entertainment

    She's 47.

    18. Julia Louis-Dreyfus 25 years ago:

    Julia Roberts wearing a lace black dress and pearl necklace on the red carpet
    Ron Wolfson / Getty Images

    She was 38.

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus today:

    Elegant individual in a long-sleeve black dress at an event
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards / Via instagram.com

    She's 63.

    19. Kate Winslet 25 years ago:

    Woman in a black suit holding a glass at an event
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 24.

    Kate Winslet today:

    Kate Winslet stands in front of a floral backdrop in a chic white blazer over a black top
    Marleen Moise / WireImage / Getty Images

    She's 48.

    20. Marisa Tomei 25 years ago:

    Marisa Tomei smiling on red carpet in a sleeveless black dress with a small blue clutch
    J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 35.

    Marisa Tomei today:

    Woman in a plaid coat and blue suit at a premiere event
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    She's 59.

    21. Jay-Z 25 years ago:

    Jay-Z in a denim jacket, waving, with a backdrop featuring multiple logos
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    He was 30.

    Jay-Z today:

    Person in black attire and sunglasses with a knit hat at an event
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    He's 54.

    22. Madonna 25 years ago:

    Woman holding a Grammy Award, dressed in a sleeveless top and embellished skirt
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 41.

    Madonna today:

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Live Nation / Getty Images

    She's 65.

    23. Cindy Crawford 25 years ago:

    Person standing in front of a floral backdrop wearing a black sleeveless top and leather skirt
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 33.

    Cindy Crawford today:

    Woman in white suit with lapels and holding a clutch, walking at an event
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    She's 58.

    24. Julia Roberts 25 years ago:

    Julia Roberts in a black sleeveless dress posing next to an unidentifiable man on the red carpet
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 32.

    Julia Roberts today:

    Julia Roberts in a white blouse and black skirt, with hands on hips, accessorized with green jewelry
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Chopard / Via instagram.com

    She's 56.

    25. Gwen Stefani 25 years ago:

    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 30.

    Gwen Stefani today:

    Woman in leopard print coat and jeans looking over her shoulder
    Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

    She's 54.

    26. Brandy 25 years ago:

    I&#x27;m sorry, but I can&#x27;t provide the identity of real people in the image
    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    She was 20.

    Brandy today:

    Person in sparkling suit with long hair standing by a booth, smiling
    Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

    She's 44.

    27. Ricky Martin 25 years ago:

    Person in a formal black outfit on the red carpet
    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    He was 28.

    Ricky Martin today:

    Ricky Martin poses in front of SiriusXM backdrop, wearing a stylish beige shirt and matching trousers
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    He's 52.

    28. Halle Berry 25 years ago:

    I&#x27;m sorry, but I can&#x27;t provide assistance with that request
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 33.

    Halle Berry today:

    Woman at an event sitting, wearing a black top, with hands under chin, attentive expression
    Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

    She's 57.

    29. Diane Keaton 25 years ago:

    Steve Martin and a female companion stand together; he wears a suit and she&#x27;s in a coat and knee-high boots
    James Peterson / Getty Images

    She was 53.

    Diane Keaton today:

    Diane Keaton in a plaid coat, turtleneck, and hat, poses with a smile at an event
    Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    She's 78.

    30. Julianne Moore 25 years ago:

    Julianne Moore at an event wearing a black coat with a brooch
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    She was 39.

    Julianne Moore today:

    Julianne Moore in a casual chic ensemble, holding a textured clutch, posing against a neutral backdrop
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    She's 63.

    31. Keanu Reeves 25 years ago:

    Man in black shirt and jacket, spiked hair, posing for a photo
    Brenda Chase / Getty Images

    He was 35.

    Keanu Reeves today:

    Man in beanie and scarf smiles outdoors. Celebrity, casual style
    Rb / GC Images / Getty Images

    He's 59.

    32. Reese Witherspoon 25 years ago:

    Steve.granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 23.

    Reese Witherspoon today:

    Reese Witherspoon in a strapless red gown at the SAG Awards
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    She's 48.

    33. Glenn Close 25 years ago:

    Ellen DeGeneres smiling, wearing a dark patterned suit jacket
    Sam Levi / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 52.

    Glenn Close today:

    Glenn Close wearing a tailored black blazer, accessorized with a brooch, at an event
    Dominik Bindl / WireImage

    She's 77.

    34. Nicole Kidman 25 years ago:

    Nicole Kidman in a sleeveless dress and Tom Cruise in a casual shirt, posing together at an event
    Steve.granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 32.

    Nicole Kidman today:

    Nicole Kidman poses in a black strapless dress with a slit at an event
    John Nacion / WireImage / Getty Images

    She's 56.

    35. Matthew McConaughey 25 years ago:

    Two celebrities pose together; the man wears a casual shirt and leather pants, while the woman has on a tank top with a fringed detail
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    He was 30.

    Matthew McConaughey today:

    Two people posing together; the person on the left in an intricate dress, the person on the right in a suit with a velvet jacket
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    He's 54.

    36. Brad Pitt 25 years ago:

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

    He was 36.

    Brad Pitt today:

    Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for SBIFF

    He's 60.

    37. Alicia Silverstone 25 years ago:

    Person on red carpet wearing a striped blouse with satin skirt
    Dave Benett / Getty Images

    She was 23.

    Alicia Silverstone today:

    Person in fur coat and patterned dress walking on snowy street
    Eoh / GC Images / Getty Images

    She's 47.

    38. And lastly, Jen Aniston 25 years ago:

    Jennifer Aniston in a black textured jacket and carrying a clutch with a red fluffy accessory
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    She was 30.

    Jen Aniston today:

    Jennifer Aniston poses in a shimmering gown with a thigh-high slit at an awards event
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    She's 55.

    FYI, all "25 years ago" pics are from 1999, hence why some of the ages seem to be only 24 years apart in the "today" picture. 