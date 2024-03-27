Skip To Content
    People Are Freaking Out Over Ernie Hudson's Age, Like I Truly Cannot Believe This Man Is 78-Years-Old

    Can I say something...

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Let's talk about ageless celebrities...

    Paul Rudd has looked 32 for 20 years.

    Paul Rudd at an event wearing a black suit and a casual black shirt
    They say Gwen Stefani made a deal with the devil.

    Gwen Stefani holding a plaque at the Orange County Music, Arts &amp;amp; Entertainment Hall of Fame 2023 event, smiling, with two individuals partly visible behind her
    And Halle Berry pretty much looks like she did in the '90s.

    Person posing with hands on hips, wearing a sheer blouse with bow details and pinstriped trousers
    But now there might be a new supreme, and that supreme is Ernie Hudson.

    Errol Flynn poses confidently at a promotional event with hands on hips
    People on X are freaking out over the fact that Mr. Hudson is 78-years-old.

    Man in black T-shirt posing with arms crossed in front of a &quot;Frozen 2&quot; movie poster
    Yep, the man is 78 years old.

    To put that into perspective, he's almost 80!!

    "This man is six months older than Donald Trump," one person said.

    "Absolutely unreal," another person said.

    In all honestly, the man is THE "aging dream."

    Now excuse me while I get *that* skincare routine started I've been talking about doing for years now.

