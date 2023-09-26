I'm So Sorry Millennials, But Everyone From Your Childhood Is Turning 50

Celebrity·Posted 12 hours agoI'm So Sorry Millennials, But Everyone From Your Childhood Is Turning 50Another day, another reminder of my own mortality in BuzzFeed list form.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Eminem is 50 Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Kevin Winter / Getty Images 2. Kristen Wiig is 50 Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images 3. Mark Hoppus is 50 Leon Bennett / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 4. Geri Halliwell is 51 Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Tim Roney / Getty Images 5. Seth Green is 49 Rodin Eckenroth / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 6. Kevin Richardson from Backstreet Boys is 51 View this photo on Instagram @kevinscottrichardson/ instagram.com And here he is at the beginning of his career: Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images 7. Howie D. is the next oldest Backstreet member at 50 View this photo on Instagram @howie_dorough/ instagram.com And here he is at the beginning of his career: L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images 8. Steve from Blue's Clues is 49 View this photo on Instagram @steveburnsalive/ instagram.com And here he is at the beginning of his career: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 9. Gabrielle Union is 50 Monica Schipper / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images 10. Alfonso Ribeiro is 52 James Clark / ABC via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 11. Juliette Lewis is 50 Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images 12. Lil Jon is 52 Gregg Deguire / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic / Getty Images 13. Johnny Knoxville is 52 Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Annie Wells / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images 14. Jim Parsons is 50 Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage And here he is at the beginning of his career: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 15. Snoop Dogg is 51 Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for E11EVEN And here he is at the beginning of his career: Raymond Boyd / Getty Images 16. Jenny McCarthy is 50 Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 17. Mario Lopez turns 50 next month Robin L Marshall / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 18. Marlon Wayans is 51 Stefanie Keenan / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images 19. Billie Joe Armstrong is 51 Tim Mosenfelder / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Robert Knight Archive / Redferns / Getty Images 20. Adam Scott is 50 Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images 21. Ben Affleck is 51 Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Ron Davis / Getty Images 22. Shaq is 51 Kimberly White / Getty Images for TechCrunch And here he is at the beginning of his career: Scott Cunningham / NBAE via Getty Images 23. Kate Beckinsale is 50 Dominik Bindl / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Keith Hamshere / Getty Images 24. Cameron Diaz is 51 Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images 25. Dwayne Johnson is 51 Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images 26. Neil Patrick Harris is 50 Matt Miller / ABC via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Nancy R. Schiff / Getty Images 27. Brendan Fraser is 53 Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images 28. Neve Campbell turns 50 next week Sonia Recchia / WireImage / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Ron Davis / Getty Images 29. Jack McBrayer is 50 Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 30. Nick Lachey is 49 Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Netflix And here he is at the beginning of his career: Tim Roney / Getty Images 31. Pharrell Williams is 49 Edward Berthelot / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Christina Radish / Redferns / Getty Images 32. Carmen Electra is 51 Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 33. Winona Ryder is 51 Roy Rochlin / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images 34. Jay-Z is 53 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation And here he is at the beginning of his career: Al Pereira / Getty Images 35. Ricky Martin is 51 Starlite / Redferns / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Getty Images 36. Omar Epps is 50 Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 37. Idris Elba is 51 Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Apple TV+ And here he is at the beginning of his career: Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images 38. Lil Kim is 49 Kaitlyn Morris / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 39. Lucy Liu is 54 Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for UNZIPPED: An Autopsy of American Inequality And here she is at the beginning of her career: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 40. Elizabeth Berkley is 51 Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 41. Chilli from TLC is 52 Ethan Miller / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Al Pereira / Getty Images 42. Tori Spelling is 50 Andrew J Cunningham / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty Images 43. Rob Thomas is 51 Jeremychanphotography / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images 44. James Marsden is 50 Paul Morigi / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images 45. Carson Daly is 50 Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images 46. Brian Austin Green is 50 Kevin Winter / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 47. Sean Paul is 50 Astrida Valigorsky / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images 48. Gwyneth Paltrow is 50 Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 49. Monica Lewinsky is 50 Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images And here she at the beginning of her career: Dod / Getty Images 50. Gwen Stefani is 53 GC Images / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images 51. Tony Hawk is 55 Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Marcel Noecker / Sygma via Getty Images 52. Maya Rudolph is 51 Randy Shropshire / Deadline via Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 53. Busta Rhymes is 51 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen And here he is at the beginning of his career: David Corio / Getty Images 54. Jennifer Lopez is 54 Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images And here she is at the beginning of her career: David Lefranc / Sygma via Getty Images 55. Paul Rudd is 54 Kyle Rivas / Getty Images And here he is at the beginning of his career: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 56. And last but not least, Keanu Reeves is 59 Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for ABA And here he is at the beginning of his career: Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images