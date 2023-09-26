    I'm So Sorry Millennials, But Everyone From Your Childhood Is Turning 50

    Another day, another reminder of my own mortality in BuzzFeed list form.

    by Matt Stopera

    1. Eminem is 50

    Eminem
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Eminem
    2. Kristen Wiig is 50

    Kristen Wiig
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Kristen Wiig
    3. Mark Hoppus is 50

    Mark Hoppus
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Blink-182
    4. Geri Halliwell is 51

    Geri Halliwell
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Closeup of Geri Halliwell
    5. Seth Green is 49

    Seth Green
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Young Seth Green
    6. Kevin Richardson from Backstreet Boys is 51

    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Kevin Richardson
    7. Howie D. is the next oldest Backstreet member at 50

    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Howie D.
    8. Steve from Blue's Clues is 49

    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Steve and Blue
    9. Gabrielle Union is 50

    Gabrielle Union
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Gabrielle Union
    10. Alfonso Ribeiro is 52

    Alfonso Ribeiro
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Alfonso Ribeiro
    11. Juliette Lewis is 50

    Juliette Lewis
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    12. Lil Jon is 52

    Lil Jon
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Lil Jon
    13. Johnny Knoxville is 52

    Johnny Knoxville
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Johnny Knoxville
    14. Jim Parsons is 50

    Jim Parsons
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Jim Parsons
    15. Snoop Dogg is 51

    Snoop Dogg
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Snoop Dogg
    16. Jenny McCarthy is 50

    Jenny McCarthy
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Jenny McCarthy
    17. Mario Lopez turns 50 next month

    Mario Lopez
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Mario Lopez
    18. Marlon Wayans is 51

    Marlon Wayans
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Marlon Wayans
    19. Billie Joe Armstrong is 51

    Billie Joe Armstrong
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Billie Joe Armstrong
    20. Adam Scott is 50

    Adam Scott
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Adam Scott
    21. Ben Affleck is 51

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Ben Affleck
    22. Shaq is 51

    Shaq
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Closeup of Shaq
    23. Kate Beckinsale is 50

    Kate Beckinsale
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Kate Beckinsale
    24. Cameron Diaz is 51

    Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Cameron Diaz
    25. Dwayne Johnson is 51

    Dwayne Johnson
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Dwayne Johnson
    26. Neil Patrick Harris is 50

    Neil Patrick Harris
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Neil Patrick Harris
    27. Brendan Fraser is 53

    Brendan Fraser
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Brendan Fraser
    28. Neve Campbell turns 50 next week

    Neve Campbell
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Neve Campbell
    29. Jack McBrayer is 50

    Jack McBrayer
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Jack McBrayer
    30. Nick Lachey is 49

    Nick Lachey
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    98 Degrees
    31. Pharrell Williams is 49

    Pharrell Williams
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Pharrell Williams
    32. Carmen Electra is 51

    Carmen Electra
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Carmen Electra
    33. Winona Ryder is 51

    Winona Ryder
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Winona Ryder
    34. Jay-Z is 53

    Jay-Z
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Jay-Z
    35. Ricky Martin is 51

    Ricky Martin
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Closeup of Ricky Martin
    36. Omar Epps is 50

    Omar Epps
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Omar Epps
    37. Idris Elba is 51

    Idris Elba
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Idris Elba
    38. Lil Kim is 49

    Lil Kim
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Closeup of Lil Kim
    39. Lucy Liu is 54

    Lucy Liu
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Closeup of Lucy Liu
    40. Elizabeth Berkley is 51

    Elizabeth Berkley
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Closeup of Elizabeth Berkley
    41. Chilli from TLC is 52

    Chilli onstage
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    TLC
    42. Tori Spelling is 50

    Tori Spelling
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Tori Spelling
    43. Rob Thomas is 51

    Rob Thomas onstage
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Rob Thomas onstage
    44. James Marsden is 50

    James Marsden
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    James Marsden
    45. Carson Daly is 50

    Carson Daly
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt
    46. Brian Austin Green is 50

    Brian Austin Green
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Brian Austin Green
    47. Sean Paul is 50

    Sean Paul
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Closeup of Sean Paul
    48. Gwyneth Paltrow is 50

    Gwyneth Paltrow
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow
    49. Monica Lewinsky is 50

    Monica Lewinsky
    And here she at the beginning of her career:

    Monica Lewinsky
    50. Gwen Stefani is 53

    Gwen Stefani
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Gwen Stefani at the beach
    51. Tony Hawk is 55

    Tony Hawk
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Tony Hawk
    52. Maya Rudolph is 51

    Maya Rudolph
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Maya Rudolph on SNL
    53. Busta Rhymes is 51

    Busta Rhymes
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Busta Rhymes
    54. Jennifer Lopez is 54

    Jennifer Lopez
    And here she is at the beginning of her career:

    Jennifer Lopez
    55. Paul Rudd is 54

    Paul Rudd
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Paul Rudd
    56. And last but not least, Keanu Reeves is 59

    Keanu Reeves
    And here he is at the beginning of his career:

    Keanu Reeves
