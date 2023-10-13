Celebrity·Posted on Oct 13, 2023Geri Halliwell-Horner Just Answered 30 Questions, And Here's Everything We LearnedShe wants either Florence Pugh or Emma Stone to play her in a biopic!by by Kristen HarrisBuzzFeed Staff, by Vicki ChenBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink You know Geri Halliwell-Horner — author, actor, singer, and Spice Girl. Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed geri Earlier this month, she debuted her new novel, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen and it's already a NYT Best Seller! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @gerihalliwellhorner In celebration of her new book, we invited Geri to hang out and answer 30 questions as quickly as she possibly could. Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed geri She revealed if she and the other Spice Girls have a group chat. BuzzFeed Celeb And which fellow Spice Girl she keeps in touch with the most. BuzzFeed Celeb Then she told us which actor she'd want to play her in a biopic. BuzzFeed Celeb And she shared which actor she'd cast as Rosie Frost if her book was turned into a movie or TV show. BuzzFeed Celeb She also shared what "girl power" means to her. BuzzFeed Celeb And she revealed which new artist she'd love to collab with. BuzzFeed Celeb If you want to hear what else Geri shared, go ahead and watch the video here: View this video on YouTube BuzzFeed Celeb And be sure to check of her book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, which is out now! Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed