    Geri Halliwell-Horner Just Answered 30 Questions, And Here's Everything We Learned

    She wants either Florence Pugh or Emma Stone to play her in a biopic!

    You know Geri Halliwell-Horner — author, actor, singer, and Spice Girl.

    Earlier this month, she debuted her new novel, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen and it's already a NYT Best Seller!

    In celebration of her new book, we invited Geri to hang out and answer 30 questions as quickly as she possibly could.

    She revealed if she and the other Spice Girls have a group chat.

    her answer: there is
    And which fellow Spice Girl she keeps in touch with the most.

    her answer: it depends, emma probably
    Then she told us which actor she'd want to play her in a biopic.

    she answers: there&#x27;s a girl, she was in oppenheimer, florence pugh! emma stone, to name a few, there&#x27;s so many
    And she shared which actor she'd cast as Rosie Frost if her book was turned into a movie or TV show.

    i would go for an unknown lindsay lohan kinda vibe, or drew barrymore when they were younger
    She also shared what "girl power" means to her.

    it means equality having strength within for everyone
    And she revealed which new artist she'd love to collab with.

    ice spice is gorgeous, she&#x27;s loverly, and she&#x27;s rad
    If you want to hear what else Geri shared, go ahead and watch the video here:

    And be sure to check of her book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, which is out now!

