Which means it's also the time of year when people realize that Catherine O'Hara was only 36 in the movie.
Thirty-six with five children, I must add.
Because this is always a *fun fact* to tell people around this time of year, let's look at what 36 looks like on a bunch of other celebs...
7.
Dame Maggie Smith at 36:
14.
Kate Middleton at 36:
17.
Sir Elton John at 36:
18.
Dame Helen Mirren at 36:
22.
Christopher Walken at 36:
23.
Barbra Streisand at 36:
25.
Serena Williams at 36:
27.
Sir Ian McKellen at 36:
28.
Sir Anthony Hopkins at 36:
29.
Jack Nicholson at 36:
30.
Dame Julie Andrews at 36:
31.
Dame Judi Dench at 36:
32.
James Earl Jones at 36:
39.
Bruce Springsteen at 36:
41.
Christina Aguilera at 36:
42.
Justin Timberlake at 36:
43.
Sandra Bullock at 36:
44.
David Letterman at 36:
45.
Jessica Simpson at 36:
47.
Jake Gyllenhaal at 36:
48.
Sarah Jessica Parker at 36:
50.
Jennifer Aniston at 36:
52.
Jennifer Lopez at 36:
55.
Gwyneth Paltrow at 36:
57.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at 36:
60.
And lastly, Madonna at 36: