People Are Once Again Discovering That The Mom From "Home Alone" Was 36, So Here's What 36 Looks Like On 60 Different Celebrities

Nothing makes me feel older than this Home Alone fact.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

It's officially Home Alone season.

Kevin and his mom, Kate, from Home Alone smiling at each other
20thcentfox / © 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Which means it's also the time of year when people realize that Catherine O'Hara was only 36 in the movie.

Twitter: @MazurFocus

Yep, she was 36.

Kate and her husband, Peter, sitting together
20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

Thirty-six with five children, I must add.

A photo of the McAllister family from Home Alone
20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

Because this is always a *fun fact* to tell people around this time of year, let's look at what 36 looks like on a bunch of other celebs...

20th Century Film Group

1. Kim Kardashian at 36:

Kim in a sparkly, strapless dress at a media event
Sean Zanni / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In 2017.

2. Suzanne Somers at 36:

Suzanne smiling and waving
Mediapunch / Getty Images

In 1983.

3. Brad Pitt at 36:

Brad and Jennifer Aniston holding hands
Sam Levi / WireImage

In 1999.

4. Prince William at 36:

Close-up of William gesturing in a sweater and jacket
WPA Pool / Getty Images

In 2018.

5. Dolly Parton at 36:

Dolly in a car, smiling and wearing jeans, a plaid blouse, and a jacket
Fairfax Media Archives / Fairfax Media via Getty Images

In 1982.

6. Keanu Reeves at 36:

Keanu in jeans, a top, jacket, and hat, being interviewed
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Inc. / Getty Images

In 1998.

7. Dame Maggie Smith at 36:

Maggie smiling, sitting with a young child, and wearing a fur coat and pants
Evening Standard / Getty Images

In 1970.

8. Meryl Streep at 36:

Meryl with director Sydney Pollack
Images Press / Getty Images

In 1985.

9. Tom Cruise at 36:

Tom in a suit and tie, smiling and holding hands with Nicole Kidman
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Inc. / Getty Images

In 1998.

10. Glenn Close at 36:

Glenn smiling with several other people outdoors
Bob Riha Jr. / Getty Images

In 1983.

11. Meghan Markle at 36:

Close-up of Meghan smiling and wearing a feathery shawl
Pool / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2018.

12. Paul Rudd at 36:

Close-up of Paul in a button-front shirt and jeans
Niki Nikolova / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2005.

13. Oprah at 36:

Close-up of Oprah in a suit and blouse
Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1990.

14. Kate Middleton at 36:

Kate in a suit and hat with Prince William and two of their children
WPA Pool / Getty Images

In 2018.

15. Harrison Ford at 36:

Close-up of Harrison standing by a tree
Archive Photos / Getty Images

In 1978.

16. Cameron Diaz at 36:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2008.

17. Sir Elton John at 36:

Elton in a suit and bow tie and top hat
Laurent Maous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In 1983.

18. Dame Helen Mirren at 36:

Mirrorpix / Getty Images

In 1981.

19. Kim Cattrall at 36:

Kim in a strapless, knee-length, satiny dress
Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1998.

20. Cher at 36:

Close-up of Cher smiling by a window
Ellen Graham / Getty Images

In 1982.

21. Joe Biden at 36:

Close-up of Joe in a suit and tie, gesturing at a microphone
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

In 1978.

22. Christopher Walken at 36:

Christopher crouched in a body of water and wearing a bandana
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

In 1978.

23. Barbra Streisand at 36:

Barbra holding a Grammy
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

In 1978.

24. Al Pacino at 36:

Al in a tuxedo
WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

In 1976.

25. Serena Williams at 36:

Serena sitting and wearing an off-the-shoulder athletic outfit
Tim Clayton — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

In 2018.

26. Shakira at 36:

Shakira smiling and waving at a media event
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for T-Mobile / Getty Images

In 2013.

27. Sir Ian McKellen at 36:

Close-up of Ian wearing a scarf
Evening Standard / Getty Images

In 1975.

28. Sir Anthony Hopkins at 36:

Anthony in a suit and velvet bow tie
Fox Photos / Getty Images

In 1973.

29. Jack Nicholson at 36:

Jack in a suit, vest, and tie
WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

In 1973.

30. Dame Julie Andrews at 36:

Julie in a high-neck outfit with a wide, white collar and standing with Harvey Korman
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

In 1971.

31. Dame Judi Dench at 36:

Judi in a high-neck sweater sitting with actor Michael Williams
P. Shirley / Getty Images

In 1970.

32. James Earl Jones at 36:

James standing between Richard Burton and Georg Stanford Brown, who are shaking hands
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

In 1967.

33. Jessica Lange at 36:

Jessica with curly hair and wearing a strapless outfit
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1985.

34. Courteney Cox at 36:

Courteney with David Arquette on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2000.

35. Nicolas Cage at 36:

Close-up of Nicolas in a suit and tie
Sam Levi / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2000.

36. Goldie Hawn at 36:

Close-up of Goldie
Mirrorpix / Getty Images

In 1981.

37. Pitbull at 36:

Pitbull smiling and holding an award
Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2017.

38. Lisa Kudrow at 36:

Lisa smiling and wearing a sparkly spaghetti-strap top
Ron Davis / Getty Images

In 1999.

39. Bruce Springsteen at 36:

Bruce onstage with a guitar and holding a microphone
Bob Riha Jr. / Getty Images

In 1985.

40. Lenny Kravitz at 36:

Lenny on the red carpet in an open shirt, giving the peace sign and holding the hand of his daughter, Zoë
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Inc. / Getty Images

In 2000.

41. Christina Aguilera at 36:

Christina on the red carpet in a long-sleeved, satiny, deep-V-neck gown with a thigh-high slit
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for dcp

In 2017.

42. Justin Timberlake at 36:

Close-up of Justin with a beard and mustache and buzz cut
C Flanigan / Getty Images

In 2017.

43. Sandra Bullock at 36:

Sandra in a long-sleeved, boat-neck, swirl-striped outfit
Sam Levi / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2000.

44. David Letterman at 36:

Dave sitting, smiling, and wearing a UCSB T-shirt and jeans in front of two large dogs
Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

In 1983.

45. Jessica Simpson at 36:

Starzfly / GC Images / Getty Images

In 2016.

46. Paris Hilton at 36:

Paris in a short-sleeved minidress and fingerless gloves at a media event
Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images for Photo Butler

In 2017.

47. Jake Gyllenhaal at 36:

Close-up of Jake in a suit and tie
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

In 2017.

48. Sarah Jessica Parker at 36:

Sarah smiling, sitting, and holding an award
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Inc. / Getty Images

In 2001.

49. Aaron Paul at 36:

Close-up of Aaron in a suit and bow tie
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2016.

50. Jennifer Aniston at 36:

Jennifer with Jake Gyllenhaal at a media event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2005.

51. Jason Momoa at 36:

Jason in a sleeveless shirt and wearing a hat
Starzfly / GC Images / Getty Images

In 2016.

52. Jennifer Lopez at 36:

JLo on the red carpet in a sleeveless, satiny gown with Mark Anthony
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

In 2005.

53. John Travolta at 36:

John in a suit and striped shirt
Arnal / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In 1990.

54. Idris Elba at 36:

Idris smiling and wearing a leather jacket and Bob Marley T-shirt
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In 2008.

55. Gwyneth Paltrow at 36:

Gwyneth in a lacy, bejeweled minidress and jacket on the red carpet
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

In 2008.

56. Ryan Reynolds at 36:

Ryan in a suit and tie at a media event
Fotonoticias / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2013.

57. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at 36:

Dwayne smiling in a suit and bow tie at a media event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2008.

58. Nicole Kidman at 36:

Close-up of Nicole in a sleeveless, sparkly outfit
Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage

In 2004.

59. Tyra Banks at 36:

Tyra smiling in a pantsuit at a media event
Jim Spellman / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2009.

60. And lastly, Madonna at 36:

Madonna sitting and smiling while holding hands with a smiling man
Lawrence Schwartzwald / Getty Images

In 1994.