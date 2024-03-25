Skip To Content
John Travolta Just Turned 70, So Here's What 70 Years Old Looks Like On 48 Different Celebrities

I'm not sure why, but I really had no idea John Travolta was 70.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Believe it or not, John Travolta turned 70 last month.

John Travolta on stage in a black suit and shirt with a white handkerchief in his pocket
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The Wild Hogs actor celebrated his birthday with a trip to Brazil.

Looks like fun!

Man in a black shirt smirking in a selfie, partially lit with a dark background
@johntravolta/instagram.com

Because this is what we do here, let's look at what 48 other celebrities looked like at 70...

1. Oprah at 70:

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

In 2024.

2. Betty White at 70:

Betty White poses smiling in a buttoned pink blazer with lapels and matching earrings
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

In 1992.

3. Sean Connery at 70:

Man with a medal, wearing a suit and frilled cravat, smiling at the camera
Ken Goff / Getty Images

In 2000.

4. Tim Allen at 70:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In 2024.

5. Pierce Brosnan at 70:

Pierce Brosnan in a black velvet blazer and shirt at an event
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

In 2024.

6. Catherine O'Hara at 70:

Woman in a painterly splattered suit with a bow tie blouse and embellished clutch posing on red carpet
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2024.

7. William Shatner at 70:

Man smiling in a formal olive suit poses for a photo at an event
Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2001.

8. Meryl Streep at 70:

Meryl Streep at an event, smiling, wearing a blouse with ruffled collar and earrings
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

In 2019.

9. Robert De Niro at 70:

Robert De Niro wearing a dark suit and tie at a film premiere
Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic

In 2013.

10. Lucille Ball at 70:

Person in a fringed jacket with a structured handbag stepping out of a car
Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1981.

11. Jane Fonda at 70:

Famous individual on the red carpet wearing a shimmering satin outfit with a V-neckline and smile
Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2007.

12. Frank Sinatra at 70:

Frank Sinatra smiling, wearing a tuxedo in a crowded event
Tom Wargacki / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1985.

13. Goldie Hawn at 70:

Goldie Hawn wearing a classic black blazer and pants, posing in front of a promotional backdrop
Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2015.

14. Christie Brinkley at 70:

15. Julie Andrews at 70:

Woman in sparkling striped suit at event, smiling, holding clutch
Jon Furniss / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2005.

16. Raquel Welch at 70:

Woman in a red off-shoulder gown with decorative straps, smiling at a celebrity event
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

In 2000.

17. Ronald Reagan at 70:

Man in a suit posing in front of an American flag
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

In 1981.

18. Jack Nicholson at 70:

Man in pinstripe suit and red tie at event
Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2007.

19. Harrison Ford at 70:

Person in a suit standing at a podium
Frederick M. Brown

In 2012.

20. Kathie Lee Gifford at 70:

Woman in a ruffled black dress smiling at an event, with movie posters in the background
Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images for Prime Video

In 2024.

21. Elizabeth Taylor at 70:

Elizabeth Taylor in an embellished orange dress with statement jewelry
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

In 2002.

22. Tom Selleck at 70:

Tom Selleck in a double-breasted suit and checkered shirt at an event
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Extra

In 2015.

23. Cyndi Lauper at 70:

Cyndi Lauper with short hair wearing a colorful blouse and denim jacket
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

In 2024.

24. Jeff Goldblum at 70:

Man in a fringed blue jacket and hat smiling at a charity event
Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

In 2023.

25. Sting at 70:

Musician in a gray tee plays bass guitar on stage with band members in the background
Francesco Prandoni / Getty Images

In 2022.

26. Martin Scorsese at 70:

Martin Scorsese in a black suit and bow tie on the red carpet
Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2012.

27. Angela Lansbury at 70:

Angela Lansbury smiles in a beaded gown at an event
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1985.

28. Donald Trump at 70:

Donald Trump, wearing a suit, makes a gesture at a podium with a Christmas tree in the background
Anadolu / Getty Images

In 2016.

29. Joe Biden at 70:

Joe Biden and Barack Obama standing, both in business suits with serious expressions
Alex Wong / Getty Images

In 2012.

30. Bette Davis at 70:

Elegant individual wearing a hat and glasses, styled in a striped outfit with a chain accessory
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

31. Brigitte Bardot at 70:

Three individuals at an event, middle person wearing a dark jacket and scarf
Pierre Andrieu / AFP via Getty Images

In 2004.

32. Sophia Loren at 70:

Sophia Loren poses on a red carpet, wearing an off-shoulder gown and necklace
Tom Maelsa / Getty Images

In 2004.

33. Cher at 70:

Cher in a black jacket and lace top attends an event
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In 2016.

34. Dolly Parton at 60:

Dolly Parton poses at an event in a black dress with gold accessories
Jason Davis / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2016.

35. Paul Newman at 70:

Paul Newman in a classic tuxedo at a formal event
Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

In 1995.

36. Mary Tyler Moore at 70:

Woman smiling at event in black outfit with checkered neck detail
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2006.

37. Joan Rivers at 70:

Woman on red carpet wearing a black gown with extravagant gold feathered sleeves
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2003.

38. Clint Eastwood at 70:

Man in a suit with a tie at an event
Laurent Bonnin / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2000.

39. Morgan Freeman at 70:

Morgan Freeman in a white suit jacket and black bow tie at an event
Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2007.

40. Christopher Walken at 70:

Man in black suit sitting, smiling on talk show set
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2014.

41. Patrick Stewart at 70:

Patrick Stewart wearing glasses and a black jacket at an event
Desiree Navarro / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2010.

42. Ian McKellen at 70:

Sir Ian McKellen in a black coat and blue scarf, smiling at an event
Ian Gavan / Getty Images

In 2009.

43. Mick Jagger at 70:

Mick Jagger onstage in a sparkling black jacket, blue shirt, holding a microphone
Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

In 2014.

44. Joan Collins at 70:

J. Quinton / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2004.

45. Al Pacino at 70:

Al Pacino wearing a black suit, looking pensive
Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2010.

46. Diana Ross at 70:

Performer in a sparkling green dress with flared sleeves, singing on stage
George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2015.

47. Helen Mirren at 70:

Woman on red carpet in a long-sleeved red lace dress with a high neckline, holding a metallic clutch
Samir Hussein

In 2016.

48. And lastly, Bruce Springsteen at 70:

Celebrity male sitting cross-legged in a talk show setting wearing a black shirt and jacket
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In 2020.