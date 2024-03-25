John Travolta Just Turned 70, So Here's What 70 Years Old Looks Like On 48 Different Celebrities

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 3 hours agoJohn Travolta Just Turned 70, So Here's What 70 Years Old Looks Like On 48 Different CelebritiesI'm not sure why, but I really had no idea John Travolta was 70.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Believe it or not, John Travolta turned 70 last month. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images The Wild Hogs actor celebrated his birthday with a trip to Brazil. View this photo on Instagram @johntravolta/instagram.com Looks like fun! @johntravolta/instagram.com Because this is what we do here, let's look at what 48 other celebrities looked like at 70... 1. Oprah at 70: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET In 2024. 2. Betty White at 70: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images In 1992. 3. Sean Connery at 70: Ken Goff / Getty Images In 2000. 4. Tim Allen at 70: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images In 2024. 5. Pierce Brosnan at 70: Leon Bennett / Getty Images In 2024. 6. Catherine O'Hara at 70: Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images In 2024. 7. William Shatner at 70: Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images In 2001. 8. Meryl Streep at 70: Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images In 2019. 9. Robert De Niro at 70: Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic In 2013. 10. Lucille Ball at 70: Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images In 1981. 11. Jane Fonda at 70: Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images In 2007. 12. Frank Sinatra at 70: Tom Wargacki / WireImage / Getty Images In 1985. 13. Goldie Hawn at 70: Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2015. 14. Christie Brinkley at 70: View this photo on Instagram @christiebrinkley/ instagram.com In 2024. 15. Julie Andrews at 70: Jon Furniss / WireImage / Getty Images In 2005. 16. Raquel Welch at 70: Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images In 2000. 17. Ronald Reagan at 70: Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images In 1981. 18. Jack Nicholson at 70: Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2007. 19. Harrison Ford at 70: Frederick M. Brown In 2012. 20. Kathie Lee Gifford at 70: Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images for Prime Video In 2024. 21. Elizabeth Taylor at 70: Evan Agostini / Getty Images In 2002. 22. Tom Selleck at 70: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Extra In 2015. 23. Cyndi Lauper at 70: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images In 2024. 24. Jeff Goldblum at 70: Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images In 2023. 25. Sting at 70: Francesco Prandoni / Getty Images In 2022. 26. Martin Scorsese at 70: Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage / Getty Images In 2012. 27. Angela Lansbury at 70: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images In 1985. 28. Donald Trump at 70: Anadolu / Getty Images In 2016. 29. Joe Biden at 70: Alex Wong / Getty Images In 2012. 30. Bette Davis at 70: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 31. Brigitte Bardot at 70: Pierre Andrieu / AFP via Getty Images In 2004. 32. Sophia Loren at 70: Tom Maelsa / Getty Images In 2004. 33. Cher at 70: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images In 2016. 34. Dolly Parton at 60: Jason Davis / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2016. 35. Paul Newman at 70: Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images In 1995. 36. Mary Tyler Moore at 70: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2006. 37. Joan Rivers at 70: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images In 2003. 38. Clint Eastwood at 70: Laurent Bonnin / WireImage / Getty Images In 2000. 39. Morgan Freeman at 70: Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage / Getty Images In 2007. 40. Christopher Walken at 70: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images In 2014. 41. Patrick Stewart at 70: Desiree Navarro / WireImage / Getty Images In 2010. 42. Ian McKellen at 70: Ian Gavan / Getty Images In 2009. 43. Mick Jagger at 70: Fiona Goodall / Getty Images In 2014. 44. Joan Collins at 70: J. Quinton / WireImage / Getty Images In 2004. 45. Al Pacino at 70: Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images In 2010. 46. Diana Ross at 70: George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images In 2015. 47. Helen Mirren at 70: Samir Hussein In 2016. 48. And lastly, Bruce Springsteen at 70: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images In 2020.