Yesterday, my worldview slightly changed when I was reading an interview with Jennifer Lawrence, and she referred to Robert De Niro not as Robert but as his nickname, Bob.
Yes, Bob.
Jennifer told E! a story about her wedding and casually dropped the name Bob when talking about Robert: "I looked over, and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody, and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here," she said. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, 'Go home,' and he was nice — he, like, talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, 'Go.'"
I did a little search on X and found that Zac Efron also calls Robert "Bob."
He's just Bob to everyone!
Sooo, because this was news to me, let's look at 15 other mega-famous people who go by names you would never call them...
6.Bradley Cooper encouraged Lady Gaga to go by her real name, Stefani. Gaga explained in 2018, "I ran from Stefani for a long time, and I put on a superhero cape and called myself Lady Gaga. He [Bradley Cooper] challenged me to dive deep into a place where I had to see her again. Where I had to be Stefani again.”
7.Julianne Moore was born Julie Smith, and everyone apparently still calls her "Julie."
8.Niecy Nash sometimes goes by her birth name, Carol.
9.Page Six reported that Brad Pitt apparently uses his real name when flirting. His real name is William.
10.People who are close to Johnny Knoxville call him "P.J." His real name is Philip Clapp.
11.Iggy Azalea says she only lets a "very select group of people" use her real name, Amethyst.
12.Most people who know Rihanna personally call her Robyn. She told Glamour, "When people call me Robyn, my head just flies around because I feel like that person knows me."
13.Lorde's real name is Ella, and in 2016, Taylor Swift addressed her birthday card to "Ella."
14.His real name isn't Calvin Harris, it's Adam Richard Wiles. When they were dating, Taylor Swift thanked "Adam" at the iHeartRadio Awards.
15.And lastly, according to Salon, some of Christopher Walken's old friends call him "Ronnie" because his real name is Ronald.