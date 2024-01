Jennifer told E! a story about her wedding and casually dropped the name Bob when talking about Robert: "I looked over, and I saw, who doesn't know anybody, and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here," she said. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, 'Go home,' and he was nice — he, like, talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, 'Go.'"