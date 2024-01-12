Skip To Content
I Just Found Out Everyone Calls Robert De Niro "Bob," So Here Are 15 Other Celebs Who Go By Names You'd Never Call Them

I just never clocked him as a "Bob."

by Matt Stopera

Yesterday, my worldview slightly changed when I was reading an interview with Jennifer Lawrence, and she referred to Robert De Niro not as Robert but as his nickname, Bob.

Close-up of Bob sitting and holding a microphone
Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Yes, Bob.

Close-up of Bob onstage at a podium
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Jennifer told E! a story about her wedding and casually dropped the name Bob when talking about Robert: "I looked over, and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody, and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here," she said. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, 'Go home,' and he was nice — he, like, talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, 'Go.'"

JLaw and Bob at a media event
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for GLAAD

I did a little search on X and found that Zac Efron also calls Robert "Bob."

I look like someone I&#x27;d never want to be friends with and Bob looks like Fear &amp;amp; Loathing
@zacefron / Via Twitter: @ZacEfron
Zac and Bob on the red carpet
Mark Davis / Getty Images for Spike TV

He's just Bob to everyone!

Bob waving in front of a crowd
Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Sooo, because this was news to me, let's look at 15 other mega-famous people who go by names you would never call them...

1. Anne Hathaway told Jimmy Fallon that most people call her "Annie" because she hates the name Anne.

Close-up of Annie at a media event
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

2. Ashton Kutcher goes by his real name, Chris, to his friends and family.

Close-up of Ashton/Chris at a media event
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

3. A few years ago, Olivia Colman thanked "Emily Stone" during her Oscars speech because that is, in fact, Emma Stone's real name.

Close-up of Emma/Emily holding an award
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

4. Prince William calls Prince Harry "Harold."

Close-up of Harry/Harold
Chris Graythen / Getty Images

FWIW, Harry's real name is Henry, not Harold.

5. And Prince Harry calls William "Willy."

Close-up of Willie/William in a suit
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

This was revealed in that godforsaken book Spare.

Just the boys, Willy and Harold!

Close-up of Willy and Harold in shorts and hoodies on the grass
Danny E. Martindale / GC Images / Getty Images

6. Bradley Cooper encouraged Lady Gaga to go by her real name, Stefani. Gaga explained in 2018, "I ran from Stefani for a long time, and I put on a superhero cape and called myself Lady Gaga. He [Bradley Cooper] challenged me to dive deep into a place where I had to see her again. Where I had to be Stefani again.”

Close-up of Gaga/Stefani
Andrew Toth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7. Julianne Moore was born Julie Smith, and everyone apparently still calls her "Julie."

Close-up of Julie smiling at a media event in a sparkly outfit
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

8. Niecy Nash sometimes goes by her birth name, Carol.

Close-up of Niecy/Carol smiling at a media event and wearing a sleeveless gown
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

9. Page Six reported that Brad Pitt apparently uses his real name when flirting. His real name is William.

Close-up of Brad/William
Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

10. People who are close to Johnny Knoxville call him "P.J." His real name is Philip Clapp.

Close-up of Johnny/Philip smiling at a media event in a suit and striped tie
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11. Iggy Azalea says she only lets a "very select group of people" use her real name, Amethyst.

Amethyst/Iggy on the street in a long denim dress and jacket
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

12. Most people who know Rihanna personally call her Robyn. She told Glamour, "When people call me Robyn, my head just flies around because I feel like that person knows me."

Close-up of RiRi smiling and wearing a furry stole
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

13. Lorde's real name is Ella, and in 2016, Taylor Swift addressed her birthday card to "Ella."

A birthday card from Taylor Swift to Lorde that calls her Ella
@taylorswift / Via Instagram: @taylorswift

14. His real name isn't Calvin Harris, it's Adam Richard Wiles. When they were dating, Taylor Swift thanked "Adam" at the iHeartRadio Awards.

Close-up of Calvin/Adam in a &quot;Represent Double Distilled&quot; T-shirt and jeans
Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

15. And lastly, according to Salon, some of Christopher Walken's old friends call him "Ronnie" because his real name is Ronald.

Close-up of Christopher/Ronald holding an Italian festival plaque
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images