Anne Hathaway's "The Idea Of You" Premiere Dress Was Classically Red, Perfectly Modern, And So Romantic

She's a rom-com queen, after all.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Anne Hathaway is starring in a new highly anticipated rom-com, and she wore the perfect dress for the film's premiere.

Closeup of Anne Hathaway
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

She and Nicholas Galitzine play an unexpected couple in Amazon Prime Video's The Idea of You, an adaption of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name.

Screenshot from &quot;The Idea of You&quot;
Amazon Prime /Courtesy Everett Collection

In the movie, Solène (Hathaway) is a gallerist and single mom who falls for boy band member Hayes (Galitzine) after a chance encounter at Coachella.

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in &quot;The Idea of You&quot;
Alisha Wetherill /© Amazon Prime /Courtesy Everett Collection

The film, which drops May 2 on Prime Video, is getting strong initial reviews, meaning Hathaway (who has starred in rom-coms like Bride Wars and Love & Other Drugs) might just have another big hit on her hands.

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in &quot;The Idea of You&quot;
Alisha Wetherill /©Amazon Prime /Courtesy Everett Collection

So it shouldn't be surprising that the actor and style icon wore a killer dress to the film's premiere in New York City on Monday.

Closeup of Anne Hathaway
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She stepped out in a red Versace dress so suited for the occasion as it perfectly balanced the line between being timeless and contemporary.

Anne Hathaway in a red dress at &quot;The Idea of You&quot; premiere
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Specifically, the corseted bodice featured two cutouts.

Closeup of Anne Hathaway
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

And the prominent red piping continued down the front and back of the dress.

Closeup of Anne Hathaway
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

According to Vogue, she accessorized with velvet pumps and Bulgari diamonds.

Anne Hathaway at &quot;The Idea of You&quot; NYC premiere
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

All this to say, Anne looked the epitome of a leading actress in a hot new rom-com.

Closeup of Anne Hathaway
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Of course, the film's leading man was also in attendance, and he wore a custom Fendi suit.

Closeup of Nicholas Galitzine
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Here are Anne and Nicholas posing together.

Closeup of Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They make for quite the striking duo, don't they?

Closeup of Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images