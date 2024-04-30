Anne Hathaway's "The Idea Of You" Premiere Dress Was Classically Red, Perfectly Modern, And So Romantic

Anne Hathaway is starring in a new highly anticipated rom-com, and she wore the perfect dress for the film's premiere.
She and Nicholas Galitzine play an unexpected couple in Amazon Prime Video's The Idea of You, an adaption of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name.
In the movie, Solène (Hathaway) is a gallerist and single mom who falls for boy band member Hayes (Galitzine) after a chance encounter at Coachella.
The film, which drops May 2 on Prime Video, is getting strong initial reviews, meaning Hathaway (who has starred in rom-coms like Bride Wars and Love & Other Drugs) might just have another big hit on her hands.
So it shouldn't be surprising that the actor and style icon wore a killer dress to the film's premiere in New York City on Monday.
She stepped out in a red Versace dress so suited for the occasion as it perfectly balanced the line between being timeless and contemporary.
Specifically, the corseted bodice featured two cutouts.
And the prominent red piping continued down the front and back of the dress.
According to Vogue, she accessorized with velvet pumps and Bulgari diamonds.
All this to say, Anne looked the epitome of a leading actress in a hot new rom-com.
Of course, the film's leading man was also in attendance, and he wore a custom Fendi suit.