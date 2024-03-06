Anne Hathaway Is Starring In A New Rom-Com Inspired By Harry Styles Fanfic, And The Trailer JUST Dropped

The first trailer for Prime Video's upcoming movie, The Idea of You, just dropped, and, oh boy, I literally cannot contain my excitement.
And as someone who absolutely *lives* for book-to-screen adaptations, lemme tell you all about this movie.
The Idea of You follows Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who becomes romantically involved with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a massively famous 24-year-old British boybander, after they meet at Coachella. The film revolves around their whirlwind romance as Solène tries to find a place for Hayes in her life and learns to handle her sudden fame.
It's giving old-school 2013 Wattpad fanfic in the best way. And Robinne Lee, who wrote the 2017 novel that inspired the movie, even confirmed that Harry Styles was part of the inspiration for the character Hayes.
So now that you've got the basic gist of the movie, let's move on to the trailer. We open with Solène and Hayes walking arm and arm down the street, both wearing sunglasses to be discreet, of course.
And then we're brought to a scene where Solène reveals to friends that the unlikely pair first met at Coachella.
Flashback to their meeting at Coachella.
And then Hayes literally mentions her onstage during his band's Coachella set and then he sings right TO HER in the audience.
It's a magical moment.
And, of course, there are angsty moments because she's "too old" for him.
It gets steamy, and cute, and is basially everything I want in my "celebrity falls in love with a normal person" romance movies.
But then the press gets involved and things get messy.
And because Hayes is in a fictional boy band called August Moon, the trailer is obviously underscored by an original August Moon song.
Like, these two got me literally kicking my feet and twirling my hair just from ONE two-minute trailer!!!!
Watch the full trailer here:
The Idea of You begins streaming on Prime Video on May 2.