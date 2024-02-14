"I Still Cry Happy Tears At The End, Even After Seeing It So Many Times": The Best Movies That Encapsulate What Love Can Feel Like

"I can not ever see When Harry Met Sally too many times! I like how their relationship takes such a long time to become more than friends, but then it takes them (mostly Harry) by surprise and tears them apart. However, Harry finally gets his act together and realizes that he is in love with this woman, and if he doesn't admit it, she will never be in his life again, which is an unbearable future for him.

And, of course, we can't forget how Jesse and Marie came to be together.

It was also cute seeing them try to date other people and childishly snip about them behind each other's backs."

—emilypost