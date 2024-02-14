"I Still Cry Happy Tears At The End, Even After Seeing It So Many Times": The Best Movies That Encapsulate What Love Can Feel Like

This film, an adaptation of James Baldwin's novel of the same name, highlights the devotion of two childhood friends turned lovers, Fonny and Tish, during an extremely trying time: Fonny is wrongfully accused of raping a woman by a racist cop as Tish simultaneously finds out she's pregnant.
Throughout the film, flashbacks of their relationship and love unfold while present-day family tensions are woven in between. The juxtaposition of these two timelines highlights how their love is built and strengthens over time during an unthinkable moment no couple should ever go through.
While the film is directed by none other than Berry Jenkins, the cast is top-tier, too, with Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Brian Tyree Henry, Coleman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, and Teyonah Parris.