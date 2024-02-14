Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

"I Still Cry Happy Tears At The End, Even After Seeing It So Many Times": The Best Movies That Encapsulate What Love Can Feel Like

Whether the films are animated or adventurous, here are the top romantic movies that made the list.

Raven Ishak
by Raven Ishak

BuzzFeed Staff

Roses are red, violets are blue. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, I gathered the best romantic movies for you. These films — from heartbreaking realities to romantic comedies — are a must-watch whether you're single, coupled up, or in a situationship. So grab a box of chocolates, cuddle up on the couch, and pick one (or five) films below from me or the BuzzFeed Community for a romantic night in.

1. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

View this video on YouTube
Focus Features / Via youtube.com

Even if you haven't watched this movie yet, you've probably seen that hand scene at least once while scrolling on social media. 

Keira Knightley's and Matthew Macfadyen's chemistry is beyond electrifying as they flirtatiously dance between subtle glances, passionate arguments, and quick-witted dialogue. This film is a romantic classic for a reason. 

2. Someone Great

View this video on YouTube
Netflix / Via youtube.com

"This isn’t what most people would consider a romantic movie, but honestly, Someone Great on Netflix. It’s a really beautiful movie about moving on and letting go of a relationship that’s run its course even when there is still so much love involved. I think it just captures the dynamic beautifully."

shaunaaaaa

3. Wall-E

View this video on YouTube
Pixar/Disney / Via youtube.com

Star Wars is not the only film that involves a space-love romance. In this 2008 animated film, robots Wall-E and Eve find each other in a complicated place between the responsibility of their obligations and the desire for something deeper. This is one of those films that will pull on your heartstrings in ways you weren't expecting.

4. When Harry Met Sally

View this video on YouTube
Columbia Pictures / Via youtube.com

"I can not ever see When Harry Met Sally too many times! I like how their relationship takes such a long time to become more than friends, but then it takes them (mostly Harry) by surprise and tears them apart. However, Harry finally gets his act together and realizes that he is in love with this woman, and if he doesn't admit it, she will never be in his life again, which is an unbearable future for him.

And, of course, we can't forget how Jesse and Marie came to be together.

It was also cute seeing them try to date other people and childishly snip about them behind each other's backs."

emilypost

5. If Beale Street Could Talk

View this video on YouTube
Annapurna / Via youtube.com

This film, an adaptation of James Baldwin's novel of the same name, highlights the devotion of two childhood friends turned lovers, Fonny and Tish, during an extremely trying time: Fonny is wrongfully accused of raping a woman by a racist cop as Tish simultaneously finds out she's pregnant. 

Throughout the film, flashbacks of their relationship and love unfold while present-day family tensions are woven in between. The juxtaposition of these two timelines highlights how their love is built and strengthens over time during an unthinkable moment no couple should ever go through. 

While the film is directed by none other than Berry Jenkins, the cast is top-tier, too, with Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Brian Tyree Henry, Coleman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, and Teyonah Parris.

6. Tangled

View this video on YouTube
Disney / Via youtube.com

"Hands down, this is Disney’s most romantic movie. God DAMN, do Rapunzel and Flynn (Eugene, whatever) have amazing chemistry. And the boat scene? It makes me believe in love again every time."

smogden

7. The Princess Bride

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

Mwarriage is what brings us together... and it also makes us laugh, cry, and fight for the ones we love. This romantic, adventurous film by Rob Reiner will have you quoting every single line for the rest of your life, thanks to the cast of Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal, Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, and Wallace Shawn. 

While romance is undoubtedly at the forefront between Westly and Buttercup, the adventurous tale will make you laugh so hard your stomach will hurt.

8. Set it Up

View this video on YouTube
Netflix / Via youtube.com

"Whether it's because I could relate to Zoey Deutch's character (I am also an aspiring writer who has had a terrible boss in the creative world), Pete Davidson's delivery, or I've been a Glen Powell fan since 2018, it's the one rom-com I will watch over and over and over again. 

I even made merch for it. The chemistry is amazing, and the 'You like because, and you love despite,' and 'You're not hard to get at all, you're hard to earn' scenes make me weep every time. Glen Powell needs to be in 5000 more movies with Zoey."

—Morgan O Wilson, 28, California

9. Moonlight

View this video on YouTube
A24 / Via youtube.com

Based on the unpublished play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney, Barry Jenkins directs a film about a man who grapples with his identity and sexuality throughout the earlier parts of his life. 

While it may feel like heartbreak is at the forefront of the film, there's so much understanding and love between Chiron and Kevin. The Academy Award-winning film for Best Picture is beautiful, touching, and absolutely worth a watch.

10. Dirty Dancing

View this video on YouTube
Vestron Pictures / Via youtube.com

"Coming-of-age, class differences, unplanned pregnancy, summer in the '60s, killer music, memorable lines, and Patrick Swayze — what more could you want? It just doesn't get old!"

lanaskca

11. The Bodyguard

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

If you lived through the '90s, it may be hard not to automatically think of the song "I Will Always Love You" when someone talks about The Bodyguard. Kevin Costner portrays Frank Farmer, a Secret Service agent turned — you guessed it — bodyguard for R&B singer Rachel Marron, who the incredibly talented Whitney Houston plays. 

This romantic tale will have you on the edge of your seat as you watch the chemistry between Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston electrify the big screen.

12. Moulin Rouge

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Studios / Via youtube.com

"It's an incredible piece of art. It was so different than anything I knew at the time. Nothing touches my heart more than music, so I was obsessed with the movie."

lblanc86

13. The Big Sick

View this video on YouTube
Amazon Studios / Via youtube.com

Based on the true story of actor and writer Kumail Nanjiani's real-life relationship with writer Emily Gordon, this romantic dramedy follows the characters of the same names navigating not only their different cultures but also a mysterious illness that Emily contracts. This film highlights love through sickness and the challenges it can bring not only within their relationship but also within Emily's family. 

14. About Time

View this video on YouTube
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

"This film is a win for me. There's so much love in that movie; it's like a warm hug. I could live in that story. I always watch it when I need a heartwarming cry."

maggiem45481cd39

15. Everything Everywhere All At Once

View this video on YouTube
A24 / Via youtube.com

Yes, the beautiful relationship between the mother and daughter is at the forefront of this film, but the love between Evelyn and Waymond (who is played by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan) is not something to be ignored — after all, Waymond delivers one of the most heartfelt quotes about love in recent history. 

This genre-bending film discusses love, regret, shame, and family in a way that will make you want to call your loved ones immediately after watching. 

16. The Wedding Singer

View this video on YouTube
New Line Cinema / Via youtube.com

"I can think of other ones that are far more serious and have won accolades. But that movie is done so perfectly that I still cry happy tears at the end, even after seeing it so many times."

renloveslemmy

17. Brokeback Mountain

View this video on YouTube
Focus Features / Via youtube.com

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal play Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist in a heartbreaking film about a complicated love between two American cowboys over the span of about 20 years. 

Their yearning for something more intertwines with the women they have created lives with, played by Michelle Williams and Anne Hathway. It's the kind of movie that will stick with you for years. 

18. Crazy Rich Asians

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

"My go-to when I'm feeling down. It never fails to put a smile on my face and is full of very hot guys!"

ameliaheinl1953

19. Up

View this video on YouTube
Pixar/Disney / Via youtube.com

If there's one film that will make you ugly cry in the first 20 minutes, it's this one. This animated film from Pixar and Disney showcases the importance of having love, losing love, and accepting love not only from others but also from the one who may need it the most: yourself. Plus, who doesn't love talking dogs? It's an all-around perfect movie and a perfect romantic film.

20. An Affair to Remember

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Studios / Via youtube.com

"Because it's way funnier than any romance film that came out in that era, and it's one of the only films from the Golden Age of Hollywood where the leads actually act like they want to be in the same room."

lobsterlemonlime

21. The Notebook

View this video on YouTube
New Line Cinema / Via youtube.com

Noah and Allie, played by once-real-life couple Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, are teenagers who meet, fall in love, and go their separate ways. What happens when they reconnect after being apart for years? You'll have to watch one of the most romantic films to date to find out.

22. Past Lives

View this video on YouTube
A24 / Via youtube.com

"It’s beautiful, and I love its themes of destiny and meeting someone and knowing you’re meant to meet. It was so romantic."

Jazmin Gisselle

23. Carol

View this video on YouTube
Studiocanal / Via youtube.com

When Carol meets Therese while she's in a loveless, nearly divorced marriage, their innocent encounter turns into a deep and life-altering love affair that shakes up the long-held worlds they each created.

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara will take your breath away as they spotlight an empathic love that embodies acceptance, courage, and passion.

24. The Before Trilogy (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight)

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

"Written and directed by Richard Linklater. It is a beautiful trilogy about how love develops through conversation, connection, and curiosity. The dialogue is amazing. Ethan Hawke and Julia Deply have great chemistry."

—Anonymous 

25. Love and Basketball

View this video on YouTube
40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks / Via youtube.com

Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are childhood friends who later fall in love with one another as they train in hopes of becoming professional basketball players. 

While Gina Prince-Bythewood's film is about romance, it's also about the complexities of balancing a career and a relationship. It's a timeless film that feels incredibly relevant today. 

26. Titanic

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

Even though you've probably seen this film a hundred times over, it's always worth a watch when you need a good cry or just want to witness a love that helps both individuals feel seen for exactly who they are. 

Long-time scene partners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet carry this over three-hour movie due to their flawless acting and passionate love for one another during a traumatic part of history.

27. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

View this video on YouTube
Focus Features / Via youtube.com

If you've ever wanted to erase a relationship from your memory because the breakup was so incredibly painful, then watch this film. 

Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey do a beautiful, heartbreaking job of highlighting the difficulties of navigating an entangled, sometimes toxic relationship while simultaneously learning to accept the implications of how our past can impact our futures. 

The film is so whimsical and breathtaking to watch that you'll need to play it a few times to ensure you see every nuanced detail this movie delivers. 

28. In the Mood for Love

View this video on YouTube
MUBI / Via youtube.com

Is there a more visually beautiful romantic film than In the Mood for Love? Probably not. While the cinematography will alter your brain chemistry, so will the love story between Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Maggie Cheung Man-yuk. 

It's a tale about two people coming together as their respected partners are often away for work — until they find out unfortunate news, which deepens the connection they have with one another.

Which romantic film do you watch over and over again? Tell us which one and why in the comments below.