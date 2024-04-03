27 Jaw-Dropping Confessions That People Really Should Have Kept To Themselves

5. "My sister started getting weird calls and threats via text and email, getting put on really gross subscriptions, and getting signed up for therapy for really gross reasons. Turns out, my then-husband had developed an infatuation with her and was taking it out on her in this weird and negative way. She is 20 years younger than him, by the way. He denied it was him for months and months until she finally caught an exact date and time for an email signup sent to her by a website, so I confronted him and asked him to let me look at his phone if he had nothing to hide."

"Knowing exactly what I was looking for, I found it in his browser history almost immediately. He confessed his 'crush' on her and said that making her life hell was his way of 'trying to get over her.' That was the end of our relationship, though he begged to go to couples therapy. It took six months to get away from that narcissist P.O.S., but I found a place to move out, and it's been quite a ride. I am glad to have got away from that toxic b.s. Three years later, he still follows her on social media and makes my family feel icky when he's mentioned."



—anonymous

