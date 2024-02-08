27 People Who Quit Drinking Share The Rock Bottom Moment That Made Them Stop

10.

"Cops found me asleep in my running car at a store parking lot for my third DUI. Looking back, I hate that it took three. I was always a social drinker, and it never affected my work so I didn’t think it was a real issue. But I was facing the reality of being a felon for the rest of my life. I had to spend time in jail. Took years of an amazing public defender's help plus heavy probation, fines, and counseling. By the time I was in front of the judge, I was 14 weeks pregnant with my daughter and able to avoid the felony. He was very honest that any slip-up could risk CPS involvement. Did probation my entire pregnancy and the first year of her life. I was devastated wearing an ankle monitor for three months after I gave birth, but I did it to myself. Legal issues aside, I can’t ever imagine putting myself or others at risk like that again."