People Who Quit Drinking, What Was Your Rock Bottom Moment That Made You Stop?

You’ve likely heard it said, “Drinking in moderation is best.” But for some people, drinking in moderation isn’t possible. For those people, one drink turns into many drinks, and it’s a problem that can spiral out of control.
Thankfully, many people in this situation have found sobriety and a happier, healthier life. If that group includes you, we want to hear your story: What was the rock bottom moment that made you stop drinking? And how has sobriety improved your life?
Maybe you woke up in a jail cell after a night of heavy drinking with only the foggiest memory of what you did to get there.
Or maybe you drank too much at a friend or family member's wedding and ruined what was supposed to be a magical day with your drunken antics.
Perhaps you lost employment after drinking on the job.
Maybe you drank too much and slept with someone you never should have ever slept with.
Or maybe you simply woke up one day and realized that you were looking forward to that five o’clock drink more than you should, and no longer wanted it to take your attention away from the important things in your life.
Whatever your rock bottom moment was, we want to hear about it. Share it in the comments below or via this anonymous form and it could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post.