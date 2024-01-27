Skip To Content
People Who Quit Drinking, What Was Your Rock Bottom Moment That Made You Stop?

Everyone who stops drinking has a moment that leads to their new beginning.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

You’ve likely heard it said, “Drinking in moderation is best.” But for some people, drinking in moderation isn’t possible. For those people, one drink turns into many drinks, and it’s a problem that can spiral out of control.

A bunch of beer bottles on the floor next to someone sleeping on a couch
Twenty47studio / Getty Images

Thankfully, many people in this situation have found sobriety and a happier, healthier life. If that group includes you, we want to hear your story: What was the rock bottom moment that made you stop drinking? And how has sobriety improved your life?

Maybe you woke up in a jail cell after a night of heavy drinking with only the foggiest memory of what you did to get there.

a person in jail with their arms leaning outside the bars
Twenty47studio / Getty Images

Or maybe you drank too much at a friend or family member's wedding and ruined what was supposed to be a magical day with your drunken antics.

Screenshots from &quot;28 Days&quot;
Columbia Pictures

Perhaps you lost employment after drinking on the job.

a woman sitting on steps with her office items in a box next to her
Sukanya Sitthikongsak / Getty Images

Maybe you drank too much and slept with someone you never should have ever slept with.

&quot;I&#x27;ve been so careless with my life.&quot;
NBC

Or maybe you simply woke up one day and realized that you were looking forward to that five o’clock drink more than you should, and no longer wanted it to take your attention away from the important things in your life.

Whatever your rock bottom moment was, we want to hear about it. Share it in the comments below or via this anonymous form and it could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post.