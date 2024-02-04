29 Hilarious Jokes That'll Get A Laugh Out Of You Even If You're Feeling Dead Inside

3. "A little old lady has a husband whose farting has gotten ridiculous. Especially at night, in bed, it's gotten way out of hand. Angrily, she tells him he's gotta do something about it! Or one of these days he's going to fart his insides out! He ignores her pleas, and every night, the farting gets worse. I'll show him, she thinks."

"The next morning she wakes up early and creeps to the kitchen. She gets the gizzard and inner turkey parts she was going to give to their cat, and instead silently places them on the bed next to her husband.

A little while later, her husband comes into the kitchen, and he looks upset.

'I guess you were right after all, Agnes... I farted my guts out overnight!'

Agnes feigned innocence, asking, 'Maybe it's time to talk to the doctor about this?'

'Nah,' her husband replied. 'I'll be ok, I just stuffed them back in.'"



—zazupitz