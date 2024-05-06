23 Really, Really, REALLY Wild Confessions People Made And Probably Immediately Regretted

10.

"I'm 52 and just found out that my brother and I have different mothers. I mean, we grew up in the same home. Had pics together as young kids. I just thought we were full brothers and ignored it when folks said I looked nothing like my brother. When I was finally told, the story was that my dad was dating my mom and 'another woman' at the same time 'casually.' The other woman did not want to raise a child, so dad and my mom agreed to raise him as if they were both his parents. It made sense after the fact. My mom and I both had kidney failure, and we needed transplants. So did two of her siblings. It was solely from my mom's side. My dad and my brother never had those issues at all. So, it made sense — except for the fact that I was lied to my whole life."