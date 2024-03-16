23 Ridiculous Parents Who Spoiled Their Kids In The Most Outrageous Ways Possible

11.

"I was a teacher in a private school. A super nice kid in 10th grade had rich parents, but I had no idea how rich until one day I saw him roll up in a brand-new black Mercedes. I said something like 'nice car,' and he said, thanks, his parents bought it for him for his birthday. Two days later, I saw him roll up in a brand-new white Mercedes. Same exact car but different color. He gave me kind of a sheepish shrug and said his mom bought him an extra car to drive when he had basketball practice so he wouldn’t get sweat on the first one. I could tell he was a little uncomfortable so I just said something like, 'Haha. Moms, right?' And then got into my piece of shit '97 Altima."