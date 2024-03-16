23 Ridiculous Parents Who Spoiled Their Kids In The Most Outrageous Ways Possible

Just about everyone has known a spoiled kid in their life, but some kids have been so epically spoiled by their parents that it's hard to believe they actually exist out in the world.
Recently, we asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the most outrageously spoiled kids they've ever encountered, and let me just say — they have known some real doozies. Here are their wildest stories:
Some entries were also taken from this Reddit thread.
1. "This couple has two daughters that refuse to eat school lunch or bring a lunch from home. They demand that the parents bring them lunch to school every day (Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, etc.). The youngest also makes BOTH parents take her out of school to eat the lunch with them, and she has an absolute meltdown if only one parent can make it work that day."
—anonymous
2. "A friend of mine from high school was filthy rich thanks to her stepdad. She constantly bitched and whined because her parents refused to move out of the primary suite of their mansion. She felt she deserved it because the attached walk-in closet and bathroom were bigger than hers. To reconcile this, she had her parents pay to redecorate her room every single year. She also hated doing her homework, so her mom and stepdad did all of it, including writing her papers and doing her school projects."
3. "I went to a high school with very wealthy people, including this girl who got a brand-new Lexus for her 16th birthday. I sat beside her in health class, and she cried because it wasn't the Lexus she wanted. It turns out she 'accidentally' crashed and totaled it that day. She then drove the new car she actually wanted to school the next day."
"A different kid in my class got a Tesla for his 16th. At the time, they were new and obscure. He used to get out of his car and watch it park itself — total show-off."
—anonymous
4. "I was a housekeeper for a very wealthy family with four kids. Their 10-year-old came home from school with a social studies assignment to write a report on manatees and their habitat. They flew the entire family to Florida and hired a videographer to film him swimming with the manatees. This was just a weekend trip; they were back Sunday afternoon. Wild. I mean, they could have just gone to the library."
—anonymous
5. "My boss bought his 14-year-old daughter a yogurt shop in Aspen because she is 'entrepreneurial.' I'm not sure how much she is actually involved, but I'm sure we will hear all about how she 'built her brand from the ground up' in about 20 years."
—anonymous
6. "I live in the Hamptons. As a teen, I worked as a valet, caterer, you name it. I've seen pretty much everything. From kids I surfed with having those MTV My Super Sweet 16 parties with helicopters and rappers in their backyards to girls getting a brand new M5 with a bow on it for their first car. One story that stands out is from my father, who ran an alarm company. This wealthy client had a 10–12-year-old daughter, and as my father was speaking to the client, the daughter had to use the bathroom. She finished and yelled from inside the bathroom for the housemaid to wipe her clean. Apparently, this wasn't a one-off event. It was protocol at the house. To this day, I'm appalled."
—anonymous
7. "Teacher here: A kid mildly sprained their ankle in school, and their parents took them for a week-long trip to Disneyland...for their ankle to get better. He came back to school saying it was the best experience ever to skip the line just because they were wearing a bandage and his parents rented a wheelchair. Yep."
—anonymous
8. "In high school, a girl turned 16, and her parents gave her a new BMW with the understanding that the live-in maid would use it once, maybe twice a week to get groceries/run errands. Unacceptable! A week after her epic tantrum, she got a brand-new Land Rover. In college, she goes out one night with her Land Rover and can’t find it after a night at the bar. She tells her parents it was stolen and gets a Mercedes G-Wagon replacement. It turns out her car wasn’t stolen; it was parked in a lot across from the bar, not the one adjacent to the bar. Oh well, she had two cars at school for the next two years."
9. "Some douchenugget once told me he was going to feel like he was living in poverty if he made anything less than a million a year. The kid lived in Idaho, wasn't even 20 yet, and had never worked a day in his life."
10. "For the 9th birthday of this girl I know, her parents (somehow) got the town to change the name of a street near her house. Ironically enough, she ended up legally changing her name in high school because she didn’t like it. They didn’t change the street name, though!"
—anonymous
11. "I was a teacher in a private school. A super nice kid in 10th grade had rich parents, but I had no idea how rich until one day I saw him roll up in a brand-new black Mercedes. I said something like 'nice car,' and he said, thanks, his parents bought it for him for his birthday. Two days later, I saw him roll up in a brand-new white Mercedes. Same exact car but different color. He gave me kind of a sheepish shrug and said his mom bought him an extra car to drive when he had basketball practice so he wouldn’t get sweat on the first one. I could tell he was a little uncomfortable so I just said something like, 'Haha. Moms, right?' And then got into my piece of shit '97 Altima."
—anonymous
12. "I work in the horse industry and have seen a lot of spoiled kids. My favorite was the child who cried until her parents agreed to purchase her a $250,000 pony even though she would outgrow him in a few months. He was pony number four for her, but number ten for their three children."
—anonymous
13. "I have a billionaire customer with four kids, all pretty spoiled, but the youngest once said to me spitefully, 'We're going on Tiger next week, and you're not allowed to come.' (Tiger is the name of their yacht in Southern Italy.) It's not just that he's spoiled that gets to me; it's that he knows it and rubs it in."
14. "When this kid at my high school was 14, he had a learner's permit, but his parents got him a Mercedes Benz G-Class. Every day he drove it to school and was determined to park it in the parking lot to show it off. So he had his housekeeper drive to school with him, and the housekeeper's son drove a car behind her to take her back home."
15. "My friend's 10-year-old son is a brat, and always getting sent to his room for one thing or another. The other day, I peeked into the kid's room. Laptop, desktop, TV, and three different gaming systems. Oh my God, what a horrible punishment. Amnesty International is going to write letters about this."
16. "I know an 8-year-old who got a brand new iPhone 15 Pro!"
—anonymous
17. "A friend of mine has a son who's spoiled rotten, and he's a really terrible person. A few years ago, I saw him playing hide and seek in a parking lot at night. He was maybe 9. I said, 'Hey buddy, maybe you shouldn't be playing hide and seek in a busy parking lot at night; you're smarter than that.' The kid said, 'What are you going to do about it? Tell my dad? He never tells me what to do, so why do you think you can?' I laughed, said, 'Fair enough, get ran over for all I care,' and walked away."
18. "My ex had this friend whose parents were loaded. He lived in an upscale apartment downtown with just him and his girlfriend. Didn't have a job. Dad paid for everything. All he ever did was go to music festivals (even ones out of the country) and throw parties. Didn't know the meaning of a dollar. Always threw hissy fits if something didn't go his way."
19. "I worked with a 19-year-old kid (you’ll soon understand why I still considered him a kid). He still lived at home, but that wasn’t the over-the-top part. His parents had bought him a Corvette and paid for the insurance, and his mom still did his laundry, cleaned his room for him, and packed his lunches — PBJ and Go-Gurt. He was a nice kid, but it was truly life-changing for me to meet someone like that. As a parent today, I still remember his parents as a great example of what NOT to do."
—anonymous
20. "A kid I was in the Boy Scouts with. It was our week at summer camp right after the N64 came out; on Monday he was like, 'Yeah, I've already got one N64, but I want a second one, too. Watch this; I'll have it by the end of the week.' The kid then proceeded to work on his mom all week long (she was there because she was a scoutmaster), and sure as shit, by Friday, she had agreed to buy him another N64."
21. "A girl from my school threw a tantrum because her parents couldn't spend £500+ on her summer wardrobe because they were putting it toward their trip to Paris to celebrate her passing her GCSEs. I could not believe she threw a fit over that!"
—anonymous
22. "A kid on my son's baseball team struck out and dented/cracked his composite bat having a hissy fit behind the dugout. The coach laid into him and sat him. His parents complained, of course. Next practice he had a brand new composite bat. Those are a few hundred bucks, by the way."
23. "We knew our friends before they were married. Their oldest is now 15. He didn't like school, but they wouldn't make him go to avoid making him mad. He's since been expelled after being caught with weed at school — which they buy for him! Now, he refuses to do the online school work, so they are planning on a GED and his driving permit, which will come with a car. The kid disrupts every occasion, and they tiptoe around him. Their twin 10-year-old siblings are suffering and learning how to get whatever they want. We worry about what he will become."
—anonymous
Some entries have been edited for length and/or clarity.