What's The Most Outrageous Way You've Seen A Parent Spoil Their Child?

There are regular, everyday spoiled kids, and then there's THIS.

by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

Most parents want the world for their kids, but understand that giving them too much or making their lives too easy isn’t good for them. Some parents, though, spoil their kids — like REALLY spoil their kids — to the point where it makes your jaw hit the floor.

Child in a vehicle, relaxed in blue jeans and sneakers, smiling with one hand behind head
Tim Garcha / Getty Images

Maybe, for example, you went to a kid’s birthday party where absolutely no expense was spared, and it was closer to the pomp of a wedding than anything else.

Family with a baby at a birthday party with a pastel-themed decoration and a table with sweets and teddy bears
Sefa Ozel / Getty Images

Or maybe the parents got their kid an expensive car before they were even old enough to drive! It doesn’t have to be a rich family…it could be a less well-off family that nonetheless spends all their time and money to realize their kid’s most unreasonable demands, like getting their grade schooler the latest phone on the market.

Young teenager standing next to a car with a large bow, smiling, hand on her head
Ned Frisk / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Maybe the parents NEVER say “no” to their kid, and give in to even the most ridiculous requests, like leaving work to bring them fast food because the kid decided they don't like their packed lunch.

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and onion, alongside fries and a soft drink
Pineapple Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

 

Perhaps their kid didn’t like doing their homework, so their parents do it for them, or pay a tutor to do it!

Young boy with mouth open in a playful roar, family in the background on a couch, indoors
Snapphoto / Getty Images

Whatever the most over-the-top way you’ve seen a parent spoil their child is, we want to hear it! Tell us in the comments below or via this anonymous form, and it could featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!