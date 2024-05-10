    Here Are The Hilariously Accurate Tweets About "The Fall Guy"

    Everyone's crush on Ryan Gosling is far from over.

    The Fall Guy recently hit theaters, and people can't stop raving about it (even if the box office numbers don't seem to agree).

    The film stars Ryan Gosling as a Hollywood stunt double named Colt Seavers. He's joined by Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno, Colt's ex-girlfriend and a movie director.

    Other big names featured include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, and Hannah Waddingham.

    Many are calling it a love letter to the art of filmmaking and a total celebration of the work Hollywood's elite stuntmen do day after day.

    Between all the action-packed scenes The Fall Guy delivers, there are also a ton of laughs prompting audiences to make some jokes of their own. Here are some of the funniest things fans have had to say so far:

    Me: @TheFallGuyMovie is a perfect movie
    My gf: And @RyanGosling is a perfect man.

    20/10#TheFallGuy #TheFallGuyMovie pic.twitter.com/tubdUhRv4k

    — Kris With a K ™️ (@Chainsaw_Master) May 6, 2024
    Me the second Ryan Gosling came out of the water in The Fall Guy in jeans and a muscle shirt. pic.twitter.com/Gjt4PgsqbA

    — Shelby 🤍 (@winterssoldier) May 5, 2024
    me every five minutes since seeing The Fall Guy pic.twitter.com/6hWYfWY1yb

    — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) May 3, 2024
    The ghost of Jean-Luc Godard visited me in a dream last night and told me you all have to go see The Fall Guy or cinema will die

    — machiavellian clementine (@clementineultra) May 6, 2024
    the fall guy (2024) pic.twitter.com/kRvNMgNr8A

    — lissy (@kenerqy) May 7, 2024
    "why aren't there more Romantic movies in cinemas"

    Go see THE FALL GUY.

    "we need more fun movies, everything is so serious"

    Go see THE FALL GUY.

    "Emily Blunt needs another action film"

    GO SEE THE FALL GUY.

    "Why did The Nice Guys bomb?"

    GO SEE THE FALL GUY

    — Shane Anderson 🏳️‍🌈 (@ShaneM_Anderson) May 5, 2024
    Ryan Gosling looked so good at one specific point in #TheFallGuy (no spoilers!) that I straight up started giggling in the theater… I’m just a girl pic.twitter.com/2SHt9h0UeY

    — Kara Leigh (@karadevils527) May 4, 2024
    one thing that is not a spoiler to say is that no ryan character has ever boyfriend like colt seavers boyfriends. not noah, not dean, not seb, not even ken pic.twitter.com/AZHtFB0kwj

    — colt seavers stan account (@aaw_ryangosling) April 28, 2024
    can’t stop thinking about the scene in the fall guy where ryan gosling emerges from the water while I was made for lovin’ you is playing

    favourite cinematic moment of the year pic.twitter.com/E557QQBddU

    — caitlin (@caitlinedixon) May 3, 2024
    And there are even more fans praising the action-comedy flick:

    The Fall Guy really had me sitting there with a big, stupid grin on my face for half the movie. It was just SO good and so fun and had some of the most creative fight scenes I’ve seen in a long time. THE MUSIC THE ROMANCE THE PLOT JUST SO GOOD #TheFallGuyMovie pic.twitter.com/GBJFxr5Ext

    — Noel 🌼 (@spreenoel) May 2, 2024
    I had the absolute best time at #TheFallGuy film, my God, what a ride!! It was everything I love about going to the movies and a total reminder that stunt people deserve OSCARS!!! Bravo everyone (except Hannah’s wig).

    — Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) May 6, 2024
    My dudes. The Fall Guy was the most enjoyable movies I’ve seen in ages. It works on the surface as an action comedy, but it’s a meta love story to action films and stunt performers. Plus unicorns 🦄 pic.twitter.com/KC1l8hRRw2

    — Toro (@toroonthemove) May 9, 2024
    #TheFallGuy perfectly marries a love letter to the stunt community and the romance world. I genuinely can't believe this movie exists. Emily Blunt is EVERYTHING. Ryan Gosling is better than ever. The whole cast, really. Go out and see it. pic.twitter.com/cgWqgrT6ak

    — Gissane Sophia (@GissaneSophia) April 30, 2024
    Alright, why aren’t you people going to watch #TheFallGuy ? It’s the most fun I’ve had watching a movie in a LONG time.

    — Nick “Rocket” Rodriguez (@NickRodriguez00) May 9, 2024
    I hope ROAD HOUSE and THE FALL GUY are ushering in a new era of friendly, nice guy action heroes. pic.twitter.com/XFsd9RmbPZ

    — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) May 5, 2024
    IMDb lists the runtime for #TheFallGuy at 2:06 and I smiled for like 2:15 straight because even the credits were great.
    this movie was so goddamn fun. 💥👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/RV6PLPAzjH

    — 👻 (@ericrileyy) May 7, 2024
    My mood when someone says that they love the Fall guy. #TheFallGuy #TheFallGuyMovie pic.twitter.com/7U80pbrA7P

    — Jeremiah (@jeremia98813630) May 7, 2024
    I don’t care if “The Fall Guy” flopped at the box office, it’s an incredibly entertaining film, a love letter to everyone who make movies happen, go watch it NOW

    — Maryna Bogdan (@marynabogdan) May 5, 2024
    A screenshot of a tweet. Text: &quot;thumbs up only for The Fall Guy&quot;
    Ryan Gosling giving a thumbs up with a long sleeve, armor-like outfit
    Eric Laciste / © Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    What did you think of The Fall Guy? Leave your review in the comments!

