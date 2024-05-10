Here Are The Hilariously Accurate Tweets About "The Fall Guy"

Browse links
Everyone's crush on Ryan Gosling is far from over.
Me: @TheFallGuyMovie is a perfect movie— Kris With a K ™️ (@Chainsaw_Master) May 6, 2024
My gf: And @RyanGosling is a perfect man.
20/10#TheFallGuy #TheFallGuyMovie pic.twitter.com/tubdUhRv4k
Me the second Ryan Gosling came out of the water in The Fall Guy in jeans and a muscle shirt. pic.twitter.com/Gjt4PgsqbA— Shelby 🤍 (@winterssoldier) May 5, 2024
me every five minutes since seeing The Fall Guy pic.twitter.com/6hWYfWY1yb— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) May 3, 2024
The ghost of Jean-Luc Godard visited me in a dream last night and told me you all have to go see The Fall Guy or cinema will die— machiavellian clementine (@clementineultra) May 6, 2024
the fall guy (2024) pic.twitter.com/kRvNMgNr8A— lissy (@kenerqy) May 7, 2024
"why aren't there more Romantic movies in cinemas"— Shane Anderson 🏳️🌈 (@ShaneM_Anderson) May 5, 2024
Go see THE FALL GUY.
"we need more fun movies, everything is so serious"
Go see THE FALL GUY.
"Emily Blunt needs another action film"
GO SEE THE FALL GUY.
"Why did The Nice Guys bomb?"
GO SEE THE FALL GUY
Ryan Gosling looked so good at one specific point in #TheFallGuy (no spoilers!) that I straight up started giggling in the theater… I’m just a girl pic.twitter.com/2SHt9h0UeY— Kara Leigh (@karadevils527) May 4, 2024
one thing that is not a spoiler to say is that no ryan character has ever boyfriend like colt seavers boyfriends. not noah, not dean, not seb, not even ken pic.twitter.com/AZHtFB0kwj— colt seavers stan account (@aaw_ryangosling) April 28, 2024
can’t stop thinking about the scene in the fall guy where ryan gosling emerges from the water while I was made for lovin’ you is playing— caitlin (@caitlinedixon) May 3, 2024
favourite cinematic moment of the year pic.twitter.com/E557QQBddU
The Fall Guy really had me sitting there with a big, stupid grin on my face for half the movie. It was just SO good and so fun and had some of the most creative fight scenes I’ve seen in a long time. THE MUSIC THE ROMANCE THE PLOT JUST SO GOOD #TheFallGuyMovie pic.twitter.com/GBJFxr5Ext— Noel 🌼 (@spreenoel) May 2, 2024
I had the absolute best time at #TheFallGuy film, my God, what a ride!! It was everything I love about going to the movies and a total reminder that stunt people deserve OSCARS!!! Bravo everyone (except Hannah’s wig).— Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) May 6, 2024
My dudes. The Fall Guy was the most enjoyable movies I’ve seen in ages. It works on the surface as an action comedy, but it’s a meta love story to action films and stunt performers. Plus unicorns 🦄 pic.twitter.com/KC1l8hRRw2— Toro (@toroonthemove) May 9, 2024
#TheFallGuy perfectly marries a love letter to the stunt community and the romance world. I genuinely can't believe this movie exists. Emily Blunt is EVERYTHING. Ryan Gosling is better than ever. The whole cast, really. Go out and see it. pic.twitter.com/cgWqgrT6ak— Gissane Sophia (@GissaneSophia) April 30, 2024
Alright, why aren’t you people going to watch #TheFallGuy ? It’s the most fun I’ve had watching a movie in a LONG time.— Nick “Rocket” Rodriguez (@NickRodriguez00) May 9, 2024
I hope ROAD HOUSE and THE FALL GUY are ushering in a new era of friendly, nice guy action heroes. pic.twitter.com/XFsd9RmbPZ— Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) May 5, 2024
IMDb lists the runtime for #TheFallGuy at 2:06 and I smiled for like 2:15 straight because even the credits were great.— 👻 (@ericrileyy) May 7, 2024
this movie was so goddamn fun. 💥👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/RV6PLPAzjH
My mood when someone says that they love the Fall guy. #TheFallGuy #TheFallGuyMovie pic.twitter.com/7U80pbrA7P— Jeremiah (@jeremia98813630) May 7, 2024
I don’t care if “The Fall Guy” flopped at the box office, it’s an incredibly entertaining film, a love letter to everyone who make movies happen, go watch it NOW— Maryna Bogdan (@marynabogdan) May 5, 2024