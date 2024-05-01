Winston Duke Reflects On How "The Fall Guy" Guided Him Through His Grief Journey

At some point in all of our lives, we will come face to face with grief, whether it's the loss of a person or the loss of someone we once were. Winston unfortunately lost someone very close to him in 2022, his mother. Soon after that, he had to participate in the press tour for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where the cast was still working through the grief of losing Chadwick Boseman. And not too soon after that, he was on set filming The Fall Guy.

“I was in a space where that was really a big thing at the time. I was coming off of a major loss and I'm still dealing with it, the major grief from losing a parent and a movie like this was something really refreshing at the time because it was comedy." Winston shared "I could attach myself to something that felt real, right? (Dan) is helping his friend, he's helping his friend get better. It was just something that I could laugh with while we were playing and get my mind off of some deeper things. Getting to work with Ryan and Emily and David Leitch was just exciting.”

