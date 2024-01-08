Recently, we wrote a BuzzFeed post about the internet's worst date stories, and the BuzzFeed Community decided to weigh in with their own dating mishaps. Y'all flooded the comments, so here are 15 more worst date stories that were too chaotic not to include:
1."Said he didn’t have kids on his profile. Showed up with a car seat in the back of his car, and he explained himself by saying, 'It’s okay, I don’t really get to see her much anyway.' Oh, so you lied, AND you’re a shitty father? Bye."
2."We'd been talking online for a bit and agreed to meet at Denny's. Naturally, I assumed we were going to eat dinner there, so I didn't eat. I got there first, and when he got there, he sat next to me in the lobby, and we talked. And that was it. We talked for a bit, and then we left without eating."
5."Just after we met for our first date, he said he's always wanted to try Chinese. I said we should go to this Chinese restaurant a friend had recommended. He looked at me in confusion, which made me realize what he meant."
6."When I was 15, I went on a date with a cute 17-year-old who I randomly met. He was super shy and passive and wouldn’t even choose a parking spot without asking for my approval. We ate dinner at Olive Garden. He has lasagna. Even though the date was a little awkward and quiet, we went back to his house to hang out and started kissing in the basement, and he burped in my mouth."
7."He talked all through dinner about himself nonstop and never asked me one question about myself. Then, on the drive home, he asked me if he could come in and would I please pop the pimples on his back for him? I said, 'No.' He asked if I would do it on our second date? I said, 'No, we won't be having a second date.' Then, he got very upset and said, 'But I had such a good time with you tonight! How could you turn me down for a second date?' I asked him what my last name was? What did I do for a living, and did I have kids? Pets? Did he learn anything about me at all? He said he didn't know. I told him that was why we weren't going on a second date and advised him not to ask women to pop the pimples on his back when he was on a date next time. He just looked at me and seemed honestly confused. I doubt he ever figured out what went wrong. That was the date that did me in, and I decided to never let a friend fix me up with anyone, again."
8."The guy brought an acoustic guitar and played AWFUL songs about how much he loved and missed his ex."
9."Well, these make my top three seem rather tame. There was the guy who told me he loved me on our first date. The guy who spent three hours showing me pictures of airplanes while describing their various features. And the guy who introduced me to his ex, who he still lived with. And somehow, all three still seemed to be decent people."
10."I was 19, and this boy asked me to go to Friendly's. It's a cute little ice cream place in New York. The date was okay, but he decided that we could go back to the house and hang out, and we did. I got upstairs, and he showed me his baby's bedroom. He told me all about how his ex-girlfriend didn't live there and all this stuff. Well, not five minutes later, she walks in, and wouldn't you know, we work right next door to each other in the mall. She was so cool about it because I had absolutely zero idea that they still lived in the same house together with the baby. She wasn't mad at me; she was just mad at him."
11."There have been a few, but l remember the man who told me he was going to the restroom. I found it weird he got his jacket, too, but oh well. He later texted me, saying he couldn't come back into the bar because a group of girls who knew HIS girl had sat beside us. And then INSISTED that we go to my place. I blocked him then and there."
12."I have in all my dating profiles that I don't want kids. I know it's a dealbreaker for a lot of people, so I just like to put it out there so nobody has to waste any time. So, I met this guy on one of the apps, and he told me that he didn't want kids either, so I was like, good start. So, we made plans to meet at a brewery, and while we're there, he tells me that the real reason he doesn't want kids is because he's afraid that if his wife had a kid and got fat, he wouldn't be attracted to her anymore."
13."I was seeing this guy for a very short time, and I went on a few dates with him, and we really hit it off. One day, we're out, and he just flat out tells me his ex is pregnant with his child, but he really wants me to be in his baby's life. I left so fast."
14."Okay, mine was with a guy who spent the hour or so we met for lunch talking about cigars and the cigar shows he goes to several times a year. Oh, and at 50+, he still lived with his mom, as in never moved out at all."
15.And finally, "I had in bold 'no drugs' in my profile, and I told him when we set up the date, it was because of my job. I could be tested without notice, and if a positive test was returned, I would be fired. He turns up an hour late obviously stoned out of his brains, like really fried, and then when I complained, he offered me pills to calm me down. Not surprisingly, I went home immediately and blocked him."