7.

"He talked all through dinner about himself nonstop and never asked me one question about myself. Then, on the drive home, he asked me if he could come in and would I please pop the pimples on his back for him? I said, 'No.' He asked if I would do it on our second date? I said, 'No, we won't be having a second date.' Then, he got very upset and said, 'But I had such a good time with you tonight! How could you turn me down for a second date?' I asked him what my last name was? What did I do for a living, and did I have kids? Pets? Did he learn anything about me at all? He said he didn't know. I told him that was why we weren't going on a second date and advised him not to ask women to pop the pimples on his back when he was on a date next time. He just looked at me and seemed honestly confused. I doubt he ever figured out what went wrong. That was the date that did me in, and I decided to never let a friend fix me up with anyone, again."