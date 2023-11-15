"His Mom Drove Him To The Restaurant And His Ex-Wife Had To Bring Him Money To Pay The Check": People Are Sharing The 24 Worst Dates They've Ever Been On
When Twitter user @SamkeloS___ asked, "What's the worst date you've ever been on?" I immediately thought of this train wreck of a blind date from the movie Daddy's Little Girls.
I genuinely didn't think it could get any worse than that, but boy, was I wrong. I was appalled when I read through these responses, so let's get into it:
1.
First date.— V🦖 (@TQV94) October 27, 2023
Guy kept GRABBING my stomach saying that’s where his baby would be.
He was talking about moving into my house, where his stuff would go, that he was going to marry me etc.
I got on a random stopped bus and asked the driver to please just drive 😩😂 https://t.co/sG2sLSycM4
2.
The guy kept linking EVERYTHING to astrology and then casually mentioned how he kinda tried to murder his ex-wife https://t.co/RP2ctNRXTR— Kyla Jenée Lacey (@Kyla_Lacey) October 27, 2023
3.
On our first date he showed up with his 2kids, didn’t tell me he had kids. They were not well behaved at all 😭 shouting and running everywhere 🙆🏽♀️ I also ran but away https://t.co/jIYnt7QKzE— Marlene Lucas (@miss__lucas254) October 27, 2023
4.
She couldn't swim, didn't mention it but came anyway. She jumped into the deep end and almost drowned.— D.E (@ShadowInDeDark) October 27, 2023
While they were resuscitating her, i kept imagining myself in prison colours. https://t.co/bwVQNGC2mN
5.
if i said anything remotely associated with any state he would tell me the age of consent for that state. needless to say i did not call his ass back. https://t.co/gwuSV3ruyi— brook (@brookiewookie0) October 28, 2023
6.
He stole my phone😂😂😂 https://t.co/I1JyyvHWRA— missndeda (@andiah_6) October 27, 2023
7.
His mom drove him to the restaurant and his ex-wife had to bring him money to pay his check because he left his wallet in his mom's purse, in her car.— Anne of Cleavage (@AnneOfCleavage2) October 28, 2023
He was 31. https://t.co/5vwHV3vRWS
8.
he flew me across the country and we went for a walk in a graveyard https://t.co/0rP0ErJ8C5— ⋆˙❦‧₊˚ 𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗼 ‧₊˚ ⋅ (@itsrororaynes) October 28, 2023
9.
He kept trying to kiss me even though he would constantly bump his front teeth into mine. As he kissed me the FINAL time his literal front tooth got knocked off and it fell into my mouth. As if he couldn’t feel it he kept kissing me and I just spat his tooth out and left 😭😭😭 https://t.co/7MPon6VDED— sai | simon (@SaiB0i) October 28, 2023
10.
She came with her 'boy best friend' 🤡 https://t.co/zzD8F95uAW— Baby Blue🇸🇴 (@AdanoA) October 27, 2023
11.
He was getting sloshed throughout the night. Didn’t realize he couldn’t hold his liquor.. got to the final spot and he got beat up ?? lol I just left never see him again https://t.co/QcwDqiYQNI— Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) October 27, 2023
12.
The date was okay but afterwards he threatened to call the police on me cause I wouldn't sleep with him + he sat camped out in front of my house for like an hour, than obessesively texted paragraphs the next day. This man was 48 years old btw. https://t.co/DLOTWv3520— OCD Black Girl (@MayRainAway) November 7, 2023
13.
We met at the gym the day before. He picked me up for what was meant to be a dinner date but because he skipped his workout that day, he drove to virgin active. He handed me R200 to sit at the Kauai inside the gym in my coat and heels😩 afterwards he took me home🙃 https://t.co/dKJ1Sapk3O— #FOAW Out Now! (@NokubongaTwala) October 26, 2023
14.
Ate food that I was allergic to then tried to kiss me? Do you want me to die? https://t.co/8pQB3ajZKf— Mims🇪🇷 (@michal_yeb) October 27, 2023
15.
we went to a mexican spot that happened to be doing a tequila shot special that night and he gets LIT. the date itself is cool tho. fast forward to afterwards & we’re sitting in his car talking and he’s mid sentence when he THROWS UP IN HIS LAP. this is a first date, mind you. https://t.co/A8alcIgale— 2Karious Donell Johnson (@shayxonline) October 27, 2023
16.
Went bowling w/a man who knelt all the way to the ground each time he rolled. Also he had a FULL sized bottle of hand sanitizer IN the pocket of his jeans w/ the pump hanging out. Also he got his burger & removed everything & just ate the patty. Also ate ground beef out a ziploc. https://t.co/7T60UCzooJ— Grip Bayless (@Talleyberry_) October 27, 2023
17.
He literally stunk of BO when he put his arm round my shoulders when we were walking to the restaurant, i almost threw up. When i got home my 30 inch buss down i bought with the money i slaved for in McDonald’s smelt like his armpit after several washes. I had to cut it into a… https://t.co/jBEYDAlWpO— Jas (@symplylivinj) October 27, 2023
18.
Spent the whole date talking about himself then cried about his rabbit that died when he was 8 and as a result he only had 1 testicle from the trauma. Brought his own protein shakes on the date. When I said no to a 2nd date he seemed surprised because he could "smell my desire" https://t.co/nWLLNjt0sZ— Morello (@Swazi_Cheri) October 27, 2023
19.
After paint and sip, we drove around Manhattan and decided to take a walk at Central Park. We sat down and I asked how frequently he got tested and he literally said " I don't get tested, I don't trust the government with my blood" I told him to drive me home https://t.co/CYjGVxFneB— in my own world (@speaktoheall) October 27, 2023
20.
came here. he asked me if i wanted to smoke. i said “hell yeah” and he pulled out a meth pipe. https://t.co/z006QGM72O— ICYESTTWAT (@FUCCl) October 27, 2023
21.
Actually no, the worst date I went on was actually a really good date. Like really good. We went back to his car to talk for a bit and i see a picture of him and his girl on a lanyard and I ask about the girl. He looks me dead in my face and says it’s my dead twin brother. 💀 https://t.co/wIkCXU1UfX— Aerin (@FromAerin) October 27, 2023
22.
We went to a restaurant..ordered food and drinks.Someone called him and he went outside.And that’s how i never saw him again 😂😂😂😭 https://t.co/hirArlWbnj— Miss K (@MissWK_) October 27, 2023
23.
We’re eating and this guy casually says “Jorja Smith is better than Beyonce” and I’m like surely, you mean she’s just more attractive to you and he said “no she’s a better singer and better at music”— Aerin (@FromAerin) October 27, 2023
Anyway, I literally never talked to him again https://t.co/wIkCXU1UfX
24. And finally,
We got our food sat down at the table together I went to go wash my hands. Came back to find out that she took a bite of my food. It was the first date? What are you doing? https://t.co/u47XnShv1r— 巨根サムライ (@suckhertittays) October 27, 2023