65 Hilarious Tweets That Had Me Laughing Throughout The Month Of November

"Can't wait to get diagnosed (Spotify Wrapped)."

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

November, you flew by so fast and took all of the Thanksgiving festivities with you:

HBO / @CatwalkDarling

Even so, it was still a funny month on the internet, so I've scoured BuzzFeed's weekly roundups of viral tweets, fails, and Black Twitter, to compile the ultimate list of November's hilariousness. So, let's take a quick work break and get into it:

1.

Paramount+ / @_melayela_

2.

@aleebearr

3.

@AignerIssues / @itszaeok

4.

Prime Video / @anniemaisocial

5.

@Fearlesslori___

6.

Twitter: @folieadieux

7.

@1followernnodad

8.

@simplicitethrds

9.

@kresnxk

10.

ESPN / Disney / @ScrewderiaF1

11.

@jukeboxcowgirl

12.

@_averagemeat

13.

@jackantonoff via IG / Via instagram.com

14.

@khloecoulee

15.

@paperssil

16.

@elevenpyres

17.

@arttplug / @theallygreen

18.

@sexyshrew

19.

@IDntMyrr / @moneyymaya

20.

@rxmsxy

21.

@e_asherah

22.

@lakeeater

23.

@AlissaViolet

24.

@kkashbaby

25.

@AbbyHasIssues

26.

@meantomyself

27.

@hostile_bean

28.

@glogirlgii

29.

@PopCulture2000s

30.

IFC / @guess_what_mimi

31.

@Shonboo

32.

@TemmieMew

33.

@northstardoll