65 Hilarious Tweets That Had Me Laughing Throughout The Month Of November
"Can't wait to get diagnosed (Spotify Wrapped)."
November, you flew by so fast and took all of the Thanksgiving festivities with you:
Lil thanksgiving break coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/CNIaj0v1ke— Big Bank Bresha. (@CatwalkDarling) November 26, 2023
Even so, it was still a funny month on the internet, so I've scoured BuzzFeed's weekly roundups of viral tweets, fails, and Black Twitter, to compile the ultimate list of November's hilariousness. So, let's take a quick work break and get into it:
1.
First day back to work after thanksgiving break: pic.twitter.com/tnYxzXOrMK— Mela Yela (@_melayela_) November 27, 2023
2.
I rear ended a girl and when we got off, she goes “were just girls” LMFAOOO ok fr— ale 🐻 (@aleebearr) November 25, 2023
3.
why the turkey in a mugler bodysuit omg https://t.co/tbshj0CuDy— zae (@itszaeok) November 24, 2023
4.
“can you get this done by EOD?”— annie-mai (@anniemaisocial) November 21, 2023
me after already deciding my working day was over: pic.twitter.com/c5d6QlrWzh
5.
Family dollar said y’all got them fed tf up 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tFzHcGfK7h— ✨fєαяℓєѕѕℓσяι✨ (@Fearlesslori___) November 27, 2023
6.
there are tears in my eyes 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5S786ZLOeC— adi (@folieadieux) November 18, 2023
7.
my grandma has issues remembering things so she’s supposed to write down notes so she remembers when her kids visit or if important things happen. My mom (Peggy) visited her and she wrote this note to remind herself pic.twitter.com/EENE7juGOX— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 23, 2023
8.
I bought my dog an egg chair from home goods and she keeps rolling out of it pic.twitter.com/Dsva1Ee9jl— Katie ☾ (@simplicitethrds) November 19, 2023
10.
Rihanna at F1. Same energy pic.twitter.com/11W0wenkzx— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) November 21, 2023
11.
back when I was working in an office/creative studio I sent my slack group this reaction emoji and my direct supervisor dm’d me and said I needed to use more appropriate emojis’s pic.twitter.com/mUAKjo5vnt— cowgirl from hell (@jukeboxcowgirl) November 15, 2023
13.
the leads of the musical at dennys after closing night pic.twitter.com/vXrIdBbXNE— paris rae (@parisrae13) November 11, 2023
14.
She’s got a story and I wanna hear it pic.twitter.com/azjZgT2v4q— Khloe Couleé (@khloecoulee) November 11, 2023
15.
gay men when they see a woman pic.twitter.com/cgPHiIloJY— siu (@paperssil) November 27, 2023
16.
girl autoworks pic.twitter.com/zSDsUWhQpP— they who walk silently (@elevenpyres) November 16, 2023
17.
jesus when he was sending out invites to the last supper: https://t.co/yMEt6fM1o8— Ally Green 🪩 (@theallygreen) November 19, 2023
18.
i want to buy a podium for my apt so my friends and i can get on there and properly rant to each other pic.twitter.com/ZpO1ifvDCX— fuglycoral (@sexyshrew) November 3, 2023
19.
From where? PRISON?!?!!! https://t.co/7ekWoEheSF— Maya Angelique👑 (@moneyymaya) November 12, 2023
20.
me getting away from tickles pic.twitter.com/sYE4DSACq3— rxmsxy (@rxmsxy) November 17, 2023
21.
one time a guys I hooked up with saw my stretch marks and kissed them and told me I didn't have to do that to myself anymore— asherah (@e_asherah) November 17, 2023
22.
*softly, brow furrowed* ...am I? pic.twitter.com/z9gNxAYsTI— Lake Eater (@lakeeater) November 13, 2023
23.
no noise november. everyone shut up— alissa violet (@AlissaViolet) November 1, 2023
24.
Can’t wait to pull up with my famous casserole next week. 🦃🍗 pic.twitter.com/Yo9PXJOIrU— Ca$haNova19💈 (@kkashbaby) November 15, 2023
25.
Going to Trader Joe’s the week before Thanksgiving is like a suburban middle class Hunger Games.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) November 20, 2023
26.
My sixth grader told me this morning that when his homeroom teacher calls the roll, all of his classmates decided that instead of saying 'Here!' or 'Present!' they will say 'Against my will'— mean things I say to myself (@meantomyself) November 19, 2023
27.
three queens coming together to maximize their joint slay pic.twitter.com/k80fIER54t— bean🌱 (@hostile_bean) November 16, 2023
28.
on thanksgiving if your family start getting into it go live !!!— G ✰ (@glogirlgii) November 13, 2023
29.
just finished my christmas tree pic.twitter.com/lxCE7e2VSX— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 14, 2023
30.
Going to somebody else’s family’s thanksgiving and just doing this the whole time pic.twitter.com/CQLF2TYFIh— 🏊♀️ (@guess_what_mimi) November 21, 2023
31.
I wrote on my jobs Thanksgiving Potluck list that I'd bring deviled eggs. This older lady scratched out deviled and wrote in "angel" then came to me and said "Let's speak positivity over all things we do".— Shonboo (@Shonboo) November 6, 2023
.... I.... Wtf is an angel egg? You know what? Nevermind, I aint got time
32.
my little brothers friend got detention for making this in school and i think everyone needs to see it pic.twitter.com/2VaYrzq7Dk— temmie 💞 foolish one (@TemmieMew) November 20, 2023
33.
a friend’s boyfriend should be like an uncle or an enemy to u nothing more— ✧ (@northstardoll) November 22, 2023