Some Needs Are A Little Bit Embarrassing, But These 35 Things Will Help

These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.



Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!

Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.

