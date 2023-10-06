BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    29 Problem-Solving Pet Products That'll Save The Day When You've Tried Everything Else

    Because you're running out of ways to hide the pet stains on your carpet.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement if your doggo needs some sweet, sweet relief from itchy hot spots. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never write reviews but this one deserves it. My dog was compulsively licking herself and losing her hair. I had tried multiple other brands before Zesty Paws and none of them helped at all. Took her to the vet and after several hundred dollars of testing they had no idea what it could be. They didn't feel allergies could be THAT bad in a dog but all bloodwork and testing came back perfect. They told me to just keep watching her and hoped as the seasons changed so would the problem if it actually was allergies. Three seasons later and nothing had changed, it was actually getting worse. Finally tried these and WOW! She's been on these for a month and her hair is coming back and she isn't licking herself at all now. The first product to actually help! As others have said it does take a few weeks for a change to be noticeable, but when that change happens you won't be disappointed. Would definitely recommend when all else has failed!! Will be keeping her on these long term." —hgb

    Get 90 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five styles).

    2. A grooming rake that'll loosen fur, lighten your dog's undercoat, and prevent future mats. This brush is specifically designed for pooches with thick, dense fur or double coats.

    Reviewer photo of a golden retriever sitting next to a big pile of fur that was removed with the rake
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a German shepherd affectionately known as a German 'Shedder.' All I do is chase this dog around the house with my Dyson, especially the two times a year she blows her coat. I had no expectations when I ordered the undercoat rake as nothing else has worked besides a spring shave, which looks ridiculous. By reading the other reviews I utilized short strokes, one area at a time and literally the fur was flying. It's the first time I really felt like I could successfully get to and eliminate the undercoat shedding. So much was coming off of her a neighbor walking by expressed her displeasure with the flying fur! I've used it several days in a row now and despite the fact she's not a fan of standing still that long I think it is fantastic." —MollsMav

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in eight colors).

    3. A liquid tartar remover for dogs who desperately need their teeth cleaned but who also won't let you near them with a toothbrush. (Think of it as doggy mouthwash!) Just add this to their water and you'll notice your dog's plaque and bad breath subside.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have four dogs. My biggest dog has the worst bad breath. I've tried treats and other things but nothing else has worked. Looking at alternatives, I came across dog mouthwash. The idea of drinking mouthwash is weird, but be my guest to teach your dog to swish and spit out. I've also bought Nylabone toys for my dogs and know they make great products. I've been using this mouth wash for all four of the dogs, and I have to say there has been quite an improvement in their breath and tarter buildup on their teeth. I put two capfuls in about 32 ounces of water and the dogs gulp it down; they seem to enjoy the taste as well. So about two months in, I have a little less than a half bottle to go and the dogs' breath is much better, especially my big dog." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $5.77+ (available in two sizes and two flavors).

    4. Or an easy-to-use dental powder you sprinkle in your pet's food to protect their teeth from plaque and to ward off bad breath. Each sprinkle is packed with probiotics and nutrients like zinc, taurine, cranberry powder, and vegetable fats to support gum health.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My smaller dog unfortunately has pretty bad breath (not your typical dog breath, much worse). Brushing her teeth regularly helps somewhat alleviate the problem, as do dental foams and rinses, but nothing has worked as noticeably as this powder. She has no issues eating it (although, she'd eat anything) and it lasts a while considering that she only goes through one teaspoon a day. I would definitely recommend giving it a try if nothing else is working and medical reasons have been ruled out." —DG

    Get it from Amazon for $20.91.

    5. A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray so your cat's coat is soft, shiny, and free of dander and flakes. It's made with aloe vera and oatmeal to condition dry skin and reduce redness.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after showing the spray got rid of their cat&#x27;s dander
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My old kitty girl has suffered from dandruff for a long time and nothing I've given her has helped until now. She recently started pulling her fur out in tufts to the point of bald spots and I knew I had to try this. One application brought her immediate relief and she hasn't pulled her fur out ever since, which tells me her skin irritation problem is gone. Her coat is soft and looks great and her dander is nearly gone. We both are very happy with this product!" —MADuran

    Get it from Amazon for $10.96.

    6. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet = a lot of messes. And these pads can handle 'em! Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.)

    Reviewer photo of their dog's accident on a white carpet
    Same reviewer's carpet after two hours, showing that the stains have significantly lightened
    Same reviewer's carpet after the pad sat overnight, showing that the stain is no longer visible
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "A GIFT FROM HEAVEN!! We have three dogs who sometimes have accidents. We’ve tried EVERYTHING — steam cleaning, sprays, you name it. Nothing has worked...UNTIL NOW!! I open the package above the stain and pour the extra solution on the stain before I stomp the pad down. I leave the pad for several hours (not quite 24 hours) and the stains are GONE!! I’ll using nothing else after these!!!" —Miko Furusushi

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.

    7. A pack of matatabi chew sticks if your cat doesn't give a lick about catnip. Matatabi is a plant native to Japan and a catnip alternative. Plus, the stick format helps keep their teeth clean.

    cat chewing on the stick
    Amazon

    Meowy Janes is a wonderfully named small business based in New Egypt, New Jersey. It specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives.

    BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart loves these...or...her cats do!

    "I recently tried some of these out with my cats and they were a hit! TBH they've never really been super into catnip — they'll play with it but they don't go wild — so I was excited to see they were into these. They bat them around, rub their faces all over them, and ultimately, when they're done, hide them under a chair or in their cat condo so they can come back to them later."

    Promising review: "Only thing my cats respond to. I grow the best catnip according to other people with cats but, my girls couldn't care less. I bought this and I didn't even have the chance to take one out of the bag before they were all over it." —hogiegur

    Get 7–9 sticks (depending on thickness) from Amazon for $11.21.

    8. A mounted brush that'll satisfy your cat's ceaseless demands for scritches. Just mount it to a corner with the included adhesive strips and watch as your beloved babies leave you for the warm embrace of this gray-and-white piece of plastic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys and it was driving me nuts! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 minutes at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.19.

    9. A hair-removing glove for curbing your dog's shedding as well as satisfying his endless desire for some rubbies. It's great if your dog or cat goes running at the sight of a brush.

    The grooming glove with silicone nodules, full of hair held in front of a French bulldog
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Awesome pet hair remover! I have a Korat mix cat with short hair that's impossible to groom with a brush. I've tried all kinds of combs and brushes and nothing has worked well on him. I took this out of the package, I showed it to him and let him sniff it and then pet him with it. This thing is awesome! With just a few strokes I removed a ton of cat hair. I highly recommend this for hard-to-groom cats." —LB in the OC

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    10. An interactive cat toy to quickly replace the bin full of other playthings you've bought your kitty over the years...and that they now won't even look at.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Simply the best cat toy you can buy. My cats go wild as soon as I pull this out. Nothing else gets them up and moving like this toy now that they’re getting older. Seems silly that they love a simple wire with a cardboard tip, but there’s something about it that’s irresistible. Buy it. Your cats will love it." —Amazon customer

    Get it from Amazon for $3.90.

    11. An adorable and basically tear-resistant stuffed duck so you can stop spending money on toys that your furry destroyer shreds in approximately 10 seconds. This lil' yellow duck doesn't look like it, but it's built to last.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog Hazel LOVES this duck! She has had it for nine months now, and it’s still intact! It somehow made it through her teething as a puppy. She rips and tears apart all of her toys, but this one still looks decent!" —Emily Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $7.90.

    Check out my colleague's Multipet yellow duck toy review for more deets and some adorable photos of her pup and his quacker.

    12. A creamy paw butter because your pet deserves a little spoiling. This balm moisturizes dry, cracked paws and snoots and is safe if licked or swallowed.

    Reviewer before and after showing the butter moisturized their dog&#x27;s dry paw
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this paw butter. For so long my Aussie had the driest, most cracked paws. I would cry and stress out because nothing worked. I tried shea butter and coconut oil but it wasn’t enough so one night I ended up buying this paw butter and tried it on my dog. First off it smells amazing — so good that my Aussie licks his paws for an hour after applying the product, so I had to put regular baby socks on his paws to stop him from licking. I'm almost done with the product and my dog's paws have improved enormously. He no longer has super-dried-up, cracked paws. They are soft and pink how a dog's paws should be! I love this products. It saved my dog's paws and I use it every other day, sometimes twice a day. Life saver!" —Juliet Betancourt

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    13. A pet hair remover if you love your fur baby but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is aahhhh-mazing! I’ve had several kinds of cat hair removers — adhesive strips, sticky rollers, rubber nubby gloves. Nothing else works as well and as quickly. Easy to clean out, too. I bought one handheld and a bigger one on a long handle for carpet and area rugs. Love them! They even clean the hair off the stupid red velvet drapes that came with the house when we bought it." —M. Bauer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors).

    14. A set of mini combs that'll gently detangle the fur around their eyes that's been crusted with eye boogers. This stainless steel brush delicately picks out the goop so you don't have to touch it yourself.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a goldendoodle who had very weepy eyes as a pup due to a blocked tear duct. These combs have been lifesavers! When I first got Jane, I struggled to keep her eyes clean of exudate. I tried tear removers, I tried soaking the area with a wet cloth, I tried wet cotton balls — you name it, I tried it and nothing would work to remove the stains or exudate. These little suckers though.....these things work!! At first they were difficult to use because as a puppy, Jane wasn't used to having me 'pick' around her eyes with combs. Once she became comfortable though (and it took a couple weeks of daily practice) and once I became comfortable and confident I wasn't going to poke her eyes out, cleaning her eyes became easy! She no longer has copious amounts of sticky exudate stuck on her face, there is no smelly eyes and I am happy to report that her tear stains are all gone since I'm able to keep her eyes so clean now. I use these a couple times a week on her and now she just sits while I clean around her eyes. She is comfortable and these have never caused her any pain or discomfort. Great tool and must have for anyone with fur babies!" —Kimberly V.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.85.

    15. A nail grinder for trimming your pup's claws so you can cuddle without getting scratches all over your legs and arms. It's super quiet and smooth, which is ideal for dogs who get spooked by regular nail clippers.

    Before photo of a dog&#x27;s overgrown nails and an after photo of the same dog with nails that are neatly trimmed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have a zoo: two Boston terriers that hate getting their nails done and two kitties. So far we have done the puppers; there is some sound, but it is quiet. The device came charged and has a very convenient and easy cord to recharge it. This product is great for maintenance and I am so glad I found this and came across this item. The kitties are next, just have to get them to sit still for a few minutes, which is a chore. If you have a chill fur baby, this is totally for you. If your pups are a little more anxious, it will take a little time for them to get use to it, but it is quiet and nothing like other products that I have had, where the minute you turn on they going running. I have turned this on a few times right up next to them and they just don't care — this is a HUGE lifesaver. I would completely recommend this product." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).

    16. Or a nail file board to keep their claws from becoming overgrown. This is like an emery board for your dog and is great for pups who cannot handle clippers or grinders.

    Dog rubbing its nails on a pink board
    before photo of a dog's overgrown nails next to a photo of the same dog's nails looking shorter after one scratchpad session
    ScratchPad / Etsy, ScratchPad / Etsy

    ScratchPad is a small biz based in Atlanta.

    Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the ScratchPad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani

    Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $39.91+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).

    17. A cat litter deodorizer so you don't have to clean the litter box every single day to prevent the smell from taking over your home.

    Hand sprinkling the product into a litter box
    Amazon

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

    Promising review: "Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan

    Get it from Amazon for $11.97.

    18. And a bag of premium clumping litter because scooping the litter box and having the clumps break into a dozen pieces while releasing a pee- and ammonia-scented cloud is your biggest frustration with your current litter. Ding ding ding! This winning litter will prevent that problem. Plus reviewers say the odor control is fantastic.

    Reviewer&#x27;s cat in their litter box
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We adopted three perfect little kittens from a local shelter. The day we took them home, the shelter told us they had been using this litter and gave me a bunch of coupons. We had always used a different litter for our cats but we decided we would try it because we had so many coupons for it. That was almost a year and a half ago, the coupons are long gone and we are still using this litter. We love it and the cats love it. The odor control is better than any litter we have tried. You would never even think we have three cats. The litter is the most 'dust free' I have found. It doesn't track as much as other litters. It clumps so well. I can't say enough good things about this litter and I definitely won't be changing to anything else." —Cara V.

    Get a 40-pound bag from Amazon for $20.99.

    19. An automatic water fountain if your picky cat needs encouragement to stay hydrated. Some cats hate drinking still water (long story short, it's a defense mechanism), so a fountain with running water may be more enticing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat.

    Promising review: "My cat for whatever reason loved to paw at her water bowl and lick the three droplets of water on her paw then repeat until the bowl was emptied and on my floor. I tried deeper bowls and keeping the water shallow, I've tried mats, tried raised bowls and nothing worked to stop her from making a mess. I was worried she wasn't keeping hydrated because I had to constantly give her more water knowing full well most of it would end up on the floor. This...this wonderful thing has not only put an end to messes but she's drinking so much more now!!! It's the biggest relief and the best purchase I've gotten for her!" —Rebecca Rojas

    Get it from Amazon for $22.13 (available in two colors).

    20. A Bissell Little Green machine that'll save your living room from looking and smelling like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.

    a tan suede recliner covered in dark black stains
    the same recliner with all the stains removed and the fabric looks clean again
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have pets and carpet, this is a MUST OWN THING!!! Moving from a house with hard flooring to a house with all carpet, our dogs and cats thought the new carpet was #thebestplacetopeeEVER! I went through bottles of urine remover, pet carpet spray, you name it, trying to get the pee out of the carpet. The smell. The stains. All of it. Nothing worked. So, I broke down and bought the Little Green. When it arrived, I spent an hour going over every pee stain...and now, my carpet is good as new! I don't normally write Amazon reviews, but this one is so amazing, it warranted me writing something to convince someone else they had to have it. I can't say enough good things about it. BUY IT. You won't regret it. Bonus, I got a great upper arm workout pushing down to get the water all sucked up! Buy it, buy it, buy it! Why are you still reading? ADD TO CART. Seriously." —V. Michel

    Get it from Amazon for $109.59.

    21. An ear treatment for cleaning your poor pet's ears of buildup and prevent inflammation and irritation. These ear drops are designed to protect against a variety of fungal and bacterial infections, like yeast and staph infections.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after showing the treatment cleared all the brown crustiness from their dog&#x27;s ears
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is by far the best stuff on the market today. I have a Cavalier King Charles/cocker spaniel mix and every once in a while he will get an ear/yeast infection. Nothing else seemed to work until I tried this. I gave it to him three days in a row and it’s completely gone! I won’t even bother to try anything else besides Zymox now. Well worth the price and extremely fast shipping. Saves me about 50–60 bucks considering I don’t have to take him to the vet for this particular issue anymore. If you’re having the same issue then try Zymox first before taking your dog to the vet like I did twice before I found this stuff. Absolutely perfect product!" —FinnishFlash

    Get it from Amazon for $23.79.

    22. A broom for pet hair to loosen the fur trapped in your carpet. It works just as well on wood and linoleum, with the rubber head working as a magnet to attract stray hairs. There's also a built-in squeegee for wiping up liquids or for cleaning glass. Plus, the handle extends from 36 to 60 inches so it can reach practically any mess.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nothing else would take pet hair off of my outdoor porch furniture cushions. This broom took it all off easily. One of the best brooms I have ever had for pet hair removal on floors and furniture." —Kelli Thompson

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    Check out my colleague Emma Lord's Evrilholder FURemover broom review for more satisfying before and after photos!

    23. A snout soother so your pup's snoot stays soft, moisturized, and oh-so boopable.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our boxer had the crustiest, driest nose for years. Three different vets couldn't offer any solutions for years! We tried olive oil and other remedies, but nothing worked. After the first application, there was noticeable improvement. After a few days of treatment, our beloved boxer's nose is looking great and on the road to recovery. I'm so disappointed in our vets for not knowing this product. If you are a vet, you NEED to recommend this product and stock it at your office. It is a miracle worker! LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this product and finally able to kiss my baby on the nose again." —M Keady

    Get it from Amazon for $5.95.

    24. A waterless cat bath because as much as we love our fur babies, sometimes they truly smell like that pile of vomit on the sidewalk I avoided last Friday night. This leave-in foam can moisturize their skin and leave it squeaky clean.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A beautiful female stray adopted us a few years ago. Against my husbands wishes we brought her in our home and she is now a loving part of our family. Since she is indoor/outdoor (she loves her outdoor time still — we hate it!) she gets stinky. Usually I wash her down with a cloth. But this last time she had an odor that was just horrid. You literally could smell her across the room. We tried a few things and nothing worked. Ordered this foam and I am not going to say she 'liked it' but she did smell better. She is extremely particular about where you can touch and where you can't, so having myself and my daughters rubbing her with foam wasn't her best experience! Using this is going to be her only bathing options from now on. Would definitely recommend!" —Lisa Valentino

    Get it from Amazon for $9.09.

    25. A purring cat toy if your kitty is suffering from anxiety. This purple guy has a built-in purring mechanism so your feline can enjoy the sensation of curling up to another purring "cat." It also plays calming, comforting sounds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat used to WAIL in the car all the way to the vet. I tried crating her, not crating her, letting her ride in my lap, nothing helped. On a whim I googled solutions and came across this. Tried it and IT WORKS!!!! She was quiet the whole way. I put her in a small crate with her cat bed, put it in the front passenger seat, put this toy right next to the crate door. I had to leave the toy outside because it times out after a minute or two and you have to keep squeezing it. But it worked like a charm! I suggest introducing your cat to it before the car ride so it’s not new and scary. But the sound is very soothing. Even the ladies at the vet commented it would put them to sleep!" —Jde19630

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    26. A Wobble Wag Giggle ball with an internal noisemaker and six pockets that'll engage your pet's natural curiosity and having them rolling, fetching, and shaking it until they're panting.

    A very happy white, brown, and black dog sitting on grass with the ball in front of him
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "WE FOUND IT! A play ball that can stand up to our 14-week-old part black Lab, part shark. We have tried several toys that would stand up to the extremely sharp teeth. Nothing has worked for over 15 minutes of intensive play time. We heard about this ball from a fellow puppy owner and ordered immediately. Added bonus: She is exhausted after chasing this thing around, so naptime comes quickly." —james Bennett

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three styles).

    27. A cleansing wrinkle cream for squishy-faced breeds — like Frenchies, bulldogs, and pugs — which have a tendency to develop tear stains and infections in their skin folds. Long-haired breeds can also benefit from a good cleaning every now and then.

    before photo of a white bulldog with dark brown skin folds and an after photo of the same dog after its folds have been cleaned
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This cream is the miracle worker. My 2-year-old English bulldog had yeast in his wrinkles. I cleaned every day with hydrogen peroxide but it didn't clear it up. It just kept it from getting worse. Then I used a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and apple cider vinegar but nothing. I also used the products from the Natural Dog Company but my bully hated the smell. One night I came across this product. I was desperate and decided to give it a try. Within 24 hours of using Squishface I noticed a huge difference. Within 48 hours it was almost gone. By 72 hours it had cleared up. I clean his face before bed and apply the cream. I only use once a day and that was enough for us. I can't say my bully loves it because seriously what bully likes having their wrinkles cleaned? He tolerates it and I love that it worked for us. It has no smell to it, it's natural, and it WORKS!" —KS92

    Get it from Amazon for $18.70.

    28. An odor-eliminating spray for lifting stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.

    The spray
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love EVERYTHING about this. Like every other reviewer, we've tried every other option we could find to get rid of urine stench and stains. Ours were from an elderly dog who couldn't make it through the night sometimes. Long story short, we have YEARS of urine stains that, after being 'cleaned,' continued to reappear. Now every single recurring stain on our carpet is GONE! Not a single one has returned. I don't have sufficient words for how truly thankful we are for this product. It's like NOTHING else. And the cherry on top is the wonderful scent when you first apply it and NO scent once it's done it's job. So, from the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for these amazing products." —Anita McCarty

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97.

    29. A touchless stationary vacuum to make cleaning the pile of fur your dog sheds each week easy peasy lemon squeezy. Bending over and sweeping everything into a dust pan only for half of it to not make it into the pan and for the other half to erupt into a dirt cloud that makes you cough? That's a no from me, dawg.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an autoimmune disorder that causes reoccurring massive hair fall out. I decided to put one in our master bath to make cleaning easier. It does the job and has made life a bit easier and a whole lot cleaner. I may add another for our kitchen. We also have a miniature golden doodle. And this vacuum works so much better than trying to manage the hair with a robo-vac type tool that ends up with hair wrapped around its brush." —Rebecca O

    Get it from Amazon for $199 (available in three colors).

    These products saving the day when nothing else works:

