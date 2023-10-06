29 Problem-Solving Pet Products That'll Save The Day When You've Tried Everything Else

1. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement if your doggo needs some sweet, sweet relief from itchy hot spots. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
2. A grooming rake that'll loosen fur, lighten your dog's undercoat, and prevent future mats. This brush is specifically designed for pooches with thick, dense fur or double coats.
3. A liquid tartar remover for dogs who desperately need their teeth cleaned but who also won't let you near them with a toothbrush. (Think of it as doggy mouthwash!) Just add this to their water and you'll notice your dog's plaque and bad breath subside.
4. Or an easy-to-use dental powder you sprinkle in your pet's food to protect their teeth from plaque and to ward off bad breath. Each sprinkle is packed with probiotics and nutrients like zinc, taurine, cranberry powder, and vegetable fats to support gum health.
5. A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray so your cat's coat is soft, shiny, and free of dander and flakes. It's made with aloe vera and oatmeal to condition dry skin and reduce redness.
6. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet = a lot of messes. And these pads can handle 'em! Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.)
Promising review: "A GIFT FROM HEAVEN!! We have three dogs who sometimes have accidents. We’ve tried EVERYTHING — steam cleaning, sprays, you name it. Nothing has worked...UNTIL NOW!! I open the package above the stain and pour the extra solution on the stain before I stomp the pad down. I leave the pad for several hours (not quite 24 hours) and the stains are GONE!! I’ll using nothing else after these!!!" —Miko Furusushi
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
7. A pack of matatabi chew sticks if your cat doesn't give a lick about catnip. Matatabi is a plant native to Japan and a catnip alternative. Plus, the stick format helps keep their teeth clean.
8. A mounted brush that'll satisfy your cat's ceaseless demands for scritches. Just mount it to a corner with the included adhesive strips and watch as your beloved babies leave you for the warm embrace of this gray-and-white piece of plastic.
9. A hair-removing glove for curbing your dog's shedding as well as satisfying his endless desire for some rubbies. It's great if your dog or cat goes running at the sight of a brush.
10. An interactive cat toy to quickly replace the bin full of other playthings you've bought your kitty over the years...and that they now won't even look at.
11. An adorable and basically tear-resistant stuffed duck so you can stop spending money on toys that your furry destroyer shreds in approximately 10 seconds. This lil' yellow duck doesn't look like it, but it's built to last.
12. A creamy paw butter because your pet deserves a little spoiling. This balm moisturizes dry, cracked paws and snoots and is safe if licked or swallowed.
13. A pet hair remover if you love your fur baby but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
14. A set of mini combs that'll gently detangle the fur around their eyes that's been crusted with eye boogers. This stainless steel brush delicately picks out the goop so you don't have to touch it yourself.
15. A nail grinder for trimming your pup's claws so you can cuddle without getting scratches all over your legs and arms. It's super quiet and smooth, which is ideal for dogs who get spooked by regular nail clippers.
16. Or a nail file board to keep their claws from becoming overgrown. This is like an emery board for your dog and is great for pups who cannot handle clippers or grinders.
ScratchPad is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the ScratchPad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $39.91+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).
17. A cat litter deodorizer so you don't have to clean the litter box every single day to prevent the smell from taking over your home.
18. And a bag of premium clumping litter because scooping the litter box and having the clumps break into a dozen pieces while releasing a pee- and ammonia-scented cloud is your biggest frustration with your current litter. Ding ding ding! This winning litter will prevent that problem. Plus reviewers say the odor control is fantastic.
19. An automatic water fountain if your picky cat needs encouragement to stay hydrated. Some cats hate drinking still water (long story short, it's a defense mechanism), so a fountain with running water may be more enticing.
20. A Bissell Little Green machine that'll save your living room from looking and smelling like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "If you have pets and carpet, this is a MUST OWN THING!!! Moving from a house with hard flooring to a house with all carpet, our dogs and cats thought the new carpet was #thebestplacetopeeEVER! I went through bottles of urine remover, pet carpet spray, you name it, trying to get the pee out of the carpet. The smell. The stains. All of it. Nothing worked. So, I broke down and bought the Little Green. When it arrived, I spent an hour going over every pee stain...and now, my carpet is good as new! I don't normally write Amazon reviews, but this one is so amazing, it warranted me writing something to convince someone else they had to have it. I can't say enough good things about it. BUY IT. You won't regret it. Bonus, I got a great upper arm workout pushing down to get the water all sucked up! Buy it, buy it, buy it! Why are you still reading? ADD TO CART. Seriously." —V. Michel
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.