45 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 40 Swear By

Promising reviews: "I ordered this eye cream in April, and I absolutely love it. I didn't want to write my review too early since face and eye creams can sometimes be wonderful for a while and then fizzle out, but I'm so happy to say that this eye cream is AMAZING. I'm 41, and I was noticing that I was already getting crow's-feet and sagging skin, but since I've been using this cream morning and night, the crow's-feet are pretty much gone, and my entire eye area is firmer. It soaks into the skin quickly and doesn't feel greasy or heavy." —Mary K.

"I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and have dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.

