46 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 40 Swear By

1. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream so you look vibrant and well-rested.
Promising reviews: "I ordered this eye cream in April, and I absolutely love it. I didn't want to write my review too early since face and eye creams can sometimes be wonderful for a while and then fizzle out, but I'm so happy to say that this eye cream is AMAZING. I'm 41, and I was noticing that I was already getting crow's-feet and sagging skin, but since I've been using this cream morning and night, the crow's-feet are pretty much gone, and my entire eye area is firmer. It soaks into the skin quickly and doesn't feel greasy or heavy." —Mary K.
"I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and have dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
2. A splurge-worthy and dermatologist-recommended Elta MD tinted sunscreen for folks with sensitive skin. Sun protection is important at any age (UV damage can speed up your skin's aging process), and this one will tick all your boxes: not greasy, free of fragrance, noncomedogenic, free of oil, and free of parabens.
Promising reviews: "I stopped wearing foundation years ago and switched to tinted and non-tinted sunscreen. This is definitely the best tinted sunscreen I've tried yet. I'm 47 years old and my skin is dry and has acne. I'm light-skinned. I live in San Diego this definitely protects me from the sun. I also used to get freckles but this is just amazing sunscreen. No pilling, stays all day." —Jenn
"Finally a sunscreen that doesn’t make my face itch all day! Sure wish they would bring the price down. Love how it blends in and is soft and moisturizing. I’m 59 and this goes on smooth and doesn’t ball up under my makeup." —Melony Phillips
3. A teeth-whitening pen that'll be a heck of a lot quicker (and taste a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
4. A versatile, creamy, and beautifully blendable multi-stick because it leaves behind natural-looking color on your cheeks, lips, and lids without sinking into your skin's creases.
Promising review: "The quality and ease of use. It goes on like silk and stays on all day. It is hydrating and so natural looking, especially on my mature skin." —Deborah M.
5. An eyebrow tint if your brow hairs have lightened over the years and you're ready to reintroduce brows you can actually see to the world. It lasts up to three days...which means three full days of not having to fill in your brows. Oh! And it means you won't suffer through a lifetime of poorly tattooed brows. A win-win!
Promising review: "I'm so glad someone came up with an affordable product for people like me that have a very thin line for eyebrows due to YEARS of pulling them out. In my childhood years I had (what I thought) was 'thick' full eyebrows. I spent years pulling them out to have a thin brow (wish I still had them). Now that I'm older (I'm 53), they stopped growing back where I NEEDED them to grow and only grew where I don't want to grow. I can't afford microblade so this product adds a brow to where I have NONE and darkens the fine line I have. I do have to leave it on twice as long as it's recommended. I just wash my face around my brow area and it will last for at least 48 hours (some times longer) for me. I'm sure it does better for someone that actually has brows and just needs areas to be darker and fuller. I love it." —Robin Thomas
6. A low-stakes NYX tinted brow gel so you can groom, tint, and set your brows in one fell swoop. And it won't flake or make your brows look crunchy!
Promising review: "Wow, I am surprised! I finally have eyebrows again. This looks so natural. My eyebrows have begun to thin. I'm in my 50s, and I look washed out with no brows. This is so easy to use and doesn't rub off. Glad I tried this before going to one of the pricier brands." —LB
7. Or a clear eyebrow gel to hold each hair in place while also blending seamlessly with gray hair.
Promising review: "I am 65 and my eyebrows are becoming sparse. Besides the challenge of finding an acceptable brow color in silver/gray, I have discovered that my eyebrows have become rather wild. I was hoping this product would keep them in place. It did. It’s colorless so there was no problem there. The product works. That’s all I hope for. Good choice." —MarloJones
8. A collagen-coating hair treatment for revitalizing a mane that's dry, damaged, and overprocessed. Waking up with frizz-free hair? Umm, yes please!
Promising review: "This product has a light but really lovely scent. I absolutely love it! My almost waist-length hair was seriously damaged by my last hairstylist. I've tried everything to make my hair shinier and more manageable, with less frizz. I've been through countless deep conditioning treatments with little results...till I found CER 100! I'm in my early 50s so I have far from 'virgin' hair. If mine looks this great, that says a lot! My only wish? That it came in a bigger tube/bottle!" —C. Fordham
9. Or a splurge-worthy bottle of Olaplex No. 3 that'll revive your color-treated hair like no other.
Promising review: "For the price of this small bottle, I had very high expectations, and it truly delivered! This is not a hair conditioner. As it says on the bottle, it is a 'hair bonder.' I am 55 years old, and I dye my gray Asian hair every 3–4 weeks. This makes my hair very frizzy and dry-looking no matter how much I condition. After using this twice — I washed my hair first, towel dried it, applied Olaplex, left it on for 10–15 minutes each time, did a quick rinse, towel dried it, and then blow-dried it — the result is amazing! No more frizz and fly-away hair. That was two days ago and still looks good." —SusannaF
10. Or! A bottle of K18 because it's a handy dandy leave-in reparative treatment (meaning you apply *after* washing your hair rather than waiting in the shower like you would for Olaplex) for anyone who's put their hair through the wringer. It's fan-flipping-tastic at restoring moisture and softness in your strands if you frequently bleach or chemically treat your hair or if you use heat-styling tools often.
I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it, too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a mini bottle and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18, and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post-shower to activate, and then, you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: It is pretty pricey, but a little goes a long way. The full-size 50 mL tube lasts me ~four months, and eventually, K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair.
Promising review: "My hairdresser had been using this on my hair after every color for the past six or seven months. When I left the salon the first time, I couldn't tell the difference between the two products. However, with continued use, I noticed my hair looked better for longer after the salon. My color faded less. I could go longer between washings because my hair was healthier and required fewer other products applied to it daily. My heat styling was holding days longer because the ends of my hair weren't splitting as much. K18 is a keeper for me! A fresh trim with color every five weeks, combined with this product, has my 50-year-old head of hair looking glossy and youthful." —polkm
11. Glossier Ultralip, a nourishing lipstick if you want a hydrating wash of color that doesn't make your lips feel dry as a desert. It's made with hyaluronic acid, a moisture magnet, and applies like a creamy balm.
Promising review: "This product does everything Glossier says. Goes on easy, moisturizing but not oily, sticky, or greasy. No lip liner needed (unheard of at my age, 59). Beautiful buildable color. I am a G10 and bought Ember and it is perfect." —Susanne
12. A powerful snail repair cream to brighten dull skin, fade discoloration, add plumpness. Snail mucin extract is a popular ingredient in K-beauty products and is rich in hyaluronic acid (hydrates) and glycolic acid (stimulates collagen production).
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got followup response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
