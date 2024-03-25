Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Amazon's Big Spring Sale Ends *Today* — Here Are The Deals You Don't Want To Miss

    We’re digging through all the deals to show you only the *very best of the best*.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here! There are more deals than you would ever want to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible during the sale (it runs through March 25th), but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the event to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. 48% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!"

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $13 (originally $25)

    2. 26% off a lightweight Dyson V8 cordless vacuum engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets.

    Woman uses a lightweight vacuum cleaner in various positions in a living room with a dog
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far I am happy with this vac. Its strong suction made my area rugs look like they had been professionally cleaned. It is quiet and basically lightweight, but heavier than some small vacs on the market. It runs smooth, handles well, and one charge is all I need to thoroughly clean my apartment. I haven't tried all the attachments yet, but I love the soft floor brush for hardwood floors. They looked like they had been polished after I vacuumed." —J. Ellen Fisher

    Price: $349 (originally $469.99; available in two styles)

    3. And 37% off a Roomba robot vacuum so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $169.99 (originally $269)

    4. 20% off (that's $50 off) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for a customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

    Price: $199 (originally $249)

    5. Or 23% off second-gen AirPods, because if you don't care about the newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if you tend to misplace yours. You could even get an extra pair just for your bag/backpack!

    Reviewer holding airpods
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

    Price: $99 (originally $129)

    6. Or up to 50% off a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that'll put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors — don't forget to clip the coupon for this price)

    7. 50% off (plus an additional $3 off coupon!) for a reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that'll have you feeling like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget julienne, chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $21.99 (originally $39.99; available in two colors)

    8. 20% off a Simple Modern tumbler in multi-color shades — this popular alternative to pricier cups (*cough* Stanley) is never on sale. This minimalist travel cup will keep your iced drinks cold for *hours* thanks to its double-wall insulation, and the leak-resistant straw lid might just save you from an accident or two.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!

    Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie

    Price: $23.99 (originally $29.99)

    9. 24% off Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that'll be perfect for those times when your kiddo is down for a round of their fave game but you're way too tired to play. You can hide this toy and plop yourself on the couch while your child listens for sounds and clues to find the hiding place. It'll be a gift for them, but really for you LOL.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 6- and 3-year-olds are OBSESSED. They play for an hour, at least! Played with daily since we got it. When it’s my turn to hide, I make it tricky enough that I can actually be productive until it’s my turn again." —Cara Lentz

    Price: $9.89 (originally $12.99)

    10. 22% off a 10th-gen iPad with all the power, performance, and aesthetic you'd expect from Apple — 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip, fast Wi-Fi connectivity, built-in security features like Touch ID, and four stunning colors to choose from. Sometimes you don't want to tote your laptop with you or you want a bigger screen than the measly one your phone provides.

    Model sitting, smiling at pink iPad
    Amazon

    Promising review: "OK, so I bought this for the sake of digital drawing and editing my own drawings. I've only had this tablet for a short while, but it's already leagues above previous tablets I've owned. I don't know much about Apple operating systems, but once I had the tablet up and running and downloaded my favorite drawing apps, such as Sketchbook, this tablet impressed me so much. This is exactly what I was looking for regarding my art projects. So far very happy my purchase" —Taylor

    Price: $349 for 64GB (originally $449; available in four colors and a 256GB size)

    11. 17% off (plus an additional 30% off coupon!) a Dracula garlic mincer that makes a fang-tastic gift for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if they're on board with all three like me, even better.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Price: $17.47 (originally $29.95)

    12. $395 off the Peloton Bike+ if you've been tempted for years to invest in one.

    Peloton Bike+ in a home setting with a caption explaining its compact 4x2 foot size compared to a yoga mat
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have wanted a Peloton bike for several years. The features of the Bike+ are amazing, so I’d highly recommend spending the extra $ to upgrade. It is so quiet, and the Peloton seat is quite comfortable. I bought it over a month ago and I’ve ridden every single day!! Wish I’d gotten it a long time ago. We assembled on our own, and it was very easy to follow the instructions. It is well worth the investment and monthly fee. If you’re considering whether it’s worth the money, IT IS!!!" —CathybCPA

    Price: $2,100 (originally $2,495 — and the original Peloton bike is $195 off!)

    13. 40% off the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

    Ad for new Fire TV Stick 4K listing compatible streaming services, showcasing remote and device
    Amazon

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "I recently purchased the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and it has completely transformed my TV viewing experience. This streaming device is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system. The setup process was a breeze. The video quality is outstanding. The 4K resolution, along with support for HDR10+, brings a remarkable level of clarity and color depth to the content. Watching my favorite shows and movies has never been more immersive. Whether it’s fast-paced action scenes or beautifully shot landscapes, the detail is incredible. The Fire TV Stick 4K also offers a vast selection of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and many more. The interface is user-friendly and makes it easy to find what I want to watch. I also love the integration with Alexa, which allows me to use voice commands to control the TV, search for shows, or even control smart home devices. Another great feature is the remote control. It’s ergonomically designed and has dedicated buttons for power, volume, and mute, which means I don’t have to juggle multiple remotes. Apps load quickly, and navigating through menus is smooth and lag-free. I’ve also noticed that the Wi-Fi connectivity is strong and stable, which is essential for streaming high-quality content." —Tye

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    You can also get 38% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $24.99!

    14. 43% off the new Beats Studio Pro headphones with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My hair is on the 'bigger' side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, noise just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Price: $199.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors)

    15. Or 42% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (the lowest they go for!) with up to *40 hours* of listening time on a single charge so you can power through a cleaning sesh, the workday, or just listening to your favorite tunes without having to be interrupted.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    *Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

    Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my AirPods Pro or my old Air Pods love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these Beats, I cant even find my AirPods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week thru meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Scott & Josie

    Price: $114.99+ (originally $199.95; available in three colors)

    16. 41% off the Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $12.89 (originally $21.99)

    17. 21% off the mighty Bissell Little Green machine that'll become your new cleaning BFF the minute your pet barfs on the carpet and this thing sucks up all the mess like it's nothing.

    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed

    Here's BuzzFeed Shopping writer Negesti Kaudo's take on the Little Green: "This thing is a miracle worker! I have a nine-month old chow chow puppy and we are just hitting the no-more-accidents-in-the-house phase of life 🙌 , but I had five months of poorly-cleaned stains from vomit and urine on my carpets that needed some serious power put behind them. I nabbed the Little Green on a discount during Fall Prime Day and a week later, my puppy threw up SEVEN times after a later dinner and very exciting round of the zoomies throughout the night. Long story short: this portable carpet cleaner removed every single stain, including older stains that I thought had set into the carpet and were a lost cause, and I learned I can use it on my couch from a previous vinegar and baking soda stain! If you have pets of children, I seriously recommend adding this portable cleaner to your arsenal. I wish it came with a storage bag because I literally take it to other people's houses to tackle their stains. So satisfying!"

    Price: $98 (originally $123.59)

    18. 36% off a laser hair removal system with cooling technology — use this gizmo to painlessly, gently, PERMANENTLY remove hair from any area on your body, including ones as small as the upper lip area and the more ~sensitive~ one in just eight weeks!! Compared to the thousands of bucks it costs to get it done professionally, this is a steal and a half.

    hand holding the device
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the laser hair remover in action.  

    Promising review: "I bought this specifically for my bikini area. I have only used this product on that area. I am now in my eighth week, and there is hardly any hair left. I am honestly shocked. I was, of course, hoping it would work when I bought it, but honestly was pretty skeptical. It did take twice a week for all of eight weeks but it did work. The hair in your bikini area is the most coarse and therefore, I thought it would take longer but it has gotten rid of almost all the hair. I can’t imagine how well it will work in other areas where the hair isn’t as thick or course. Would definitely purchase again and recommend." —strawn

    Price: $69.99 (originally $109.99; don't forget to clip the $40 off coupon for this price)

    19. 25% off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush (the lowest price I've seen!) for an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

    Price: $149.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) 

    20. 29% off a 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles, which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles, for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

    Price: $39.99 (originally $56.65)

    21. 32% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra-large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

    22. Or! 29% off a Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand, and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard-to-reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $209.99)

    23. 40% off a single-serve Keurig coffee machine since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.

    reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

    Price: $59.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    24. 53% off a set of two produce-saver containers to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

    Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

    Promising review: "I ordered specifically for my cucumbers. So far, I have had great luck keeping my sliced cucumbers crispy and fresh in the container. The larger one has kept a precut salad mix perfect for a week. Wish I had more of these." —J Case

    Price: $12.39 (originally $26.99)

    25. 24% off a box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    Promising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $18.90 (originally $25)

    26. Up to 33% off a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers you should keep by your bed so your feet won't have to touch your freezing cold hardwood floor first thing in the morning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)

    27. 42% off a Renpho percussion massager with five different head attachments for targeting different areas and reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots. And who doesn't love a massage?!

    A reviewer holding the massage gun
    amazon.com

    Read more about what massage guns can (and can’t) do, plus how to use them, at Cleveland Clinic

    Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter-in-law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

    Price: $69.99 (originally $119.99; available in three colors)

    28. 20% off an EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon that'll work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).

    the stroller with two toddlers in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling uphill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

    Price: $319.99 (originally $399.99; available in two colors)

    29. Up to 31% off a Coway air purifier because you deserve to breathe clean air. It has a four-stage filtration system designed to remove 99.97% of particles in the air. There's also a really cool LED that indicates how clean (or dirty!) your air is.

    A black square air purifier
    Amazon

    This was my Prime Day 2020 purchase, and I love it! I had been waking up with watery eyes and sniffles and desperately wanted some relief. I joked to my partner that this bad boy looks like an iPod shuffle...but its air-filtering capabilities are no laughing matter! Now, I wake up feeling refreshed instead of congested. Plus, I really feel like this air filter is able to detect changes in the air. Case in point: when I made fish a room away, the LED turned from blue (indicating good air quality) to red (indicating poor air quality), and the purifier jumped into action.

    Price: $159.51+ (originally $229.99; also available in white)

    30. Up to 29% off a smart thermostat so you can control the temperature of your home from anywhere. Yes, that means you can turn the heat up before you get home from your vacation and won't freeze the second you walk through the door.

    Model adjusting temperature on Google Nest thermometer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Within about two weeks of installation, this thermostat has already saved me big! I got a notice from it stating that my furnace had turned off unexpectedly many times and that I should check the unit for function. When I checked the furnace, I found that the previous owner of my house (purchased home in summer 2020 and had not used the heat until now) had never bothered to change the filter on the unit. This was causing a major airflow issue that could easily have caused premature furnace failure if left unattended. Thanks to the warning from this thermostat, I was able to fix the problem for the price of a new filter. Highly recommended!" —Mitch

    Price: $92.25+ (originally $129.99; available in four colors)

    31. Up to 37% off a seamless bodysuit for support and smoothing whether you want to wear it under something else or on its own as a top.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers say the bodysuit is comparable to the Skims versions.

    Promising review: "I am obsessed. I got the thong Shapewear for a comfy daily shapewear and forget I am even wearing it. The shapewear offers excellent support on my double d chest as well. I will definitely be buying more. The thong does ride up on me but I do not mind it as all thong bodysuits do that. I will definitely look into buying a few brief versions for my time of month and more comfort with clothing that requires no hiding panty lines. I also bought the post surgery shapewear and really enjoyed it but had to return as I had arm lipo and felt it was pushing everything towards my arms. I wish they made a version with long sleeves. For those that have no concern of arms and post surgery, I loved the way it stinched me in in my tummy area and the comfort under my clothes." —Zoka

    Price: $30.39+ (originally $77.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and nine colors/styles)

    32. Up to 39% off a HyperChiller to cool down your coffee, tea, and wine in 60 seconds — because having to wait even one second more for an iced coffee is unacceptable.

    infographic showing step by step instructions
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a cold brew set to make concentrate which is nice but it takes 24+ hours. Sometimes I forget/run out/am lazy and you can literally brew hot coffee into this thing and have ice cold coffee about two minutes later. From hot brewed to so cold in less than two minutes that the coffee doesn't even melt ice in the glass. Highly recommend if you're an iced coffee fan like me!" —Billy S.

    Price: $15.18+ (originally $24.99; available in four colors)

    33. Up to 49% off an Osmo Little Genius starter kit because it makes learning fun. It connects to your iPad and teaches skills such as social-emotional cues, pre-drawing, problem solving, and experimentation while also requiring off-screen interaction and play for kids ages 3 to 5.

    the contents of the kit, which include character pieces, alphabet pieces, and more
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Got this for my 4-year-old niece who is glued to her iPad. I wanted her to have a more active way to play with it. Osmo's Little Genius fits the bill. So far she's loving the squiggles and ABC games, and I like that it takes action OFF the screen to play. Also nice that it kinda bridges a gap between kiddo's desire to draw/write and the fined tuned motor skills necessary to do so that don't come along til later. The pieces all seem well constructed and durable. Just a matter of keeping them in the little containers Osmo provides." —Laura Liebman

    Price: $50.20+ (originally $79.99+; available for iPad and Fire and with four or six games)

    34. 51% off the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 — the newer, slimmer version of the ever-popular device that has *thousands* of 5-star ratings from Amazon customers. I mean, the jaw-dropping before and after photos really speak for themselves.

    amazon.com,