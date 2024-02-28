9. "Just asking myself, Do I reallllly NEED that item? Most of the time, I don’t, so nowadays, rather than racing out to pick one up, I stay home and think about how I’ve saved money, gasoline, air quality, and a little bit of my planet by not going and getting it. To say nothing of reducing my own anxiety levels!"

—lazytortoise89



"My big questions are do I have space for it? Do I have time to enjoy it? If an object is coming into this house, it needs a 'spot' and that spot can't just be a pile.

The exceptions are things I use for research (I occasionally teach and lecture on historic clothing) and needful hobby items."

—gettysburgdressmaker