"It Saves Me Roughly $400 A Month": People Are Sharing The New Frugal Habits That They Actually Really Love

3.

"Cutting my own hair. I started during the pandemic because none of the hair salons were open, and I figured if it looked terrible, no one would see it anyway. I tend to prefer simple cuts that are easy to do on myself, and this also cuts out the awkward small talk and all the chemical smells that trigger my asthma. If I decide I want a more complicated hairstyle, I’ll pay a professional, but if all I want is a trim, I can do it myself for free (the hair scissors paid for themselves with the first haircut)."