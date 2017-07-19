Political Journalist Sends Legal Letter To Mark Latham Over A Quote Tweet

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Sky News host Peter van Onselen has sent a legal letter to former Labor leader Mark Latham over a tweet which suggested the political journalist uses off the record deals with sources in return for favourable coverage.

Mark Latham's twitter feed is a substitute for reading Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad...

Says Oz journalist notorious for saying to MP sources: "You give me off-record info and I'll write nice story about… https://t.co/WBFZVjrDj6

In reply, Latham quote-tweeted Van Onselen suggesting the political journalist cut deals with sources for "nice" coverage.

It's not the first time journalists has taken action against the man who led the Labor party to defeat at the 2004 election.

The Australian Financial Review apologises over Mark Latham column, today on page 2:

Earlier this year, Van Onselen's Sky News co-host Kristina Keneally made an official complaint to the channel's management after Latham made critical comments about her during his short-lived time as a host on the channel.

His contract with Sky News was later terminated by management after Latham questioned a schoolboy's sexuality who had appeared in an International Women's Day video.

In the wake of the sacking, Latham has launched his own weekly Facebook Live show called Mark Latham's Outsiders, which has been picked up Canadian right wing YouTube channel and website Rebel Media.

BuzzFeed News has contacted Latham for comment.