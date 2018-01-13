Here's The Audio Recording Of John Humphrys And Jon Sopel's "Jokey Exchange" About Equal Pay

Humphrys, who made headlines last year after it was revealed he earned more than £600,000, was caught speaking about Gracie's bombshell move to resign to Sopel before the two men presented a segment on US president Donald Trump on Monday's Today programme.



Humphrys: "Ah... Can you hear me Sopel?"

Sopel: "Humphrys I can hear you."

Humphrys: "Good, slight change of subject – the first question will be how much of your salary you are prepared to hand over to Carrie Gracie to keep her and then a few comments about your other colleagues, you know, like our Middle East Editor and the other men who are earning too much…"

Sopel: "I mean, obviously if we are talking about the scope for the greatest redistribution I’ll have to come back and say, 'well yes Mr Humphrys, but…'."

Humphrys: "And I could save you the trouble as I could volunteer that I’ve handed over already more than you fucking earn but I’m still left with more than anybody else and that seems to me to be entirely just – something like that would do it?"

Sopel: "Don’t…"

Humphrys: "Oh dear God. She’s actually suggested that you should you lose money; you know that don’t you? You’ve read the thing properly have you?"

Sopel: "Yeah, I have. Yep."

Humphrys: "And the idea is that I’m not allowed to talk to her about it throughout the whole course of the programme. Not a word."

Sopel: "I mean…can we have this conversation…I’d love to talk to you about it."

Humphrys: "Probably not now, yeah right. So as far as Trump’s concerned, what’s the top line?"