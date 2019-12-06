British GQ Quietly Scrubbed China's President And Thailand's King From Its "Worst Dressed" List

When British GQ published its prestigious annual list of best-dressed men – this year topped by actor Timothée Chamalet – the magazine’s staff also named ten of the world’s worst dressed.

Top of the list was Boris Johnson’s perpetually-tracksuited chief adviser Dominic Cummings (“... why does Boris Johnson’s political disruptor dress like an unlicensed cab driver?”). The nine others included Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (“Android chic is not a vibe”), US president Donald Trump (“A sad and sorry perennial fixture”) and Tory frontbencher Jacob Rees Mogg (“A haunted pencil”).

During the course of this week other news websites, like the Mail Online, picked up on the list, spreading the word about who British GQ thought was the world’s ten worst dressers.

But on GQ’s own website something was different. The “top 10” list had become a “top 8”. Missing were two individuals: China’s president Xi Jingping and King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn.

According to sources at Condé Nast, GQ’s parent company, the controversial world leaders had been removed after management got wind of who was on the list.

The full article had the ten worst-dressed laid out on a double-spread of the Jan/Feb 2020 edition, with critical captions.