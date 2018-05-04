Caitlyn Jenner Will Address The UK's Parliament On Diversity

US TV personality, vocal Trump supporter, and "the most famous transgender person in the world" Caitlyn Jenner will deliver a keynote diversity lecture to the UK parliament on 9 May, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

Jenner will give the annual keynote lecture hosted by Channel 4 in the House of Commons. The lecture was set up by the broadcaster three years ago as an opportunity for high-profile figures to speak out publicly on the importance of diversity in the entertainment industry.

The Kardashian/Jenner family member and Olympic medalist has been criticised by the LGBT community in recent years for her outspoken support for US president Donald Trump.

On Friday, a Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed Jenner would be the third person to deliver the lecture, adding that the lecture will kick off a season of programming on the topic of gender.



A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News: "The aim of the Channel 4 Diversity Lecture is to raise awareness and stimulate public debate about diversity issues. Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most high-profile transgender people in the world and her transition brought transgender issues into the mainstream, helping to stimulate debate and increase awareness."

The choice will also signal a departure for Channel 4. The last two people to address parliament on the issue have been British actors Riz Ahmed and Idris Elba.

