This Fan Theory Actually Made Me Like High School Musical Way More

A High School Musical fan proposed a theory that has completely changed how viewers saw the series.
Remember how High School Musical 3 ends?
They were on the field, but then suddenly they're on a stage and bowing.
And then it ends with the curtains closing: a sweet, reflective farewell to a beloved series.
...OR IS IT?!
According to the fan theory, this final moment isn't just a cute goodbye, but proof that the entire series was one GIANT high school musical.
Stay with me. So we thought we were watching musical about a bunch of high schoolers putting on a musical. Yes. Clear. Obvious.
BUT what if the ENTIRE High School Musical series was actually ONE super long high school musical about a musical about a bunch of high schoolers putting on a musical...?
The entire series is one musical! We just watched one entire musical with three acts!
LIKE WHAT?!
It's like a musical INSIDE a musical INSIDE a musical!
Did High School Musical do inception before Inception did inception?!?
If so, please move over, Christopher Nolan. Because the real king of nonlinear storytelling is Kenny Ortega!
GO WILD CATS!
