This Fan Theory Actually Made Me Like High School Musical Way More

IT'S INCEPTION!

Posted on
Mariah Oxley
Mariah Oxley
BuzzFeed Staff

A High School Musical fan proposed a theory that has completely changed how viewers saw the series.

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Remember how High School Musical 3 ends?

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

They were on the field, but then suddenly they're on a stage and bowing.

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

And then it ends with the curtains closing: a sweet, reflective farewell to a beloved series.

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

...OR IS IT?!

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

According to the fan theory, this final moment isn't just a cute goodbye, but proof that the entire series was one GIANT high school musical.

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Stay with me. So we thought we were watching musical about a bunch of high schoolers putting on a musical. Yes. Clear. Obvious.

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

BUT what if the ENTIRE High School Musical series was actually ONE super long high school musical about a musical about a bunch of high schoolers putting on a musical...?

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

The entire series is one musical! We just watched one entire musical with three acts!

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

LIKE WHAT?!

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

It's like a musical INSIDE a musical INSIDE a musical!

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Did High School Musical do inception before Inception did inception?!?

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

If so, please move over, Christopher Nolan. Because the real king of nonlinear storytelling is Kenny Ortega!

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

GO WILD CATS!

Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television

  1. WHAT DO YOU GUYS THINK?

    You way overthought this. It's not real.
    Via Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television
    You way overthought this. It's not real.
    Wow. Mind blown.
    Via Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television
    Wow. Mind blown.
    Duh. That's how I've always interpreted the ending.
    Via Distributor Disney-ABC Domestic Television
    Duh. That's how I've always interpreted the ending.

