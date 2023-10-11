BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Get Ahead Of The Holiday Rush And Score Deals On Toys And Games During Fall Prime Day

    Save money now *and* save time later.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 40% off a Fire HD kids tablet if you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.

    A child watching Sesame Street on the tablet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

    Price: $119.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)

    2. 31% off a set of dinosaur–themed Magnatiles that'll make a rawr-some gift for any kid this holiday season.

    child model playing eith the printed magnatiles and dino figures
    Amazon

    Price: $89.99 (originally $129.99)

    3. Or 33% off a 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles (they best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles, for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

    Price: $39.99 (originally $59.98)

    4. Up to 68% off select Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and more toys so you can stock up, like this pony walker/ride on toy that'll grow with your kid.

    The musical walker shaped like a pony for 9-36 months
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very adorable and my baby has so much fun. The music and sounds are so cute and upbeat! At 9 months old, he especially enjoyed spinning the wheel like toy that is in front of baby while sitting on the pony. After spinning, it lights up and plays music. At 9 months he wasn’t tall enough to touch the ground but enjoyed being pushed around. He loves wheels, so he enjoys just sitting beside it while looking at the wheels and pushing it around. He also used for support when first learning to pull himself up. At 11 months, he is now using as a push walker. It does allow him to push very easily so have to be careful he doesn’t go too fast and fall. I just stay in front to slow him down when needed. Love that it has new ways to entertain baby as he grows and develops. I wasn’t sure I wanted to spend the money on this, but I’m so glad I did. It has already gotten a lot of use and I think it will continue to be one of his favorite toys for quite awhile. Definitely recommend!!" —Brittany Raines

    Price: $41.99 (originally $53.99) and shop all the deals here.

    5. Aaaand up to 79% off select Melissa & Doug toys to keep your kids occupied screen-free, like 30% off this learn-to-play piano for any prodigies in the making.

    The colorful piano, which comes with an illustrated songbook
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 2yr old daughter saw this in a toy store and begged for it for months for her 3rd birthday. We thought the novelty would wear off, but she continued to ask for this piano every time anyone asked her what she wanted. This was one of the first gifts she opened and she immediately wanted it out of the packaging so she could play a little tune. Then, after she opened each gift, she would stop and go back to the piano and play a little excited for her gift tune. It was so funny. She's had it for over two months and she still plays with it pretty much everyday. She doesn't get how to play the songs yet, but she enjoys sitting and listening to my attempts at playing the songs. After reading some reviews, I'm careful to not carry it by its top, but honestly, I have found it to be very sturdy. Nothing has broken and all the keys work. One key on the end kinda sticks, but overall it is a fantastic little piano. My daughter is very rough with her toys and has not harmed this piano at all." —A Greene

    Price: $66.49 (originally $94.99) and shop all the deals here.

    6. 33% off *plus* an additional 30% off a bubble machine that'll have your toddler scoffing at the old handheld bubble wands they're used to seeing — this one will take playtime to the next level without filling the house with extra noise.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    See this bubble machine in action on TikTok here.

    This bubble maker includes: bubble gun, two bottles of bubble solution, a rechargeable battery, a charger, and a plate to place the bubble solution.

    Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor and mom Heather Braga has to say: "My sister got it for my son for his birthday and we've been using it through all the seasons — bubbles don't discriminate! We broke it out during a Labor Day BBQ with a bunch of toddlers present and they all were bursting with excitement! I mean, just look at the GIF above — the bubbles really come atcha!!"

    Promising review: "I ordered this for my daughter's birthday and she has always loved bubbles! So when I found this bubble gun on TikTok, it was a no-brainer. The amount of bubbles that you get out of that is so fun and it lights up. It's easy to use and pretty inexpensive for what we wanted. Even the adults enjoyed it." —Tina

    Price: $13.99+ (originally $29.99; available in six colors).

    Don't forget to clip the 30% off coupon.

    7. 25% off, plus an extra 15% off a kid's writing and drawing tablet for letting your little ones express themselves without going through a forest of trees.

    tablet with drawing on it
    Amazon

    Click the coupon for the extra 15% off!

    Promising review:  "This is a great 'toy.' Kids love it, and it is easy to use for drawing, practicing sight words or spelling lists, games between siblings, etc, for even 4-year-olds. I purchased two, and then seeing how popular they were, I purchased a few more for gifts and have received very good feedback from the recipients." —CR

    Price: $12.75+ (originally $19.99; available in five colors)

    8. 27% off a reviewer beloved Sophie the Giraffe so your child can have THE ultimate cult-favorite teether toy. We're talkin' over 15 THOUSAND 5-star reviews, folks.

    sophie giraffe toy on blankets
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Sophie has been a staple in our house since we had children. All of my kids have loved this teether. Our dogs also have loved it as well, which is why I have thought about five of these in the many years I have had children. And I would continue to buy them because my kids love them so much." —Dayna

    Price: $21.96 (originally $29.99)

    9. Up to 62% off Funko figures ranging from Disney and Marvel characters to real life icons like Steve Irwin.

    Maleficent as a dragon funko pop
    Amazon

    Get the Maleficent Funko for $15.99 (originally $39.99), and shop all the Funko deals here.

    10. Up to 55% off select Barbie dolls and toys, including 30% off a three-story Barbie townhouse that makes me want to wake up in the morning and shout "Hi Barbie!"

    The house
    Amazon

    Promising review: "On a budget for a Barbie Lover's gift? GET THIS!! It's very easy and quick to assemble and folds up nicely to store away. It's large enough to hold the attention of a kindergartner yet not as massive as the kid's bedroom. The quality is great, and it comes with a few accessories. I previously made the mistake of buying a fake Barbie house. Even after hours of assembling it, my preschooler seemed to know it was a wannabe. DON'T MAKE MY MISTAKE! Just buy this one because you won't regret it!" —HolZ

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99), and shop all the Barbie deals here

    11. 30% off an indoor jungle gym so your kids stay entertained and able to burn off all that energy on days when the weather outside is too hot, too cold, or too wet.

    The wooden structure with ladders, swing, and rock climbing wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My girls LOVE this, it’s the best gift we’ve gotten for them so far! They’re on it every day. The slide is easy for me to move if they don’t want it (more room to play and swing). It’s great having something indoors for them to go wild on on rainy or cold days when we don’t make it outside." —bettye

    Price: $349.30 (originally $499)

    12. 77% off a 12-inch Grogu plush — he even makes noises when you press his hands! And shop all the deals on Star Wars items here.

    a child holding the plush
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bough this around Christmas 2022, on sale! It was the perfect gift for the nieces and nephews! It was actually much larger & softer than I thought and It was a great value for the buck and the fact that it is a "baby Yoda" "grogu" toy! The different sayings it says are also cute & they really loved it! I might have wanted one for myself!" —Tori Lee

    Price: $6.99 (originally $30.99)

    13. Up to 47% off select games from Hasbro, Nerf toys, and more so you can fully stock your playroom or get ready for your next board game night.

    Amazon

    Get deluxe Scrabble (it rotates like a lazy susan and packs up like a case!) for $32.49 (originally $46.99), the Nerf party pack for $17.49 (originally $24.76) and shop all the deals here.

    14. 36% off a dino race track complete with T Rex hed cars that light up when you push them along the track — every other race track set suddenly looks so boring...

    The green track with brides and dino cars
    Amazon

    Promising review: "If you think that you are buying a toy for your pet dinosaur, you will be mistaken. Don't let the description fool you! It's a TOY DINOSAUR train set. (I feel quite foolish now.) My grandson loves it. You can rearrange the track to lots of different configurations, and it is relatively sturdy. I don't expect this to last 50,000 years or so, but with care a good 5-10 should do it. Needs batteries. (Unlike REAL dinosaurs.) But it's also cool that, when you push it on the ground, the eyes light up even without batteries! (Teach your kids about generating electricity from dinosaurs, without having to go through the tedious oil to power station connection!)" —Fisack

    Price: $23.19 (originally $35.99)

    15. Up to 60% a wireless karaoke mic off so your little vocalist will be able to belt out tunes without you having to set up a complicated karaoke machine. Your child will be able to play and record songs on various apps like YouTube and Spotify. And, it even has a voice changer for laugh-out-loud fun.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 8-year-old daughter loved this birthday gift. The only problem is that my 6-year-old and 12-year-old daughters love it too, so now I have to purchase two more." —Carl Fowler

    Price: $14.99+ (originally $19.99+; available in 13 colors)

    16. Up to 48% off a mini drone if you want a fun outdoor activity for your teen. This one is designed for beginners, so your child can control it with ease. Plus, the propellers are covered by guards to help protect fingers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It should go without saying, but parental guidance is advised.

    Promising review: "My sons favorite Christmas gift! We caught it on a Black Friday sale. If you are looking for a fun toy drone, this one has been great! We’ve had toy drones before that are better priced, but they don’t last more than a few days. This one can do little tricks and navigates really well! Had to tell my husband that it was the kids toy and not his, ha! We won’t let him take it outside because we think it would end up in a tree." —Shaun

    Price: $20.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in four colors)

    17. Up to 45% off a cactus toy because it's entertaining for both adults and kids. It sings, dances, and it can record and repeat what you or your little one says in a funny voice.

    the singing, dancing cactus toy
    amazon.com

    You can record your own songs directly into the toy to play over and over!

    Promising review: "I saw this on Instagram and HAD to get this for my baby nephew for the holidays. Let it be known, the only people more excited about this gift than me were my sister and brother in law who literally said 'yes!' and high fived when they opened it for him because they also saw it on Insta and wanted to get it for their youngest so bad. It was a huge hit with not only my younger nephew, but also with his 4-year-old brother. Both of them would dance with it and copy its movements, and it was really amusing seeing them enjoy the copy-cat feature. Best gift we ever gave and I highly recommend! It can take a beating if my young nephew was able to handle at 8/9 months :)" —Dov Baruch

    Price: $12.72+ (originally $18.99+; available in six styles)

    18. 32% off a pack of 15 Littlest Pet Shop figures if your kid is an avid collector. Plus, this set also includes accessories — soooo important!!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought these LPS for my two granddaughters for Christmas and they both absolutely loves them. They both love Little Pet Shop anything and everything. They were so happy and excited to receive them. One is 5 and the other is 6 and they play with these pets for hours. I am very happy with this purchase and they were a very good value for the money." —mother of 6

    Price: $18.99 (originally $27.99)

    19. Up to 50% off an Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit compatible with iPads and Fire Tablets to make learning fun. This set includes games, handheld pieces, and the base. Your kiddo won't even know it's educational, they'll just think they scored extra screen time.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Don't forget to apply the $4 coupon before adding it to your cart!

    Shop all the Osmo deals here.

    Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver! The little ones can be endlessly entertained and I don’t feel guilty because they are learning! We haven’t turned the TV on once since we got this. I am looking forward to taking this with us to grandma’s house and on plane trips. The portability factor is really great! The quality and design of all the game pieces are very high. My husband is really impressed with the graphics. This is now my go-to gift for all the littles in my life!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $79.99+; available for iPads or Fire Tablets and with four or six games)

    20. 35% off an Elmer's slime kit so your kiddo will be able to make their own unique slime — they'll feel just like their fave YouTuber. And, if they're feeling a tad impatient, this kit includes one premade slime that they can play with right out of the box.

    A look at the items in the box: various glues in different colors, slime, activator, etc
    Amazon

    This kit includes: one bottle of cosmic glue, teal metallic glue, yellow glow-in-the-dark glue, blue glitter glue, cherry limeade scented slime activator, confetti slime activator, fluffy slime activator, butter slime activator, and fruity slushie premade slime.

    Promising review: "My daughter absolutely enjoyed making slime with this kit. It was easy and fun." —carrington owens

    Price: $26.19 (originally $39.99)

    21. 30% off a Play-Doh Sweet Treats food truck because your tiny entrepreneur will be able to whip up pretend desserts and ~sell~ them to customers. Hopefully their prices are as good as this deal!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    BTW: This has realistic sounds like a cash register that goes "cha-ching" and it also plays music. And, this set includes: cupcake molds, cookie cutters and stampers, plates, 12 classic modeling compound colors, and other tools to cut and shape the Play-Doh

    Promising review: "My granddaughter received this as a Christmas gift and absolutely loves it! She’s 6 but knows how to use it. Her and her friends play for hours!" —nancy steinwender

    Price: $66.49 (originally $94.99; also available in an ice cream truck version)

    22. 50% off an electric bumper car because your tyke will be able to ride around the neighborhood in a truly unique way. It features anti-flat tires so you never have to worry about pumping them and cushioned rubber bumpers to protect your walls and furniture. Plus, it spins, lights up, and can be controlled with or without a remote.

    A child sitting on the bumper car in blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought this for our son’s first birthday and he absolutely loves it! The remote is easy to use. I love the 5 point harness and you can also just use it without the shoulder straps. My niece and nephew also tried it out and it took them a little bit to figure out the joysticks." —Ashley Foulkes

    Price: $149.99 (originally $299.99)

    23. Up to 37% off a marble run set set so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles so that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker

    "This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca

    Price: $33.74 (originally $33.74+; available in three quantities)

    24. 30% off a Play-Doh table play set for your artistic little one who loves getting hands-on and creative. Now, they'll have their very own area to create their masterpieces instead of getting Play-Doh all over your furniture.

    The table and all the accessories included in the set
    Amazon

    This set includes a table with two compartments on each side, over 25 tools, and eight play-doh cans in various colors.

    Promising review: "Worth every penny. My 2.5-year-old daughter looovveess this. Keeps her entertained for hours (off and on of course, she is 2!). I love the side storage compartments, easy clean up and keeps everything together. Would buy again 1000x over!" —Mikey

    Price: $31.49 (originally $44.99)

    25. 36% off a stepping stones obstacle course so your young ones can play a silly version of The Floor is Lava. Kids will have to use a spinner to see what color turtle shell they'll need to step on while maintaining their balance.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This game includes three large and three medium turtle shell stepping stones, 24 activity cards with turtle facts, a colorful spinner, instructions, and additional game suggestions.

    Promising review: I bought these Happinest Turtle Steps for my grandsons (ages 7 and 2) as an Easter present. It's been a couple months and they are still having a ton of fun with them. They are super sturdy (can even take a 175 pound grandma jumping from one to another). These will last for years. The giftable box comes with instructions for games and a spinner. My grandsons have made up their own games and ways of playing with this. They jump from one shell to another to avoid the "lava" below, shout out to each other which color they need to jump on, put one of the shells in front of their chest pretending to be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and turned the shells over to sit and spin on them." —James V. Rogers

    Price: $34.99 (originally $54.99)