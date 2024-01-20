51 Things That Just May Make You Feel, Dare I Say, Adult-Like In 2024

It's also reef-safe.



Promising review: "This is the absolute best sunscreen I have ever used in my life, and that comes after many years of testing different kinds from both the US and other countries. I have very sensitive skin and also recently found out I have rosacea. I have figured out that the combination of chemical sunscreens in this formula is the least irritating to me. On top of that, there are additional ingredients like niacinamide, birch bark, centella and green tea that are all soothing for my skin. I normally get a “tight” feeling while wearing sunscreen, or an increasing irritation, or even slow burning. I don’t get any of that with this sunscreen, and I can even wear it on my eyelids without irritation. This is also unscented and comes in a pump design. It’s a very flat tube that fits easily in my purse for reapplication. I’ve already increased my sunscreen usage dramatically because I know I’m not going to be irritated, and the tube travels easily. 1,000% recommend this for sensitive or oily skin, or people who are having issues with rosacea who want to try chemical sunscreens." —JessGrrl7

Promising review: "I have oily, acne-prone, semi-sensitive skin and this product is my favorite skincare product EVER. EVER!! It doesn't leave a white cast, it makes my skin feel so soft, it does not make me look greasy, and it doesn't mess up my makeup!! Honestly it feels so good I'm tempted to use it in my nighttime skincare routine too" —Melissa Dixon

