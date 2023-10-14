59 Things That Just May Make You Feel, Dare I Say, Adult-Like

Popular products from this list
A hair bonding treatment you can leave on for as little as 15 minutes (or as much as overnight if you wish) to help strengthen and condition hair in just one use — great if you've damaged your hair in the past or don't have time to fit in deep conditioning treatments. Reviewers swear by it to help the look of their split ends and dry, damaged hair — including reviving curl patterns!
1. An electric fabric defuzzer, because hand-picking all the pills off your favorite sweater is not a cute look — we've all been there. This under-$15 tool will bring allll your knits (and anything pilled, even old sheets!) back to their former glory.
2. A Iron Out rust stain remover you can use on interior *and* exterior stains from the bathroom to the concrete. The formula clings to the stain — you don't even need to scrub!
3. A nongreasy eye cream designed to help deflate your under eye bags, hydrate your delicate skin, and brighten your under-eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C and E. If you were born in "the 1900s" (same) it might be time to buy an eye cream.
4. A set of bed bands that will keep your fitted sheets neatly tucked under your mattress, so you'll sleep more comfortably *and* be able to make your bed wayyyy faster in the morning. And making your bed is really the best way to start a productive day.
5. A handy-dandy portable charger for all those times you leave the house without checking how much battery power you have. Oh, am I the only one who does that?
6. Hyalu-CICA Water-fit Sun Serum, a lightweight SPF 50s+ PA+++ sunscreen from Skin1004 (the K-beauty brand behind the cult-fave Zombie masks) for anyone who isn't always the best at applying sunscreen (every! day!). This formula has a moisturizer-like texture, contains powerhouse skincare ingredients like cica, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, feels breathable on the skin, leaves a dewy finish, and (reviewers agree!) it doesn't have a white cast, so applying it will feel like less of a chore.
It's also reef-safe.
Promising review: "This is the absolute best sunscreen I have ever used in my life, and that comes after many years of testing different kinds from both the US and other countries. I have very sensitive skin and also recently found out I have rosacea. I have figured out that the combination of chemical sunscreens in this formula is the least irritating to me. On top of that, there are additional ingredients like niacinamide, birch bark, centella and green tea that are all soothing for my skin. I normally get a “tight” feeling while wearing sunscreen, or an increasing irritation, or even slow burning. I don’t get any of that with this sunscreen, and I can even wear it on my eyelids without irritation. This is also unscented and comes in a pump design. It’s a very flat tube that fits easily in my purse for reapplication. I’ve already increased my sunscreen usage dramatically because I know I’m not going to be irritated, and the tube travels easily. 1,000% recommend this for sensitive or oily skin, or people who are having issues with rosacea who want to try chemical sunscreens." —JessGrrl7
Promising review: "I have oily, acne-prone, semi-sensitive skin and this product is my favorite skincare product EVER. EVER!! It doesn't leave a white cast, it makes my skin feel so soft, it does not make me look greasy, and it doesn't mess up my makeup!! Honestly it feels so good I'm tempted to use it in my nighttime skincare routine too" —Melissa Dixon
Get it from Amazon for $17.
7. A posture corrector, because if you hunch over your computer as much as I do, your back is probably in a world of hurt. You can wear this for a few hours at a time (even under your clothes) for a gentle reminder to sit or stand up straight you'll get more and more used to over time — and even do it *without* the corrector on.
8. The (2.0 version!) nonstick ceramic Always Pan (this one's PFOA-free), because that dinner you spent valuable time on shouldn't be burnt on! This one's designed to do the work of TEN pieces of regular old cookware, and comes with a lockable lid, steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a built-in rest.
What makes the 2.0 version different? They've upgraded the nonstick to last 50% longer AND (siren emoji) IT'S OVEN SAFE TO 450°!
Promising review: "My always pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" —Celyn V.
Get it from Our Place for $145 (available in six colors)
Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a female-owned factory in China.
Check out our Always Pan review (number 4 in the post) from one of my BuzzFeed colleagues to learn more!
9. A set of ~aerating wineglasses~ so your three-buck Chuck tastes a liiiittle more high-end after a long day of getting things done.
10. A bag of Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals that'll help solve both over- *and* underwatering struggles so your plants thrive (and you look like you are too). Just mix in with your soil and the crystals absorb water now and slowly release over time. It works for both indoor and outdoor plants, too!
11. A 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner so you can keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying just *once a week*. You'll feel more ready to take on the day when you wash your hair in a shower that's...actually clean all the time.
12. I'm A Homeowner, Now What? a logbook to help you keep track of everything you need to know: contacts for electricians and plumbers, checklists for routine maintenance, planning space for updates and renos, info on appliances like water heaters, and more.
13. A car air freshener reed diffuser you can customize with *23* scents to keep your wheels smelling fresh, whether you cart around messy kids, keep your gym gear in the back seat, or stop for french fries and don't want your car smelling like McDonald's forever.
14. And a vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.
Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.
Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a cord).
15. A set of glass jars with bamboo lids and included labels so you can star in your very own restocking TikTok — even if it's just pretend. Plus they'll look so neat and organized in your bathroom or on your vanity, and you won't have to rifle through your medicine cabinet next time you need a cotton swap.
The set of 12 labels include six blank ones so you can write your own, and six pre-written with various bathroom needs (Cotton Balls, Cotton Swabs, Cotton Pads, Hair Ties, Floss Picks, Bath Salt).
Promising review: "These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of cotton swabs and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!" —tara savage
Get the set of four jars from Amazon for $9.99.
16. A manual "flossing" toothbrush with extra soft bristles in two layers that are super thin at the tip (as thin as human hair) and designed to reach places other toothbrushes might not. Especially when paired with actual flossing, reviewers say they're left with a "fresh from the dentist" clean!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "I will always buy this toothbrush. Can't say enough about it. I feel like I flossed after using it. I HIGHLY recommend this toothbrush" —Elli Jacey
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans.
17. A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls, because nothing says "I'm a grownup" like a matching set of elegant dinnerware. These'll dress up your favorite meals from pastas to cereal to soup to ice cream sundaes — and everything tastes more delicious from a bowl vs a plate.
Check out a TikTok of the bowls in action. There's also a flatter, plate-bowl hybrid option available for $38.95.
Promising review: "They’re simple and beautiful. Minimalist meets a bowl. Deep and able to hold large portions. Dishwasher- and toddler durable." —Jackie Church
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.95+ (also available in a pack of 6; available in five colors).