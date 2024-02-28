Skip To Content
    62 Things To Make Every Part Of Your Life More Put Together (Minimal Effort Required)

    It's a busy time of year (although when isn't), and these products are here to help with everything from untucked sheets to stubborn stains to chapped lips and more.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An electric fabric defuzzer, because hand-picking all the pills off your favorite sweater is not a cute look — we've all been there. This under-$15 tool will bring allll your knits (and anything pilled, even old sheets!) back to their former glory.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after of a knit piece of clothing covered in pills, and then with the pills all removed
    amazon.com

    These'll shave 'em right off with one pass — without damaging your sweaters.

    Promising review: "OK, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed. I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled. I’m going to buy one of these for everyone in my life. Everyone needs to own this. Take it away from me." —Dena Jensen

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors, battery-operated or rechargeable).

    2. A Iron Out rust stain remover you can use on interior *and* exterior stains from the bathroom to the concrete. The formula clings to the stain — you don't even need to scrub!

    A reviewer's white sink path before cleaning (looking orange and rusty) and after (back to the natural white color)
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is nothing short of a miracle! I moved some old patio furniture to the trash area and it left horrible large rust stains on the drive way as well as the patio. I tried five different products when this was recommended. I could have saved a LOT of money on useless remedies as well as my time. I sprayed this on the rust stains and watched them disappear. It was amazing." —Eileen, FL

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98.

    3. A nongreasy eye cream designed to deflate your under eye bags, hydrate your delicate skin, and brighten your under-eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C and E. Under eye bags and circles are natural and NBD, but helping reduce their appearance can make you ~feel~ more awake!

    Reviewer before and after showing the cream tightened and brightened their under-eye area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99.

    4. A set of bed bands that will keep your fitted sheets neatly tucked under your mattress, so you'll sleep more comfortably *and* be able to make your bed wayyyy faster in the morning. And making your bed is really the best way to start a productive day.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors and two sizes).

    5. A handy-dandy portable charger for all those times you leave the house without checking how much battery power you have. Oh, am I the only one who does that?

    The 2021 version of the bank, which is 15% smaller, 28% lighter, and 36% thinner
    Amazon

    This has three USB ports to charge three devices at a time, and it holds enough juice to charge *3.6* iPhone 8s — so it's OK if you forget to charge *this* bb all the time too.

    Promising review: "I love this portable charger! I didn’t think it would be a good idea, because normally your portable chargers die within the first charge it does. I have charged my phone over four times and haven’t had to charge it! That is including just leaving it in my bag for weeks until I need it again. It will not disappoint! I love it!" —MacMak

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).

    6. A posture corrector, because if you hunch over your computer as much as I do, your back is probably in a world of hurt. You can wear this for a few hours at a time (even under your clothes) for a gentle reminder to sit or stand up straight you'll get more and more used to over time — and even do it *without* the corrector on.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after showing the difference the corrector makes on their shoulder rounding
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is WONDERFUL! I’ve been experiencing middle back pain for some time now, in part because my posture is bad. After the first few hours, it was greatly alleviated. I leave it on for a few hours, take it off for a few, and put it back on again. First relief I’ve had in a long time! But that’s not all. It is so well made, unlike any other posture corrector I’ve ever had, because it is 1) easy to put on, 2) made of comfortable material, and 3) brilliantly designed so that it doesn’t make you feel constricted. Furthermore, the hook-and-loop straps that adjust are narrower than what you stick them to so, unlike others I’ve had, they don’t overlap and scratch you! I am so grateful for this! It’s the greatest!" —Marylynn G. Stults

    Get it from Amazon for $21.97.

    7. A bag of Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals that'll help solve both over- *and* underwatering struggles so your plants thrive (and you look like you are too). Just mix in with your soil and the crystals absorb water now and slowly release over time. It works for both indoor and outdoor plants, too!

    A sink full of plants with five stars and the text &quot;I never write reviews but I had to leave town for 3 weeks and used these for the first time. When I got home my plants were greener than ever!&quot;
    amazon.com

    If you don't want to repot your existing plants, just poke holes in the soil and add!

    Promising review: "These are fantastic! We have a raised-bed vegetable garden and our plants were forever dying. I mixed these in with the soil this year and our plants are flourishing! I was even able to see how much the crystal expand when I was taking out some of the soil to add new plants. I'm excited to see how long they hold up. But, so far, we've been using them for over a month and we are beyond pleased." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    8. A pair of soft silicone grips to keep your glasses from slipping off your face when you look down so you don't have too push them up 5,000 times a day. This is one of those inventions that makes you think, "Well why didn't I think of that?!"

    Model with the grips holding the glasses behind their ear
    Amazon

    Reviewers note they'll keep your glasses comfier, too!

    Promising review: "Finally the solution to my issue. My eyeglasses would always dig into the back of my ear on one side, not to mention they would slip down my nose from time to time. Tried a different pair of guards and they just did not do the job. Purchased these and what a difference; my glasses have never fit better, and oftentimes I forget to take them off they're so comfortable. Best purchase decision EVER." —Andrea Lincoln

    Get a set of five pairs from Amazon for $6.99 (available in clear, gray, and black).

    9. A wall-mounted rack to keep your broom, Swiffer, and mop out of the dust before they can even sweep it up. And now you can actually (::sheds tear::) walk into your broom closet without tripping over a million handles.

    A reviewer with brooms and swiffers hanging from a small wall behind a door
    amazon.com

    Freed up floor space = more room for storage bins!!!!!

    Promising review: "I have a small apartment, and the broom closet was always a mess, with the brooms hitting me in the face whenever I took the trash out. This saved me so much stress! The slots have little rollers and they move to fit just about any-size mop or broom. There are also little hooks that can drop down if you want to hold towels or the dustpan, which is what I use it for. This is a must-have organizational tool!" —Jacqui Nibbelin

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    10. A 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe, bleach-free 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner so you can keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying just *once a week*. You'll feel more ready to take on the day when you wash your hair in a shower that's...actually clean all the time.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Best invention ever? Possibly.

    Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents: vanilla and fresh, and refills are also available).

    11. A car air freshener reed diffuser you can customize with *23* scents to keep your wheels smelling fresh, whether you cart around messy kids, keep your gym gear in the back seat, or stop for french fries and don't want your car smelling like McDonald's forever.

    The diffiser hanging from a rear view mirror
    Amber and Wood Co.

    I personally love the smell of McDonald's in the car, but you do you. Just refill when you've run out — you can buy refills right from their shop!

    Promising review: "This is the cutest car fresher and smells amazing! Perfect balance of filling the car but not overwhelming." —indgot

    Get it from Amber and Wood Co. on Etsy for $9.

    Amber and Wood Co. is a mom-owned small business making candles and other scented goods with phthalate-free essential oils.

    12. And a vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.

    A reviewer's vacuum with the pile of twigs and dirt the vacuum picked up
    www.amazon.com

    Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.

    Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a cord). 

    13. A set of glass jars with bamboo lids and included labels so you can star in your very own restocking TikTok — even if it's just pretend. Plus they'll look so neat and organized in your bathroom or on your vanity, and you won't have to rifle through your medicine cabinet next time you need a cotton swab.

    a reviewer photo of the labeled glass jars with wood lids filled with q-tips and cotton pads on a tray with a vase of eucalyptus
    www.amazon.com

    The set of 12 labels include six blank ones so you can write your own, and six pre-written with various bathroom needs (Cotton Balls, Cotton Swabs, Cotton Pads, Hair Ties, Floss Picks, Bath Salt).

    Promising review: "These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of cotton swabs and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!" —tara savage

    Get the set of four jars from Amazon for $9.99.

    14. A 12-piece set of markers and wax sticks (six of each, in six different shades) to fill in and hid scratches, nicks, and scuffs on your wooden floors and furniture. It's pretty much the closest you'll get to a time machine trip to before the scratch happened. 

    The shades of brown the markers come in
    A reviewer's wooden piano base in a before/after photo showing the scratches and stuffs covered
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    It also comes with a sharpener for the wax sticks.

    Promising review: "I have a pottery barn dining table and found some matching living room furniture on fb marketplace. The end table had some paint damage. PB not longer sold the touch-up kit in my color and the sales lady told me about this one. I bought it and it’s excellent! I have had issues before with other furniture markers because they’re too shiny but the crayons really help dull the markers down. 10/10!!" —JA

    Get the set from Amazon for $9.59.

    15. A cleaning gel designed to help you banish that icky growth on your front-loading washing machine gasket (just take a peek at yours right now, I dare ya). Let it sit for a few hours or overnight, and then just wipe away with a damp cloth — all gone! 

    before photo of black staining on a reviewer's washing machine gasket
    after photo of the same washing machine and all the mold is gone from the gasket
    www.amazon.com

    You can also use it in your bathroom!

    Promising review: "I used this product on the rubber gasket on my front load washing machine and also on the white caulk on my kitchen and bathroom sinks. Let me tell you, this stuff works amazing! There is very little smell and it is very easy to apply since its a gel consistency. I needed to apply this twice to my washing machine since the mold was harder to come out. But it really was able to remove the yucky black mold that I had previously had a lot of trouble removing! So happy to see clean and mold free surfaces. AMAZING STUFF!" —L.C.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    16. Londontown's illuminating nail concealer, a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!

    a milky neutral manicure on a reviewer's hand
    a close up on a pink manicure
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc

    Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).

    Londontown is a woman-owned, family-run business btw!

    17. A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap to help cut down on toothpaste waste *and* mess, especially for families with kids (and...adults tbh) who might be a little heavy handed when it comes to squeezing those tubes. 

    The white dome shaped cap on a toothpaste dispenser letting out a thin stream of toothpaste
    a messy toothpaste and a not messy one with the cap on it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C. 

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.94

    18. An undated productivity planner so you can keep your goals ahead of you and your tasks organized starting TODAY, and not even have to wait for January 1st — especially with a busy holiday season between now and then.

    Amazon

    It'll help keep track of your to-do lists, calendars, schedules, and goals (both short- and long-term), and even will help you make and keep habits!

    Promising review: "I love planners and every single one I have ever gotten fell short in someway. Not this planner. It has been so helpful and I love the order and flow of the pages...everything just simply makes sense and goes beyond what any average planner can do...completely and keeps me on track and sticking to my goals! Best planner I've ever purchased!" —Kelsey Dyer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 23 colors).

    19. Or if you're looking for something simple, a to-do list notepad for keeping track of your most important tasks, meetings, and habits and check them off in the most satisfying way.

    The notepad, which says &quot;You&#x27;ve got this!&quot;
    Amazon

    It has a clock you can mark your appointments on, to-do list, space for notes, achievements, water in take, and meals and a *special section for the top three things that MUST get done today. I will be purchasing this ASAP.

    Promising review: "You can stop scrolling around looking for the perfect planner because this one is absolutely PERFECT. Really helps manage my time and keeping track of things all across the board. I also appreciate the positivity it exudes. Starts my day off just right!! I'll definitely be ordering more." —Brit

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    20. OR, if there is just one or a few things you want to start (or stop) doing, a habit calendar so you can track daily, weekly, and monthly tasks to get you on the right foot. It's undated so you can start whenever you'd like!

    The habit calender, with a page open to the nature section with activities and days ticked off
    Free Period Press

    It also has a brainstorming section so you can think up all the different things you'd like to be a little more accountable for. Each month has a different illustration and theme for suggestions too (for example, October is sleep-themed!).

    Promising review: "LOVE my habit calendar. Perfect for tracking daily exercise goals. I've been using it to track my training for my upcoming black-belt test. Before I was using a regular calendar and putting stickers on days when I trained. But this way I can track which specific training I did (push-ups, crunches, etc.) each day. Cannot recommend enough." —Summer Ballentine

    Get it from Free Period Press for $19.99, from Amazon for $19.99, or from Free Period Press on Etsy for $19.99.

    Free Period Press is a queer-founded business based in Cleveland and available on Etsy, Amazon, and the Free Period Press website.

    21. Rocco & Roxie's odor-eliminating spray, an enzyme-based potion that feeds on the stains *and* stinks your pets leave behind (we love our pets! we love their messes...less) on tons of surfaces, including carpet, flooring, furniture, litter boxes and kennels, and more. If it wasn't for all the hair, no one would even know a dog or cat lived in your house!

    The spray bottle
    Amazon

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

    Promising review: "Very hard to find ANY fault in this amazing product. It's easy to use and smells very fresh! I have a rug under our dining table where our Chow likes to tinkle pretty regularly. I was cleaning with a steam carpet cleaner at least once a week — and avoiding the rug altogether most of the time — but the smell never went away and neither did our Chow, even after using Arm & Hammer carpet deodorizer! But a few sprays of Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator and POOF! Smell is ALL GONE and Chow has lost interest. I give this product 5 STARS but it honestly deserves more than that! Will buy again for certain!" —ICH

    Get it from Amazon for $19.31.

    22. A set of packing cubes to make your clothes more *compact* and keep your suitcase organized the whole trip. You can organize them by day, clothing type, ~segment of your trip~ (like city/beach/weather), etc.! Harness your inner Virgo and get packing.