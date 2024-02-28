62 Things To Make Every Part Of Your Life More Put Together (Minimal Effort Required)

1. An electric fabric defuzzer, because hand-picking all the pills off your favorite sweater is not a cute look — we've all been there. This under-$15 tool will bring allll your knits (and anything pilled, even old sheets!) back to their former glory.
2. A Iron Out rust stain remover you can use on interior *and* exterior stains from the bathroom to the concrete. The formula clings to the stain — you don't even need to scrub!
Promising review: "This product is nothing short of a miracle! I moved some old patio furniture to the trash area and it left horrible large rust stains on the drive way as well as the patio. I tried five different products when this was recommended. I could have saved a LOT of money on useless remedies as well as my time. I sprayed this on the rust stains and watched them disappear. It was amazing." —Eileen, FL
Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
3. A nongreasy eye cream designed to deflate your under eye bags, hydrate your delicate skin, and brighten your under-eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C and E. Under eye bags and circles are natural and NBD, but helping reduce their appearance can make you ~feel~ more awake!
4. A set of bed bands that will keep your fitted sheets neatly tucked under your mattress, so you'll sleep more comfortably *and* be able to make your bed wayyyy faster in the morning. And making your bed is really the best way to start a productive day.
5. A handy-dandy portable charger for all those times you leave the house without checking how much battery power you have. Oh, am I the only one who does that?
6. A posture corrector, because if you hunch over your computer as much as I do, your back is probably in a world of hurt. You can wear this for a few hours at a time (even under your clothes) for a gentle reminder to sit or stand up straight you'll get more and more used to over time — and even do it *without* the corrector on.
7. A bag of Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals that'll help solve both over- *and* underwatering struggles so your plants thrive (and you look like you are too). Just mix in with your soil and the crystals absorb water now and slowly release over time. It works for both indoor and outdoor plants, too!
8. A pair of soft silicone grips to keep your glasses from slipping off your face when you look down so you don't have too push them up 5,000 times a day. This is one of those inventions that makes you think, "Well why didn't I think of that?!"
9. A wall-mounted rack to keep your broom, Swiffer, and mop out of the dust before they can even sweep it up. And now you can actually (::sheds tear::) walk into your broom closet without tripping over a million handles.
10. A 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe, bleach-free 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner so you can keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying just *once a week*. You'll feel more ready to take on the day when you wash your hair in a shower that's...actually clean all the time.
11. A car air freshener reed diffuser you can customize with *23* scents to keep your wheels smelling fresh, whether you cart around messy kids, keep your gym gear in the back seat, or stop for french fries and don't want your car smelling like McDonald's forever.
12. And a vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.
Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.
Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a cord).
13. A set of glass jars with bamboo lids and included labels so you can star in your very own restocking TikTok — even if it's just pretend. Plus they'll look so neat and organized in your bathroom or on your vanity, and you won't have to rifle through your medicine cabinet next time you need a cotton swab.
The set of 12 labels include six blank ones so you can write your own, and six pre-written with various bathroom needs (Cotton Balls, Cotton Swabs, Cotton Pads, Hair Ties, Floss Picks, Bath Salt).
Promising review: "These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of cotton swabs and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!" —tara savage
Get the set of four jars from Amazon for $9.99.
14. A 12-piece set of markers and wax sticks (six of each, in six different shades) to fill in and hid scratches, nicks, and scuffs on your wooden floors and furniture. It's pretty much the closest you'll get to a time machine trip to before the scratch happened.
It also comes with a sharpener for the wax sticks.
Promising review: "I have a pottery barn dining table and found some matching living room furniture on fb marketplace. The end table had some paint damage. PB not longer sold the touch-up kit in my color and the sales lady told me about this one. I bought it and it’s excellent! I have had issues before with other furniture markers because they’re too shiny but the crayons really help dull the markers down. 10/10!!" —JA
Get the set from Amazon for $9.59.
15. A cleaning gel designed to help you banish that icky growth on your front-loading washing machine gasket (just take a peek at yours right now, I dare ya). Let it sit for a few hours or overnight, and then just wipe away with a damp cloth — all gone!
You can also use it in your bathroom!
Promising review: "I used this product on the rubber gasket on my front load washing machine and also on the white caulk on my kitchen and bathroom sinks. Let me tell you, this stuff works amazing! There is very little smell and it is very easy to apply since its a gel consistency. I needed to apply this twice to my washing machine since the mold was harder to come out. But it really was able to remove the yucky black mold that I had previously had a lot of trouble removing! So happy to see clean and mold free surfaces. AMAZING STUFF!" —L.C.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
16. Londontown's illuminating nail concealer, a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!
Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
Londontown is a woman-owned, family-run business btw!
17. A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap to help cut down on toothpaste waste *and* mess, especially for families with kids (and...adults tbh) who might be a little heavy handed when it comes to squeezing those tubes.
Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C.
Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.94.
18. An undated productivity planner so you can keep your goals ahead of you and your tasks organized starting TODAY, and not even have to wait for January 1st — especially with a busy holiday season between now and then.
19. Or if you're looking for something simple, a to-do list notepad for keeping track of your most important tasks, meetings, and habits and check them off in the most satisfying way.
20. OR, if there is just one or a few things you want to start (or stop) doing, a habit calendar so you can track daily, weekly, and monthly tasks to get you on the right foot. It's undated so you can start whenever you'd like!
21. Rocco & Roxie's odor-eliminating spray, an enzyme-based potion that feeds on the stains *and* stinks your pets leave behind (we love our pets! we love their messes...less) on tons of surfaces, including carpet, flooring, furniture, litter boxes and kennels, and more. If it wasn't for all the hair, no one would even know a dog or cat lived in your house!
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "Very hard to find ANY fault in this amazing product. It's easy to use and smells very fresh! I have a rug under our dining table where our Chow likes to tinkle pretty regularly. I was cleaning with a steam carpet cleaner at least once a week — and avoiding the rug altogether most of the time — but the smell never went away and neither did our Chow, even after using Arm & Hammer carpet deodorizer! But a few sprays of Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator and POOF! Smell is ALL GONE and Chow has lost interest. I give this product 5 STARS but it honestly deserves more than that! Will buy again for certain!" —ICH
Get it from Amazon for $19.31.