32 Things For Anyone Who's Still Awake At 3 A.M. Chanting "Go To Sleep"

1. A few sheets of LED-dimming stickers to finally keep those pesky router, TV, clock, and other electronic lights from ruining your ~room of complete darkness~.
2. A weighted blanket reviewers swear by to help with anxiety, stress, and insomnia. The just-heavy-enough pressure can help you relax and feel comforted enough to drift off.
3. Or a Bearaby weighted blanket if you're looking for the same soothing weight, but not-just-right home decor ~keeps you up at night~. This chunky knit looks straight out of an interior design mag!
4. A pack of essential oil shower steamers designed specifically to help you relaaaaxxxxxxx and start to wind down for a good night's sleep — and make your shower feel like a spa. Relaxation isn't just for bath-takers, you know.
5. Two-tone PJs made of a moisture-wicking bamboo viscose material that'll feel cool against your skin... and help you not wake up in a pool of sweat night after night.
6. A mechanical white noise machine (it produces white noise by creating rushing air, not fake electric "ocean sounds") to pleasantly drown out your neighbors, Scary House Creaking Noises, and that annoyingly cheerful morning birdsong. Just twist to adjust the volume — no weird fake ocean sounds here! Just 100% true white noise.
7. Or a (compact!) electronic sound machine if one sound doesn't cut it for you. This one has *40* sound settings including white noise, waves, bonfire, rain, train, and cricket — all with no looping (and no...pause... when it loops) for minimal annoyance while staring at the ceiling, wide awake. JK, you'll be snoozing away.
8. A sunrise alarm clock reviewers say is a great alternative to the Hatch (which is almost $200). This gradually brightens from red, or orange, to bright white starting 30 minutes before your alarm goes off for a more natural wake-up, *and* it has an evening routine that glows softly and has an auto-shut off so you can drift off peacefully too.
It comes with seven nature-inspired wakeup sounds, plus an FM/AM radio. And there are eight colorful nightlight options as well!
Promising review: "I really needed another reliable alarm in the morning besides my cell phone (because I’m notorious for hitting sneeze), and this clock is exactly what I was looking for! I love that it slowly brightens as it gets closer to your alarm time because I feel less startled when my alarm goes off. This is super similar to the famous Hatch alarm clock and at a much cheaper price. Would definitely purchase again and again! Saves my morning" —Skylar Faul
Promising review: "I had my eye on the Hatch sunrise alarm but didn’t want to spend over $100 on it. I am so glad I found this sunrise alarm clock instead! Has all the features I was looking for for a third of the price! Things I love about this product:
-It’s easy to set up and use
-Can have 2 different alarms saved
-dimmable
-different color options
-several sound and brightness options
-snooze option
-looks nice
The only feature I do not utilize is the FM radio" —Olivia Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
9. The newest Kindle Paperwhite (it now has a warm light option for even better sleep!) so you can enjoy a few chapters without keeping the lights on, helping you (and your bed partner) wind down without too much light waking up your brain. Turn the TV off and get off your phone — this'll get you right off to dreamland.
10. A pair of stylish blue light-blocking glasses reviewers say can make your evening screen time less disruptive to your sleep when you...finally close your laptop. Revenge bedtime procrastination is real.
11. An adaptive foam Tuft & Needle mattress that'll never sag or get uncomfortable. Just pure body-sinking-in comfort. Good luck getting out of bed!
12. Or if you're not looking for a new mattress, a hypoallergenic bamboo mattress pad to create a breathable, cloudlike layer over your mattress to make "sleeping hot" a thing of the past.
13. A lavender and chamomile aromatherapy mist to spray on everything and make your bedroom a ~Cave of Slumbers~.
14. Or if acne struggles are keeping you up at night, a pillow spray designed to kill zit-causing bacteria so you don't have to change out your pillowcases as often. AND, thanks to its soothing lavender scent, you'll be off to a solid dose of beauty sleep in no time.
15. A bulk box of Sleepytime herbal tea; with a soothing blend of chamomile, spearmint, and lemongrass, it can help you wind down at the end of the day and prepare for...well...sleepytime.
16. A lightweight, contoured sleeping mask that'll block every beam of light and never press down on your eyes, so you'll completely forget you're even wearing it.
17. Or! A padded 100% silk sleep mask with lavender and flax seeds inside for a relaxing aromatherapy moment built right in to send you off to slumber. It's like a weighted blanket *for your eyes*. Ahhhhhhhhh...😴😴😴
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this sleep mask. I never write product reviews, because I never feel impressed about a product enough to write one. But this mask is different. It's PERFECT! It's super comfortable on your face. The adjustable strap makes customization easy, and the lavender smells amazing! It's such a great idea and it seems like a really good company that makes them. If you want to sleep comfortably and block out the light, I highly suggest this mask. I will never need to try/buy another one." —Sarah W.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
Asutra is a woman-owned company (partially owned by Venus Williams!!) carrying products for self-care. Nothing is tested on animals or contains parabens, phthalates, or petroleum.
18. Or a NodPod, aka a weighted blanket–sleep mask hybrid designed to put a comforting and relaxing pressure on your head — without the feeling of elastic.
19. Cozyphones, a fleece headband with flat headphones built right in, because sleeping with earbuds in your ears is damn painful, but your "go to sleep" playlist is kickin'.
20. A sleek 5-in-1 humidifier/diffuser with a super quiet noise level and seven different LED light colors (you can also use it without the light!) to ~set the scene~ for your bedtime routine — use lavender or your favorite nighttime-friendly essential oil for an extra boost.
Reviewers note the water tank can last all night, but you can also set it to automatically shut off after 60, 120, or 180 minutes!
Promising review: "I love this thing! I bought it for my granddaughter, but now I use it all the time for myself. It is quiet, easy to use, and easy to clean. It Does not drench your room with water like many vaporizers. Rather, it expels a light mist of water and scent. I add some eucalyptus or peppermint drops to it, and the light scent and mist really help me sleep better. It's perfect! Considering buying another just to have one for each bedroom." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six styles).
21. Or a celestial projector shaped like a lil' astronaut to turn anyone's room (adult or child alike) into a magical star show...and soothe and distract you from going over your to-do list for the thousandth time so you can focus on what you're going to dream about (only good things!). It has eight different nebula-style effects you can (optionally) combine with a twinkling green star effect for an out-of-this world experience that'll completely transform your space.
Promising review: "After a close friend passed away, I was having issues falling asleep at night. A friend of mine showed me this, and I bought one as a sort of distraction/night light and boy did it help. You can turn the “nebula” on or off (it’s less bright with the nebula off) and you can dim the stars and change their speed or pulse and it’s very relaxing and bright enough but not too bright. It helped a lot. I’m sleeping fine again, and I don’t use it as much, but it’s a fun thing to have with neat lighting effects, and the lady friend loves it too." —Cat Marr
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in black and white).
22. A reviewer-certified squeak-free bedframe for anyone whose restless bed partner rustling in the night is keeping them from getting any real rest.
23. A pair of insulating blackout curtains to keep precious heat IN and annoying sunlight OUT — or even worse, the lights your neighbors refuse to turn off at 3 a.m. that are somehow brighter than the sun.
24. A Goldilocks-approved pillow filled with shredded memory foam so your head is never too high (like traditional memory foam pillows that don't sink in enough) or too low (like the decade-old down alternative pillows on your bed right now). It's juuuuust right.
25. A freshly brewed cup of ~moon milk~ — aka a bedtime drink made of warm milk, honey, spices, and ashwagandha, an adaptogen plant used in Ayurvedic healing that can help with stress, insomnia, and fatigue.
26. Or a bottle of tart cherry juice you can taste on its own or try your own Sleepy Girl Mocktail like you've seen all over TikTok by mixing with magnesium powder and sparkling water (or soda) for a refreshing bedtime sip.
27. A U-shaped body pillow that'll be your cuddle buddy and grown-up stuffed animal companion to keep your body aligned and give you a comforting, cocooning sensation to help you relax and doze right off.
28. The Nocturnal Journal, a creative notebook formatted to help any restless mind late at night — it's filled with interactive pages and reusable activities to de-stress, unwind, and just chill the eff out so you can get to sleep ASAP.
29. A bedside table lamp with 5 brightness and 3 color options (white, natural, and warm) so you can sleep soundly after working at your desk or reading. As you head towards bed time, opt for warmer light colors!
30. A mega-fluffy down alternative all-season duvet insert, because being cozy isn't just for the wintertime. This has weight that's perfect for cuddling under year-round; the over 90,000 people who rated this 5 stars can't be wrong!
31. A "365" blanket designed to be used, you guessed it, 365 days a year. Its thin, oversized (so you don't wake up freezing when your partner steals the covers) and temperature-regulating so you can snooze in comfort all. year. long.
32. A high-density memory foam pillow ergonomically designed to align your knees and hips to reduce pressure on your lower back. That means less waking in the night in pain (according to Amazon reviewers) and easier time falling asleep.
It's time to turn off your inner Bethenny Frankel.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.