32 Things For Anyone Who's Still Awake At 3 A.M. Chanting "Go To Sleep"

It comes with seven nature-inspired wakeup sounds, plus an FM/AM radio. And there are eight colorful nightlight options as well!

Promising review: "I really needed another reliable alarm in the morning besides my cell phone (because I’m notorious for hitting sneeze), and this clock is exactly what I was looking for! I love that it slowly brightens as it gets closer to your alarm time because I feel less startled when my alarm goes off. This is super similar to the famous Hatch alarm clock and at a much cheaper price. Would definitely purchase again and again! Saves my morning" —Skylar Faul

Promising review: "I had my eye on the Hatch sunrise alarm but didn’t want to spend over $100 on it. I am so glad I found this sunrise alarm clock instead! Has all the features I was looking for for a third of the price! Things I love about this product:

-It’s easy to set up and use

-Can have 2 different alarms saved

-dimmable

-different color options

-several sound and brightness options

-snooze option

-looks nice

The only feature I do not utilize is the FM radio" —Olivia Nguyen

Get it from Amazon for $39.95.