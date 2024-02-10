Skip To Content
    33 Things For Anyone Who's Still Awake At 3 A.M. Chanting "Go To Sleep"

    If only we could be as tired at 1 a.m. as we are at 3 p.m....but these products are here to help.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A few sheets of LED-dimming stickers to finally keep those pesky router, TV, clock, and other electronic lights from ruining your ~room of complete darkness~.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    They dim 50-80% of the light, so you can still tell that your devices are still actually *on* and functioning. You can always double them up to completely block out the light source if you'd like (many reviewers do this) or buy the stronger **full black-out** edition!

    Promising review: "This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly, I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim, I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game-changer!! For the first night EVER, I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape, regular tape covered in Sharpie, etc., but true to the name of these products if you're looking for something to DIM, then this is for you. Also, the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs, I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a sheet of over 100 dimming stickers (in multiple sizes and shapes) from Amazon for $1.49.

    2. A weighted blanket reviewers swear by to help with anxiety, stress, and insomnia. The just-heavy-enough pressure can help you relax and feel comforted enough to drift off.

    A model under the blue and white blanket
    Amazon

    It's available in three sizes and 10 weights, so whether you're looking for one for a kid, for yourself, or to use in a king or queen–sized bed with your partner, there's an option for you!

    Promising review: "This is the BEST purchase I have ever made. I have been an insomniac for years and have never successfully been treated. Even with many doctors' appointments and medications — NOTHING worked! On top of that, I have RLS (Restless Leg Syndrome). I thought I would give this blanket a try. This product is not advertised for RLS, but it absolutely should be! I have had my blanket for three days, and I have been basically sleeping in a coma-like state!!! It is the soundest and best sleep I have ever had in my life. And the comforting weight on my legs, and boy, just eases those RLS symptoms and drifts me off to a sound sleep!!! It is so hard to describe the feeling of peace and comfort the minute you lay it on your body. I actually ordered the 15-pound blanket for my weight and height because I wanted the extra weight, just in case. I decided to go ahead and order a second one if I have an emergency situation and need even more weight on my legs. This product is phenomenal, to say the least!!!" —DeAnn Barksdale

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 32 colors and prints).

    3. Or a Bearaby weighted blanket if you're looking for the same soothing weight, but not-just-right home decor ~keeps you up at night~. This chunky knit looks straight out of an interior design mag!

    A model lying under the pale pink blanket in bed
    Bearaby

    If you're really worried about overheating, it also comes in a cooling version made out of Tencel.

    I have this in the cooling version (in the color "avocado"), and let's just say I've used it quite a bit in recent times. The large knit style is super chic, and the organic cotton is breathable (and there's nothing in it to create the weight *other* than cotton, so no uncomfy glass beads). I *love* it, and it's actually extremely cute, looking like a regular old fancy blanket! It's heavy, but still, I take it from bed to couch and back to bed all the time as I WFH. It doesn't overheat on the couch (thanks to the fabric and the "holes" in the large knit) but provides a pleasant weight as I watch TV or work. And when it's layered over my duvet, it keeps me extra cozy and warm.

    Promising review: "I love this napper a little too much. I carry it up and down stairs all day as I move between the bed and couch for crafting, reading, etc. I like to grasp onto something when I sleep (usually the edge of the pillowcase), so the loops are awesome for tucking in my fingers and toes. Unlike another weighted blanket I own, the napper is stylish so I don't mind if it's out in the living room, and I can wash it, a huge deal given how often it's used. It's a bit of a pain to dry (it took three cycles in the dryer, so next time I am going to hand dry). The weight is very comforting, and I don't have an issue with overheating, even using it in the middle of summer in a muggy climate." —Madeline B.

    Promising review: "Oh man, I love it... It feels like a hug. I bought the 10lb Cotton Napper, though I wish I could do the 15lb Tree Napper because I like the colors better but it would be too heavy for me as I am quite small. I'm sleeping better, feel more relaxed at night, and my naps are more refreshing. Also, I find myself falling asleep faster." —Natasha S.

    Get it from Bearaby for $199+ (available in four weights and six colors) or from Amazon for $199+. (available in three weights and three colors).

    4. *OR* a faux fur weighted blanket for the ultimate in luxurious rest. It's like the comforting weight of your pup, but this bb won't move around or abandon you in the middle of the night (and wake you up in the process).

    A model curled up with the light brown furry blanket
    Comma Home

    Promising review: "I have an anxiety disorder that has kept me from sleeping normally for over 10 years. This weighted blanket has made a huge difference. The luxurious feel of the faux fur plus the comfort of the weight allow me to feel secure and pampered at the same time. The color is also gorgeous. I highly recommend getting this weighted blanket!" —Holly

    Get it from Comma Home for $85+ (originally $169+; available in 15 and 20 lb. weights, and in grey and brown).

    Comma Home is a small business based in Ocean Side, New York making home goods. They also donate 10% of sales to local organizations that help the homeless.

    5. A pack of essential oil shower steamers designed specifically to help you relaaaaxxxxxxx and start to wind down for a good night's sleep — and make your shower feel like a spa. Relaxation isn't just for bath-takers, you know.

    The blue flower-shaped steamers
    Sage Moon Soaps / Etsy

    Promising review: "Purchased this to try as I have a hard time getting a full nights sleep. For me, I felt it working while still in the shower. Was genuinely relaxed and ready for bed by the time I was finished. I actually slept through the night! I will be purchasing more in the future!" —Kori Rachal

    Get a pack of four from Sage Moon Soaps on Etsy for $12 (also available in a pillow spray).

    Sage Moon Soaps is a California-based Etsy shop making steamers, bath bombs, and other deliciously scented goods perfect for gifting.

    6. Two-tone PJs made of a moisture-wicking bamboo viscose material that'll feel cool against your skin... and help you not wake up in a pool of sweat night after night.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "After suffering with menopause night sweats waking up several times a night in a pool of sweat, these PJs were recommended to me. The PJs fit loosely. The material instantly cooled my body. At night it pulled the sweat from my body allowing me to have a good rest. I don't know where the fluid went but my sheets were not wet. I will be buying several more pairs." —jcwg

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes S–4X and 13 colors).

    And if you're looking for other styles, this brand makes tons in the same moisture-wicking bamboo fabric — you can shop them all on their Amazon storefront!

    7. A mechanical white noise machine (it produces white noise by creating rushing air, not fake electric "ocean sounds") to pleasantly drown out your neighbors, Scary House Creaking Noises, and that annoyingly cheerful morning birdsong. Just twist to adjust the volume — no weird fake ocean sounds here! Just 100% true white noise.

    The machine staged in a room
    Amazon

    Mechanical white noise means NO LOOPING! You can just twist to adjust the volume and tone. It's simple, and that's what reviewers *love* about it.

    Promising review: "I love how simple this machine is. It's not a speaker type of sound machine. It makes an air/fan sound. There is only one on/off button. The sound level is adjusted by turning the top portion of the unit. It effectively and gently drowns out house noises when you need quiet sleep conditions. We previously used desk top fans and an air purifier machine. We found the fans didn't hold up well to year-around use and the air purifier often needed a new ($10-$12) filter. There is no maintenance required for this sleep machine." —Pam M.

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in three colors).

    8. Or a (compact!) electronic sound machine if one sound doesn't cut it for you. This one has *40* sound settings including white noise, waves, bonfire, rain, train, and cricket — all with no looping (and no...pause... when it loops) for minimal annoyance while staring at the ceiling, wide awake. JK, you'll be snoozing away.

    A reviewer holding the small black machine in their hand
    amazon.com

    It has 32 volume levels so you can find the perfect balance and continuous play or an auto-off timer to shut off after 1, 2, or 3 hours. And the memory function automatically stores your previous volume, sound and timer options so you don't have to reset it!

    Promising review: "I read tons of reviews before settling on this one. I almost didn’t buy it because of its small size and I figured it would be a cheap piece of junk but I was very wrong. Don’t judge a book by its cover! This small box has excellent sound and is easy to operate. So far I’ve noticed no loop signs so it’s as if you’re listening to the real thing. My wife is sleeping better and to me that’s priceless. High quality and excellent performance earned this little gem a 5 star rating." —Steve Leach

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in three styles).

    9. A sunrise alarm clock reviewers say is a great alternative to the Hatch (which is almost $200). This gradually brightens from red, or orange, to bright white starting 30 minutes before your alarm goes off for a more natural wake-up, *and* it has an evening routine that glows softly and has an auto-shut off so you can drift off peacefully too.

    The circular clock glowing white
    Amazon

    It comes with seven nature-inspired wakeup sounds, plus an FM/AM radio. And there are eight colorful nightlight options as well!

    Promising review: "I really needed another reliable alarm in the morning besides my cell phone (because I’m notorious for hitting sneeze), and this clock is exactly what I was looking for! I love that it slowly brightens as it gets closer to your alarm time because I feel less startled when my alarm goes off. This is super similar to the famous Hatch alarm clock and at a much cheaper price. Would definitely purchase again and again! Saves my morning" —Skylar Faul

    Promising review: "I had my eye on the Hatch sunrise alarm but didn’t want to spend over $100 on it. I am so glad I found this sunrise alarm clock instead! Has all the features I was looking for for a third of the price! Things I love about this product:

    -It’s easy to set up and use
    -Can have 2 different alarms saved
    -dimmable
    -different color options
    -several sound and brightness options
    -snooze option
    -looks nice
    The only feature I do not utilize is the FM radio" —Olivia Nguyen

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95.

    10. The newest Kindle Paperwhite (it now has a warm light option for even better sleep!) so you can enjoy a few chapters without keeping the lights on, helping you (and your bed partner) wind down without too much light waking up your brain. Turn the TV off and get off your phone — this'll get you right off to dreamland.

    The Paperwhite in black
    Amazon

    I use my Kindle Paperwhite (a previous generation) before bed every night, and after reading for awhile, I turn down the brightness to a low level just slightly dimmer than I'd want — after a page or two, my brain goes "Nope!" and shuts off to sleep. AND it helps me not even start thinking the anxious or negative thoughts that *usually* keep me up at night.

    Promising review: "I love reading in bed on something other than my phone or iPad. This is so helpful when I need to unwind and sleep. Love the dark mode!" —Rachel Dietrich

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in three colors, two storage sizes, and with or without screen ads).

    11. A pair of stylish blue light-blocking glasses reviewers say can make your evening screen time less disruptive to your sleep when you...finally close your laptop. Revenge bedtime procrastination is real.

    The two pairs of glasses with clear and black frames
    Amazon

    Check out the Harvard Health for more: The artificial blue light can delay your circadian rhythm and suppresses the release of melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep.

    Promising review: "I am a full time medical student. I spend long hours on my laptop. This has resulted in my vision getting bad, and my eyes getting tired and sore, headaches, and poor sleep. Since I received these glasses, all of that has improved! My eyes feel better, I can work for longer on the laptop without getting tired, and I sleep better at night even when I am on the laptop until late. I was skeptical that these would help, in fact, I waited a long time to purchase because I was concerned they would be a waste of money, but I was wrong! I should have ordered them when I first found them! They have been so helpful and I cannot recommend them enough. They are lightweight and comfortable. I have to be very picky about glasses, including sun glasses, because they hurt my head and my ears very quickly, giving me a bad headache, but I can wear these all day and they do not bother me. I forget I am even wearing them." —LisaP

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.98 (available in 10 color sets, and with tinted frames for gaming and night vision).

    12. An adaptive foam Tuft & Needle mattress that'll never sag or get uncomfortable. Just pure body-sinking-in comfort. Good luck getting out of bed!

    The mattress staged in a room, showing the box it ships in
    Amazon

    Their mattresses are designed to keep you from sinking in too far and "sleeping hot" — giving just enough support and cushion for a solid night's sleep. Oh, and it ships right to you in a box!

    Promising review: "Best. Mattress. EVER. My headline does not lie, and neither do I. I've been using this mattress since very late winter/early spring 2021, and my sleep has never been better. I have severe insomnia, and having a good mattress is so worth it to help support your body when you desperately try to grasp onto the hands of sleep. Anyway, this queen-sized mattress is worth it. Buy for it is much comfy and just the right amount of stiff/squish. If you like there to be a mixture." —VeairatheDragoness

    Get it from Amazon for $596+ (available in sizes twin–California king).

    Learn more about the Tuft & Needle mattress in our deeper dive.

    13. Or if you're not looking for a new mattress, a hypoallergenic bamboo mattress pad to create a breathable, cloudlike layer over your mattress to make "sleeping hot" a thing of the past.

    A hand pressing into the mattress pad
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My husband and I have a memory foam mattress, and everything was fine for quite a while. Recently I started having a horrible time sleeping, and I didn’t feel comfortable on our mattress. My husband started researching mattress toppers, and everywhere he read, this one was suppose to be the best. I do not disagree!! I have been sleeping well, I feel cooler at night, and it feels so amazing soft. I am so happy with this purchase. It is so worth it -I highly recommend! I can sleep again!" —Natalie L.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king).

    14. A lavender and chamomile aromatherapy mist to spray on everything and make your bedroom a ~Cave of Slumbers~.

    Amazon

    It's made with all natural essential oils that might help you feel calm and relaxed as you breathe it in. Spray it on blankets, pillows, clothes — you can even spray it on yourself!

    Promising review: "I use this on my pillow and shirt every night when going to bed. Two sprays on the pillow and one on my shirt is enough to help me fall asleep quickly and stay asleep longer. The lavender and chamomile mixture has a relaxing scent that lasts through the night, with just a hint remaining in the morning. I would recommend this spray to anyone looking for a little help sleeping and with the localized application, it’s much better than a diffuser." —bardbarian

    Get it from Amazon for $7.87 (also available in other scent blends, like ~energy boost~ and ~focus~, and in multipacks).

    15. Or if acne struggles are keeping you up at night, a pillow spray designed to kill zit-causing bacteria so you don't have to change out your pillowcases as often. AND, thanks to its soothing lavender scent, you'll be off to a solid dose of beauty sleep in no time.

    The spray bottle, with text touting its relaxing scent
    Amazon

    Reviewers also use the brand's Travelers Spray (in the same listing) for their face masks!

    Promising review: "I had cystic acne and was dealing with horrible flare ups. I got this spray, and also was using other topical treatments, and my acne is now barely there. I spray this on my pillow and face every night. I noticed a huge difference in my skin and sleep." —MP15

    Promising review: "Product smells great. Definitely noticed a difference in less breakouts and helps soothe you to sleep. I use a silk pillowcase and has not damaged or stained it in anyway. I recommend you try this product." —Lizz

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    Diva Stuff is a family-run and woman-owned business based in Florida.

    16. A bulk box of Sleepytime herbal tea; with a soothing blend of chamomile, spearmint, and lemongrass, it can help you wind down at the end of the day and prepare for...well...sleepytime.

    The box of tea
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "This tea has been in my night routine for years. I have noticed a difference on the quality of my sleep when I drinking it versus when I skip. A grateful customer indeed!" —Montana Sunshine

    Get a jumbo pack of six boxes of 40 tea bags each from Amazon for $42.63.

    17. A lightweight, contoured sleeping mask that'll block every beam of light and never press down on your eyes, so you'll completely forget you're even wearing it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've purchased several different sleep eye masks over the years. Some have been better than others with the fit, comfort and durability. With my previous pair finally breaking down, I decided to splurge for a nicer pair that included form-fitting padding integrated into the contoured mask. I was a little concerned the mask might warm up, as with some foam pillow. To my delight, this mask is exceptional. No only does it fit very comfortably, the foam padding around the edge creates a nice cushion when sleeping on side or stomach. Unlike other masks that press into your eyes if you sleep with your face partially on the pillow, the foam cushion provides a very comfortable and contoured fit around your eyes. The mask also provides a very good seal for blocking light. Overall, an outstanding design for a very reasonable price!" —Doug

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in five colors).

    18. Or! A padded 100% silk sleep mask with lavender and flax seeds inside for a relaxing aromatherapy moment built right in to send you off to slumber. It's like a weighted blanket *for your eyes*. Ahhhhhhhhh...😴😴😴

    Model in the lavender silky mask
    Asutra

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this sleep mask. I never write product reviews, because I never feel impressed about a product enough to write one. But this mask is different. It's PERFECT! It's super comfortable on your face. The adjustable strap makes customization easy, and the lavender smells amazing! It's such a great idea and it seems like a really good company that makes them. If you want to sleep comfortably and block out the light, I highly suggest this mask. I will never need to try/buy another one." —Sarah W.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    19. Or a NodPod, aka a weighted blanket–sleep mask hybrid designed to put a comforting and relaxing pressure on your head — without the feeling of elastic.

    A model with the pink mask draped over their face
    Amazon

    You can also freeze it for headache relief! You can either just let the sides hang, or tuck them together so it doesn't move in the night.

    Promising review: "There's something about placing this weighted thing on my eyes when I'm tossing and turning that lulls me back to sleep. The shape of it is a bit weird--it's not a typical eye mask, it's much bulkier and doesn't fasten on in the same way--but once you get beyond that, this can really be a beautiful thing. I keep it on my bedside table and use it if I wake up in the middle of the night and can't go back to sleep (which happens often) or once the sun rises and I want to sleep in a little more. If you have sleep issues I'd recommend trying this novel product." —Veronicam

    Get it from Amadon for $34 (available in nine colors).

    Nodpod is a female-founded small brand making just, well, NodPods.

    20. Cozyphones, a fleece headband with flat headphones built right in, because sleeping with earbuds in your ears is damn painful, but your "go to sleep" playlist is kickin'.

    A model wearing the headband-like cozyphones
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Just received these headphones, used them last night, and I am quite pleased -- pleased with the sound, pleased with the comfort. I bought a pair for my husband as well, as he listens to podcasts to drift off to sleep, I listen to music and meditations all thru the night, and comfort is extremely important. These are. They are lightweight, didn't know I had them on, and the sound is clear and clean without noise or interference. I look forward to using them. They're perfect for our needs. Can't ask for more! Thank you." —Marilyn

    Get them from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors and in seriously adorable animal versions for kids!).

    21. A sleek 5-in-1 humidifier/diffuser with a super quiet noise level and seven different LED light colors (you can also use it without the light!) to ~set the scene~ for your bedtime routine — use lavender or your favorite nighttime-friendly essential oil for an extra boost.

    GIF of the diffuser lit up blue and emitting mist
    reviewer image of the diffuser atop a cabinet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers note the water tank can last all night, but you can also set it to automatically shut off after 60, 120, or 180 minutes!

    Promising review: "I love this thing! I bought it for my granddaughter, but now I use it all the time for myself. It is quiet, easy to use, and easy to clean. It Does not drench your room with water like many vaporizers. Rather, it expels a light mist of water and scent. I add some eucalyptus or peppermint drops to it, and the light scent and mist really help me sleep better. It's perfect! Considering buying another just to have one for each bedroom." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six styles).

    22. Or a celestial projector shaped like a lil' astronaut to turn anyone's room (adult or child alike) into a magical star show...and soothe and distract you from going over your to-do list for the thousandth time so you can focus on what you're going to dream about (only good things!). It has eight different nebula-style effects you can (optionally) combine with a twinkling green star effect for an out-of-this world experience that'll completely transform your space.

    The astronaut figure with the projector in its helmet visor
    A blue/green nebula projected on a ceiling
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It comes with a remote so you can control it right from bed, and it has auto-shutoff options too if you use this as a nightlight! You can check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "After a close friend passed away, I was having issues falling asleep at night. A friend of mine showed me this, and I bought one as a sort of distraction/night light and boy did it help. You can turn the “nebula” on or off (it’s less bright with the nebula off) and you can dim the stars and change their speed or pulse and it’s very relaxing and bright enough but not too bright. It helped a lot. I’m sleeping fine again, and I don’t use it as much, but it’s a fun thing to have with neat lighting effects, and the lady friend loves it too." —Cat Marr

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in black and white).

    23. A reviewer-certified squeak-free bedframe for anyone whose restless bed partner rustling in the night is keeping them from getting any real rest.

    The black bedframe
    Amazon

    It ships in a compact box and requires no extra tool for assembly. You'll be snoozing in minutes upon arrival.

    Promising review: "Well this exactly what I was looking for. I bought a platform bed with headboard, footboard, and side rails. Not too long after we bought it the center support broke and slate started to crack and we kept dipping into the middle. Looked for 'heavy duty bed frame' and that’s exactly what this is. The 2” recessed edges make it so it fits inside of the side rails. It took about 10 minutes to set up, no tool required and was quiet, not a squeak at night. We are newlyweds, so we have really put it to the squeak test and it’s quiet as be. Extremely happy with our purchase. These are probably going to go in all our rooms because I know it will be no problem to get years' of use out of these." —Ryan Hughes

    Get a queen size from Amazon for $125.17 (available in sizes narrow twin–California king, both standard and heavy duty).

    24. A pair of insulating blackout curtains to keep precious heat IN and annoying sunlight OUT — or even worse, the lights your neighbors refuse to turn off at 3 a.m. that are somehow brighter than the sun.

    A review image of the curtains blocking out all the daylight, except a teeny strip at the top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best blackout curtains ever for the price. I've shopped all over and these are truly what they are advertised. I didn't think I would need blackouts, but I work nights and sleep till noon and these are absolutely perfect. The color is a rich navy which are difficult to find in store. Trust me when I say, I went everywhere: Lowes, Home Depot & Home Goods, Tuesday morning, Ross, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Target. No place had them in this color for this price. I love, love, love, Amazon Prime because I wasn't sure if these were going to work out, but they are above and beyond what I expected." —Josie Holdridge

    Get two panels from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 13 length/width combos and 35 colors).

    25. A Goldilocks-approved pillow filled with shredded memory foam so your head is never too high (like traditional memory foam pillows that don't sink in enough) or too low (like the decade-old down alternative pillows on your bed right now). It's juuuuust right.

    An image of the two pillows detailing the features like the bamboo rayon and shredded foam to keep the pillows cool
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Finally, I’ve found the perfect pillow! Supportive and cool. I have spent so many years and so much money trying every type of pillow. I am a side sleeper who desires a great deal of support. I even tried expensive memory foam pillows, but they just condensed, providing no support. They also became very warm. I was constantly rearranging and flipping my pillow every which way. Because this pillow has pieces of memory foam, instead of a solid piece, it does not condense and it is airy, providing air flow, keeping it cool. In addition, included with the pillow is a bag of additional filling. Therefore, this pillow is customizable. Add more, take some out. You decide. Personally, I filled mine up making it very big and firm. Now I sleep through the night, cool and comfortably. Finally." —Jujubees

    Get them from Amazon for $75 each (also available in king-size).

    26. A freshly brewed cup of ~moon milk~ — aka a bedtime drink made of warm milk, honey, spices, and ashwagandha, an adaptogen plant used in Ayurvedic healing that can help with stress, insomnia, and fatigue.

    A BuzzFeed food writer&#x27;s cup of moon milk
    Hannah Loewentheil/BuzzFeed

    One of our food writers talked to an MD who specializes in Ayurveda before trying moon milk for herself (her brew is pictured above!). Check out her first-hand experience with moon milk — spoiler alert, it *did* make her sleepy — for all the deets!

    Get a pre-made mix perfect for moon milk (with turmeric, coconut milk powder, cardamom, ashwagandha, ginger, and more already in it) from Amazon for $25.20.

    27. Or a bottle of tart cherry juice you can taste on its own or try your own Sleepy Girl Mocktail like you've seen all over TikTok by mixing with magnesium powder and sparkling water (or soda) for a refreshing bedtime sip.

    A wine glass with ice next to a bottle of tart cherry juice
    Shelby Heinrich/BuzzFeed

    Learn more about the science behind this combo (spoiler alert: it has to do with tart cherries having melatonin and tryptophan and magnesium's relaxing benefits) at Cleveland Clinic.

    And check out a review from one BuzzFeed writer who tried the Sleepy Girl Mocktail for more!

    Promising review (for the tart cherry juice): "I started drinking tart cherry juice to help me get to sleep. I drink 8 ounces about 30 minutes before I would like to go to bed. It definitely is more tart than sweet, but I enjoy the flavor. It's like having a glass of non-alcoholic wine before bed." —Mariah Thomas

    Get a bottle of tart cherry juice from Amazon for $5.98.

    28. A U-shaped body pillow that'll be your cuddle buddy and grown-up stuffed animal companion to keep your body aligned and give you a comforting, cocooning sensation to help you relax and doze right off.

    A model cuddling the pillow with text that reads &quot;Helps keep your hips and spine in a neutral position&quot;
    Amazon

    Was this originally designed for pregnant people? Yes. Will everyone feel the benefits? Also yes. It also has a removable cover you can toss right in the wash for easy cleaning!

    Promising review: "This pillow saved me! I was not sleeping AT ALL. Tossing, turning couldn't get comfortable. I am not pregnant, I just needed additional support for my back which this provides and has helped ease hip and leg aches. It also keeps me in one spot so I don't wake myself up constantly moving around, but allows me to easily maneuver if I need too and I fall right back to sleep. My dogs love it too. I will often find them snuggled up in the middle of it under the blanket. Have no issue with the fluff. I throw it in the dryer every other time I wash the cover and flip it over often sleeping on both sides." —Karen

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors).

    29. The Nocturnal Journal, a creative notebook formatted to help any restless mind late at night — it's filled with interactive pages and reusable activities to de-stress, unwind, and just chill the eff out so you can get to sleep ASAP.

    The cover of the book, by Lee Crutchley
    TarcherPerigee

    Remember that thing you did in third grade? You know how you stayed up half the night last week thinking about it? That's over now.

    Promising review: "Although I usually have no trouble falling asleep at night, lately I've found myself staying awake later — sometimes anxious about all of the things I have to do the next day, and sometimes just with too many thoughts occupying my head. I like using this journal to learn more about myself and what my thoughts actually mean. I've found that some of my most cyclical and reoccurring thoughts are outlining fears I've been too hesitant to confront, and this journal is helping me to recalibrate them into more helpful thoughts." —Trevor Burbank

    Get it from Amazon for $13.37.

    30. A bedside table lamp with 5 brightness and 3 color options (white, natural, and warm) so you can sleep soundly after working at your desk or reading. As you head towards bed time, opt for warmer light colors!

    The lamp in black and clock display built-in
    Amazon

    It also has a built-in alarm clock so you can easily check what time it is in the middle of the night without checking your phone. And speaking of your phone, it also has a built-in wireless charging base!

    Promising review: "This will be perfect to use if I ever have to study at night. It’s really cute and the fact that i can change the light to warm or bright is awesome. Works really well, easy to program. LED lamp with three different temperatures and different levels of intensity." —Daisy

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in black and white).

    31. A mega-fluffy down alternative all-season duvet insert, because being cozy isn't just for the wintertime. This has weight that's perfect for cuddling under year-round; the over 90,000 people who rated this 5 stars can't be wrong!

    The white quilted comforter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have insomnia and this is exactly what the packaging says: 'an adult security blanket.' It keeps you warm without getting too hot and it’s light and fluffy."—Alby Yasmeen Sumague

    Get a queen size from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes twin–oversized king and 12 colors and styles).

    32. A "365" blanket designed to be used, you guessed it, 365 days a year. Its thin, oversized (so you don't wake up freezing when your partner steals the covers) and temperature-regulating so you can snooze in comfort all. year. long.

    The textured blanket in mustard, draped on a bed
    Muslin Comfort

    Promising review: "I have to admit, I was skeptical that this blanket would be enough to keep us warm at night, in the winter...and when I first saw it/held it, I was even more doubtful. But after one night it was clear that even though it feels light, this blanket is COZY! I haven’t woken up too hot or too cold since it arrived. I love how soft and luxurious it is. Absolutely worth every penny!" —Muslin Comfort Reviewer

    Get it from Muslin Comfort for $209.99+ (available in sizes oversized twin–oversized king and 13 colors).

    Muslin Comfort is a woman-owned small business based in California making muslin bedding and towels.

    33. A high-density memory foam pillow ergonomically designed to align your knees and hips to reduce pressure on your lower back. That means less waking in the night in pain (according to Amazon reviewers) and easier time falling asleep.

    A reviewer showing the different ways to sleep with this: between thighs or calves, under one thigh, or under one calf
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I suffer from bad sciatica. I asked my doctor about a pillow, and he said not to get it because it may or may not help and he didn't want me to waste my money. Well after a couple of weeks I got desperate. I read all these reviews and ordered the cushion with the best ratings (within my budget). I was disappointed. My knees/ legs were barely apart. They were pretty much still touching. I saved the packaging so I could send it back. That night I tried it again just to give it a fair shot. THAT NIGHT WAS THE FIRST NIGHT I SLEPT THROUGH THE ENTIRE NIGHT IN SIX WEEKS!!! and it wasn't a fluke. A week later and I'm still sleeping through the night. My hips are no longer sore in the morning and it's not excruciating pain when I sit up in the morning. Don't get me wrong, I am still in pain especially when bending or stooping but the all-day 'just for no reason' pain has gotten a lot better. I have no idea how but this thing works. I won't even lay on the couch without it now." —Stacey Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95.

    It's time to turn off your inner Bethenny Frankel.

    Bravo

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.