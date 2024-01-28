46 Amazing Hair Products To Try In 2024 That Really And Truly Work

Promising review: "Better than the expensive K18 and Olaplex. I recently spent $70 on a hair mask; because my hair has been in need of some love. I won’t name it because I don’t think I can but I thought it’s 70 bucks so it must be good. It was NOT. I didn’t hate it but it didn’t do much for me. So I thought screw it let me try something more natural and drugstore. I saw the good reviews on this so I thought, “why not?” And now I have my new favorite hair mask. So moisturizing. Makes my hair so soft. It’s VERY thick. But that’s what I wanted. If you’re looking for deep Hydration, look no further." —Kirstin

Promising review: "I don't usually leave reviews, but I had to because I love this conditioner so much. I have EXTREMELY dry 4c hair. It's very picky with products. After getting to know my hair, I noticed that my hair only like products that get absorbed into the hair right away. If it leaves a coating over it, then my hair is not going to like it. It might even feel super soft for a day, but then it get extremely dry after. Even though this product is super thick (so thick that the cream stays in the jar when you flip it upside down), my hair absorbs everything and it stays super moisturized for 2-3 days after. I used this on my hair about 2 days ago. Today, I touched my hair expecting it to feel dry like always, but it felt like I just moisturized it. MIND BLOWN. It also smells AMAZING. It smells more like a fruity, sweet, and creamy perfume fragrance rather than a hair conditioner. It almost reminds me of Mon Guerlain. Literally the nicest smelling hair product I've ever used. 10/10" —Khady Ndiaye

Get it from Amazon for $11.17.