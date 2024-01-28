46 Amazing Hair Products To Try In 2024 That Really And Truly Work

1. A L'Oreal *eight-second* lamellar water rinse-out treatment reviewers swear by for next-level shine, softness, and just all-around "is THIS my hair?!"–ness.
Shine in a silicone-free product?! Dreams really do come true. Reviewers with everything from stick straight to 4C curls love this product.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would of thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $8.20.
2. A fan-favorite Wet brush with a cult following for a reason. It'll detangle even the most stubborn knots...WITHOUT ripping hair from your scalp.
Promising review: "I am that girl who wakes up in the morning with a HUGE knot in the back of my head! I DREAD getting out of the shower, with a wide tooth comb and painfully brushing out my hair. It takes about 15-20 minutes! With this new brush, at first I couldn't believe it was actually brushing my hair (no pain) by the end of a few minutes, ALL of my knots were gone and my hair felt silky and smooth! WOW! Thank you Wetbrush!" —Chrissy
Get it from Amazon for $7.09+ (available in 21 colors and patterns).
3. Or an ergonomically-designed detangling brush that has cone-shaped bristles that separate tangles by pulling them apart sideways, not tugging them down. It's a miracle worker for everything from thick, coily hair to the finest strands!
Promising review: "I always skeptical of products that claim to 'glide through,' but this brush actually works! I have very thick kinky coily hair and this brush passes through my hair easily both wet and dry. I'd recommend this product to anyone looking for a good detangling brush. And yes, I'm leaving my Denman brush for this one." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in eight colors, plus packs of two).
4. A Kiss Instawave automatic curling iron, which rotates to create curls or waves in seconds. All you need to do is press the button and watch the magic happen.
It has prongs along the side that smooth and detangle hair as it gets wrapped around, while the ceramic iconic barrel ensures your curls are shiny, healthy, and frizz-free. It also automatically shuts off after 90 minutes to give you peace of mind after you've left for the day. PLUS it has over 3,000 five-star Amazon reviews *and* directions to help you use it, whether you have short, medium, or long hair.
Promising review: "Here's the deal, I'm pretty much a tomboy, I don't know how to do my makeup, I have thick hair, but never knew how to do anything but straighten it, until a friend made me try her Kiss automatic curling iron. It legitimately works and it's the easiest thing to use! I've (briefly) tried other wands and burn myself over and over. I've never burned myself with this tool and I love that it makes it easy to curl away from your face on either side, with just a push of a button. I also like that it dings when it's done, so it takes some guess work out. If you want curls, but are intimidated by all the tools out there, you won't be disappointed with this styler." —Uskadelig
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
5. Or a 42-pack of curling rods you can use wet or dry to create gorgeous *no-heat styles* on all hair textures. An amazing head of twists and curls is only one sleep away. Wrap your hair around the outside, twist the flexible rod into a loop, c-, or s-shape and then... go to bed!
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE these curlers! My hair is super long and it never does anything but awkwardly bend because it’s super poker straight! I have to have curlers in overnight to get any curl to stick and these are super comfortable to sleep in! My curls were amazing!! Finally an adorable spiral curl! What’s even better is the second day they STILL looked beautiful! I cannot rant and rave enough about how Awesome these are!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A nourishing blend of oils like avocado, castor, argan, and olive to promote hair growth, prevent breakage and split ends, and seal your hair — all within an episode of your favorite sitcom. That's right, just leave it in under a cap and heat for 20 minutes.
Promising review: "This oil really surprised me. My attitude with oils was always, an oil is an oil. But there is something with this oil combination that makes a big difference in my hair. Even though it's an oil it makes my hair feel so hydrated, I can't explain it. It just works. I buy three bottles at a time now." —Candice K.
Get it from Kinky Tresses for $13.99 or from Amazon for $19.99.
Kinky Tresses is a Black woman–owned company that makes products for natural hair — and all of their products are nontoxic and cruelty-free. The founder is a former lab scientist, so you know you'll get ~results~.
7. A Living Proof de-frizzing spray to soften hair between shampoos, reducing up to **92%** of frizz AND providing UV protection, without a lot of product buildup.
It's made with a five oil blend that mimics your hair's natural oil, meaning your locks will feel soft and healthy rather then greasy. And it works on curly hair too! 🙌
Promising review: "First, you should know that my hair is naturally wavy and very frizzy. Secondly, I live in the tropics; here in south Florida we INVENTED frizz! I normally have a salon keratin treatment every couple of months to keep my hair smooth and shiny, but I’m badly overdue right now. Well...dang! This product is nothing short of amazing! Yes, after being outside in the humidity for a period of time, those frizzies do start popping up again (let’s be realistic!)... HOWEVER, all I need do is run the brush through my hair again to re-activate the product and it’s smooth sailing once again; re-applying is not necessary! I am LIVING PROOF that this is a revolutionary product. Ha Ha. I’ve since put off my salon keratin treatment again while I try more products from this game-changing line." —JillinWPB
Get it from Amazon or from Sephora for $33 (also available in a smaller size at Sephora).
8. A pack of virtually unbreakable hair ties specifically designed for long, thick, and/or curly hair. No slipping, no stretching out, and no damage to your strands.
Promising review: "Okay, I never write reviews for things, but I can't not write a review for these. I know, I know, it's just a hair tie. But it's not just a hair tie! I don't have super thick hair and it's by no means curly, but these hair ties are perfect! I'm a runner and always put my hair in a high-ish ponytail for my runs. With every other hair tie I've gotten in the past, my ponytail ends up a lot lower than where I started with it. Not so with these! I put my hair up nice and high and it stayed nice and high! It's the little things in life." —KL
Promising review: "These are a godsend. I have thick natural hair between 4b/c that comes right underneath my chin when stretched. Finding a band that doesn’t break when I divide my hair into fours or twos is difficult; this one does just the trick and it doesn’t pull too much out either. I’ll probably buy another pack because I lose hair bands like socks!" —Cadie
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $6.99.
9. A volume-boosting Neutrogena exfoliating clarifying shampoo you can use every few washes to remove all the product residue and buildup you've accumulated with styling. Reviewers with oily and/or fine hair love it!
Although it's clarifying, it's free of sulfates!
Promising review: "I have very fine hair, and it’s usually greasy by the evening after a morning shower, but this shampoo keeps my hair clean and fresh for 48 hours! I’ve never found a clarifying shampoo that does this!" —Laura Broeckelman
Get it from Amazon for $8.79.
10. Or if you have curlier or dryer hair types, a tea tree oil clarifying shampoo designed to remove buildup from water, dirt, oil, and other hair products without drying out or stripping hair. Use every few washes, and your products will work better.
It's also available in a fragrance-free version!
Promising review: "I work outside and color my hair weekly with a color depositing conditioner, so once a week I need a clarifier to get all the salt and product out of my hair. This is SO much better than the salon stuff I had been using. It's gentle, but effective and doesn't leave my hair feeling totally stripped. It also has a nice aroma. Stop buying the overpriced stuff from the salon and try this instead. Your hair will thank you." —Teddy
Promising review: "Great for 4C hair! I always use a clarifying shampoo before I install any type of box braids. I used this today and it was incredible. I used it scalp to tip and my hair was still very moisturized. The scent is also great. It’s not too overwhelming to point where you can get nose bleeds. And a little goes a very long way. I still have enough shampoo to last probably the whole year because I used so little." —Ejiro
Promising review: "I originally bought this product for a client of mine with locs to help with build up, but I've found it works well for my natural 3C hair as well. I use a lot of gels and oils and after a few days, it starts to really pile up. This shampoo is sulfate-free, which is awesome for all hair! I follow up with conditioners, but it doesn't leave my hair or scalp feeling stripped — just clean. I also recommend this to anyone who has dandruff as well." —Bridget
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. An Elizavecca collagen-infused ~protein treatment~ for an intense at-home mask that'll help your strands look and feel less damaged in just five minutes. It's basically a time machine for your hair is what I'm saying.
This is the same brand that makes the Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask so many people swear by.
Promising review: "I've been very careful when lightening my hair, but the straw feeling is sometimes inevitable when bleached. THIS PRODUCT IS MAGIC. I've always gone to my hairdresser when coloring so I've been fortunate to have my hair stay pretty nice but this made a world of a difference. My hair is like silk, or soft butter. So incredibly soft and shiny, I feel like a walking hair commercial. My hair feels so moisturized and healthy, just as soft if not softer than my hair was prior to coloring (been highlighting for 5 years now). Will be buying more before I run out, I will never stop using this product. FYI my natural color is the dark brown at the roots and my hair looks healthier than a natural blonde IMO :) ADD TO YOUR CART YOU WONT REGRET. After you shampoo, load your hair up and do the rest of your shower, heck have it be a long shower bc you deserve it, and rinse out with lukewarm water." —Meghan Davey
Promising review: "I have 4C hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $6.85.
And check out the former BuzzFeed Shopping writer pictured above's Elizavecca hair mask review for her first-hand experience (it's #1 in the post)!
12. A bottle of Ecoslay's Orange Marmalade, a curl definer *handmade* in one of the founders' kitchens, so it may take a while to arrive, but the results will be worth it.
Promising review: "Legitimate holy grail product, this stuff is incredible. I have mixed high-low porosity 3a-b curls. After torturing them with heat for the last 15 years I’ve been experimenting with the CGM and this is the best styling product EVER. Solid cast, amazing definition and shine, my curls are so soft and bouncy. Minimal stickiness and this stuff doesn’t weigh my curls down. Seriously — this stuff everything." —Anya Linda
Get it from Ecoslay for $14+ (available in three sizes, including refill pouches to reduce packaging). Refill pouches are also available from Amazon for $22.40+ (available in two sizes).
Ecoslay is a Black-owned business. The products are handmade in the founder Aria's kitchen, using sustainable ingredients that are good for you and your hair.
13. SoCozy curl conditioning spray, which was designed with kiddos' curls in mind, but works for reviewers of all ages! This leave-in conditioner moisturizes and helps improve curl definition and elasticity with just a few quick spritzes, which is great for impatient kids *and* grownups with limited time.
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts! And btw, SoCozy also makes a reviewer-loved detangling spray.
Promising review: "I feel like I have tried every product in the market for detangling curly hair on my 2-year old daughter. This is the BEST purchase and product ever!! I spray to detangle after bath at night and then re-spray the next morning before school after getting dressed. It reworks its magic the second time around and she arrives home with her hair so bouncy and the curls are so tame!!" —BK
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and me. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $8.69 (also available in multipacks).
14. Bumble & Bumble's Surf-Styling leave-in treatment for all the beachy waves you're looking for — but with NONE of the crunch of salt sprays. This'll actually moisturize, fight frizz, and protect against UV damage, while creating the touchable waves you love.
Just apply to damp hair, twist or braid, and let dry for effortless waves! No heat needed, no silicones in the formula!
Promising review: "Perfect for my thin, fine hair. It doesn't weigh my hair down, feel sticky, or look greasy. It does make my hair soft, tames all the little broken ends from coloring and gives a slight fullness to my naturally stick straight and flat hair." —javovo
Get it from Sephora for $34.
15. A Shea Moisture manuka honey mask packed with powerful ingredients like mafura oil, shea butter, baobab oil, African rock fig, and honey (duh!) to lock in moisture and definition.
Promising review: "Better than the expensive K18 and Olaplex. I recently spent $70 on a hair mask; because my hair has been in need of some love. I won’t name it because I don’t think I can but I thought it’s 70 bucks so it must be good. It was NOT. I didn’t hate it but it didn’t do much for me. So I thought screw it let me try something more natural and drugstore. I saw the good reviews on this so I thought, “why not?” And now I have my new favorite hair mask. So moisturizing. Makes my hair so soft. It’s VERY thick. But that’s what I wanted. If you’re looking for deep Hydration, look no further." —Kirstin
Promising review: "I don't usually leave reviews, but I had to because I love this conditioner so much. I have EXTREMELY dry 4c hair. It's very picky with products. After getting to know my hair, I noticed that my hair only like products that get absorbed into the hair right away. If it leaves a coating over it, then my hair is not going to like it. It might even feel super soft for a day, but then it get extremely dry after. Even though this product is super thick (so thick that the cream stays in the jar when you flip it upside down), my hair absorbs everything and it stays super moisturized for 2-3 days after. I used this on my hair about 2 days ago. Today, I touched my hair expecting it to feel dry like always, but it felt like I just moisturized it. MIND BLOWN. It also smells AMAZING. It smells more like a fruity, sweet, and creamy perfume fragrance rather than a hair conditioner. It almost reminds me of Mon Guerlain. Literally the nicest smelling hair product I've ever used. 10/10" —Khady Ndiaye
Get it from Amazon for $11.17.