TVAndMovies

The Hardest Game Of Would You Rather With Hot Cartoon Dudes

What? They're hot.

Posted on
Lauren Yapalater
Lauren Yapalater
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. 1. Which Disney dude with thick ass eyebrows would you rather?

    Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid
    Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid
    Aladdin from Aladdin
    Aladdin from Aladdin

  1. 2. Which shirtless hunk would you rather?

    Li Shang from Mulan
    Li Shang from Mulan
    Tarzan from Tarzan
    Tarzan from Tarzan

  1. 3. Which kinda mysterious 'toon would you rather?

    Danny Phantom from Danny Phantom
    Danny Phantom from Danny Phantom
    Tuxedo Mask from Sailor Moon
    Tuxedo Mask from Sailor Moon

  1. 4. Which hot lion would you rather?

    Simba from The Lion King
    Simba from The Lion King
    Kovu from The Lion King 2
    Kovu from The Lion King 2

  1. 5. Which brown eyed babe would you rather?

    Flynn from Tangled
    Flynn from Tangled
    Prince Naveen from The Prince and The Frog
    Prince Naveen from The Prince and The Frog

  1. 6. Which of these hotties would you rather?

    Milo from Atlantis
    Milo from Atlantis
    Moses from Prince Of Egypt
    Moses from Prince Of Egypt

  1. 7. Which of these cool dudes would you rather?

    Alden from Brace Face
    Alden from Brace Face
    Trent from Daria
    Trent from Daria

  1. 8. Which of these two babelicious brunettes would you rather?

    Jim from Treasure Island
    Jim from Treasure Island
    Dimitri from Anastasia
    Dimitri from Anastasia

  1. 9. Which of these burly guys would you rather?

    John Smith from Pocahontas
    John Smith from Pocahontas
    Gaston from Beauty And The Bsast
    Gaston from Beauty And The Bsast

  1. 10. Which of these nice guys would you rather?

    Max from A Goofy Movie
    Max from A Goofy Movie
    Ron from Kim Stoppable
    Ron from Kim Stoppable

  1. 11. And finally, which of these muscular men would you rather take down under the sea?

    Hot Squidward
    Hot Squidward
    Hot Spongebob
    Hot Spongebob
    Hot Patrick
    Hot Patrick
    Hot Plankton
    Hot Plankton

Connect With TVAndMovies