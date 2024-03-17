5. "My husband and I's relationship moved quickly from the start and had a short time between dating and getting married. Throughout our dating relationship, I always felt out of place and uncomfortable anytime we were with his family. I quickly realized that being around his mom was the hardest part. She is a very 'bold' person and made it very clear that our relationship was not up to her 'standards.' There was one night specifically when my now-husband had sat down his dad and mom and told them he wanted to marry me. She screamed, wailed, and cried, stating that this was going to be the biggest mistake of his life, that we were too young for this, and his whole life was about to be ruined."

"ON THE DAY OF OUR ENGAGEMENT, she openly said to my husband's dad that she couldn't celebrate the day because my husband was about to screw up his whole life. Following our engagement, she sent many nasty texts to my husband about me and how I was going to make his life miserable. The funny thing is, I literally never did anything to make her feel this way. Now, being married, we still receive so many unkind things from her, yet she puts on a facade whenever we are around other people about how she's so glad we had gotten married when we did and that we are perfect together. My husband told his parents that he would no longer tolerate this behavior, which made everything messier. I appreciate him sticking up for me, but it's still so exhausting. We have openly spoken with them about taking a break from seeing them, and they were not happy about it, but it's what had to be done. We honestly have so many fears as we are trying to have children, and we know it will only get worse when children are in the picture. I don't know what I did to make her hate me so much."



—Anonymous, USA